Discovery: Here To Stay, Priced Too Cheaply

A discussion of the multiple investors are willing to pay for Discovery.

Investment Thesis

Discovery (DISCA)(DISCK) is a very interesting company in that its content has an everlasting feel to it, it can feel relatable in practically any country and is super cheap to produce.

Consequently, it throws off tons of free cash flows. The problem is that investors are unsure of whether Discovery can continue to remain relevant in a cord-cutting environment.

Throughout this uncertain period, the multiple which investors are willing to apply continues to incessantly compress.

In other words, cheap on the surface, but is it cheap in reality?

Note: An edited version of this article was first available in my Marketplace.

Changing Priorities

Despite being incredibly bullish Discovery's shares, as they are unquestionably cheap, the facts are that Discovery's narrative continues to be evasive. If in 2017-2018 period the mission was to get over 2019, paying down its debt to approximately 3-3.5x, and, then, aggressively repurchase shares, this priority has now taken a back seat.

Today, the number one priority continues to be to pay back its debt. Then, M&A has suddenly emerged as its second top-priority. Once all those are tackled, buybacks will become a serious option.

The Problem With Discovery's Strategy

The problem is that evidently the market doesn't care for that strategic imperative. The strategy of prioritizing growth makes sense if the share price is being rewarded, and its shareholders are participating in the company's prospects. But the ultimate reality is that Discovery's shares have been a severe underperformer these past five years - that's a fact.

Yes, Discovery is excellent at cutting out costs, bringing synergies together and aggressively throwing off free cash flow. But that strategy, despite being extremely challenging to pull off, and to be fair, Discovery's CEO David Zaslav and his team have succeeded, it was a challenging bar to reach and they not only reached it but jumped over it.

The problem is, what happens next year and then the year after that? Is Discovery going to continue to seek out different brands to acquire, extract synergies, and continue to grow inorganically going forward?

That becomes a very risky endeavor to accomplish successfully, particularly when shareholders are clearly uninterested in that strategy.

Something New: Interactive Cooking Classes

Or maybe, Discovery's hire of Peter Faricy (CEO of Direct-to-Consumer, Discovery), the man Zaslav hailed for being instrumental in setting up Amazon's (AMZN) Marketplace, pulled a bunny out of the hat and Discovery's new opportunities revolve around interactive shows?

Yesterday's announcement of Discovery's Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform was more of the same. It received a total lackluster response from investors. Zaslav pounded the table and praised this pivot in Discovery to what he termed the "Peloton of Food," where custumers can take out a monthly or annual package.

The Multiple Is What Ultimately Matters

Here is the thing, if investors 'believe' in the potential, they will pay whatever the price to participate in the company. But if investors don't believe in the story, they won't pay too much for a company with no dividend (as it's a John Malone company, it's unlikely to ever pay a dividend).

For me, the most important figure to focus on is that Discovery has already hit $2.9 billion of free cash flow over its trailing twelve months (Q2 2019). Discovery stated that it would hit $3 billion of free cash flow by year-end 2019, and they hit it 6 months early.

Realistically, Discovery is cheap if it can demonstrate it offers consumers a valuable proposition - does it have staying power? Given that its top-line is not declining, I believe this answers this question.

Discovery's story that its a global brand has appeal, but ultimately, it's mostly down to its U.S. Networks.

But given Discovery's Q3 2019 guidance, we can see that Discovery's growth is not solely down to its Scripps acquisition which took place two years ago. Discovery's top-line is likely to continue to tick along.

The Bottom Line

Finally, Discovery's main avenue for unlocking shareholder value is if it can partner up with a bigger content distributor. Its content is remarkably attractive. And best of all, it's tremendously cheap to produce.

Discovery's stock is unquestionably cheap. But given the level of disruption in the industry, one can understand why investors are shying away from the stock. Will one of Discovery's up and coming acquisitions lead to renewed revenue growth? The market is doubtful. But time is on the side of the investor, as the company continues to pay down debt at a rapid clip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.