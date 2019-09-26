McDermott International: A Vital Key To Turn The Ship Around

This part of the enterprise is a significant value generator, and it believes it can get $2.5 billion or more for it or could sell part of it.

Amidst fears from the market that the end might be near for McDermott International (MDR), the management team at the firm has come out with a statement claiming that it is exploring a potential sale of its Lummus Technology business in a deal that would generate billions of dollars in cash and solve a lot of the firm's leverage-related issues. Though this would result in the loss of a vital asset that helps maintain the firm as a one-stop shop for clients who are also looking for technology solutions, it's not unreasonable to think that, like Chicago Bridge & Iron when it explored a sale of its technology business before being acquired by McDermott, this deal could create significant value for shareholders by helping the business to materially reduce leverage.

As shares of McDermott have gyrated in recent trading days, the management team has been anything but idle. On September 20th, the company announced that it is exploring a sale of either Lummus Technology in its entirety or a sale of some part of it. According to management, the firm has received unsolicited approaches from potential suitors already, with valuations for the business exceeding $2.5 billion. Specifics have not been offered up beyond that, but it's unlikely the offers were at $3 billion or more, or else management would likely have disclosed that. Even so, this does not mean that a sale of the enterprise might not top that target, since if the firm has already received unsolicited bids, it can probably get something of a bidding war in place.

For all intents and purposes here, what we are talking about is McDermott's ownership over its Technology segment. This includes, among other things, its unconsolidated ownership of its Chevron Lummus Global joint venture affiliate. In management's own language, the segment as a whole is a "leading technology licensor of proprietary gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies as well as a supplier of proprietary catalysts, equipment and related engineering services. These technologies are critical in the refining of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and lubes, the manufacturing of petrochemicals and polymers, as well as the gasification of coal into syngas. The Technology segment also has a 50% owned unconsolidated joint venture that provides proprietary process technology licenses and associated engineering services and catalysts, primarily for the refining industry".

As one might expect, the patents owned by this segment are extensive in nature. Management stated that, as of this moment, it holds somewhere around 3,100 patents and patent applications. It's uncertain how many of these are actively being used, but as anybody with knowledge of the patent space can attest to, even one patent can be worth a tremendous amount in the right hands. Other patents, in theory, might be worth nothing or close to it.

There's no use speculating how much money McDermott might bring in from this sale, especially since the firm is entertaining a sale of pieces of the segment instead of the entire thing, but let's assume that the company sells off the entire segment for $2.5 billion, net of any costs associated with the transaction. This would represent a premium over the $2 billion Chicago Bridge & Iron nearly sold its technology operations for before McDermott bought up the entire firm.

As of the end of the company's latest quarter, it had gross debt of $3.54 billion. While accounts receivables and accounts payables were roughly even, the company did also have a working deficit regarding contracts in progress compared to billings of around $506 million as well. Though not debt, it is a future liability that is not covered for except by the firm's cash flow. Total cash on hand was $455 million, plus the company had restricted cash worth $327 million that brings cash and cash equivalents up to $782 million.

Based on my calculations, cash flow associated with McDermott's Technology segment this year should come out to around $214 million. Assuming that this holds true for future years as well, we can compare keeping the segment to using proceeds to pay down debt. If, for instance, the firm receives $2.5 billion from selling off the segment, it could redeem its $1.30 billion in Senior Notes early, bringing on interest savings of $138.13 million per annum. If the rest of the proceeds are allocated toward the company's credit facility, which as of the latest quarter had a weighted-average interest rate of 7.70%, this would save the firm another $92.4 million in interest per annum, for total savings worth $230.53 million.

It is important to take into consideration the tax shield associated with interest expense. Assuming a 21% tax rate, the government is subsidizing $48.41 million of the firm's interest expense, so assuming no other tax tricks or general company-wide losses, the net effect to McDermott's bottom line would be a reduction in cash flows (associated with delevering) of $182.12 million. Using its annualized cash flows of $214 million associated with its Technology segment, a tax rate of 21% on actual earnings of $140 million would result cash flows tied to keeping the segment of $184.6 million.

What this illustrates is that, on the whole, there shouldn't be much of a difference between divesting of the Technology segment and using the proceeds (so long as they are at least $2.5 billion) toward debt reduction compared to keeping the segment and maintaining the status quo. Of course, that's only from a cash flow perspective. We also need to consider that by making this transaction, the company is eliminating $2.50 billion in debt, leaving it with net debt of only $262 million, plus the $506 million associated with its contract billings.

This article assumes that enough cash is generated in excess of the $2.50 billion talked-about figure provided by management in order to cover the early redemption premium on the company's $1.30 billion worth of Senior Notes. Details about this premium have been provided in the company's financial statements, but a specific premium for an optional redemption by management prior to mid-2021 was not provided even though its existence was mentioned. In an attempt to be as thorough as possible, I reached out to investor relations at the firm across a period of two different days, but they did not return my call as of the time of this article's publication. Based on what data I did see, a premium would likely be in excess of 10%, or $130 million.

Should management end up divesting of its Technology business, it would leave a hole in the company, but so long as the company's contracts moving forward can be priced to be profitable, the future health of the company should more or less be secured. In all, so long as management can walk away with at least $2.5 billion, preferably more, I would see such a sale at this time as being highly accretive to the business and it should prove to be a boon for long-term investors in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.