Yelp: Plenty Of Value Left

Yelp's capital returns program, which has bought back 12% of its stock so far in 2019, also acts as a floor for the company's stock price.

Even standalone, the company has a number of growth initiatives under its belt that can revive top-line strength in 2020.

News recently broke that Groupon is exploring a purchase of Yelp. Regardless of whether or not the deal materializes, it calls attention to Yelp's value proposition.

Yelp's stock has consistently underperformed the market over the past several years. Year-to-date, Yelp is flat (vs. an 18% gain in the S&P 500).

Yelp (YELP), the perennial dog of the internet sector, continues to be one of the best value-oriented names in the tech sector. Yelp has seen two tailwinds recently - first, a strong earnings beat in Q2 that included both a beat on Wall Street's revenue estimates as well as robust growth in EBITDA; and second, the possibility of an acquisition by Groupon (GRPN).

Though shares of Yelp initially rose on both the quarter strength and the Groupon news, its gains have since fizzled out; year-to-date, Yelp shares are still flat:

Data by YCharts

We won't speculate on the viability of the Groupon deal, any more than to say that the two internet businesses are highly complementary - and similar to how users can use Yelp both the check restaurant reviews and book a table via Yelp Reservations, a Yelp/Groupon duo could also enable customers to check out reviews for Groupon experiences and book them directly. A combined Yelp/Groupon would put both user research (through Yelp reviews) and the action (buying tickets) under the same roof.

Even without Groupon, however, Yelp looks plenty strong (and undervalued) on its own. As shown in the chart below, Yelp is now trading at just over 2x forward revenues and just over 9x forward EBITDA - despite the company's growth on both fronts:

Data by YCharts

Deal or no deal, stay long on Yelp. There's plenty of value to wring out of this name that the market hasn't yet realized.

Driving growth in 2020

Yelp itself has acknowledged that its growth over the past several quarters has been lackluster. In Q2, Yelp notched revenues of $247.0 million (+5% y/y), a meager single-digit growth rate that also missed Wall Street's revenue expectations of $247.6 million by a point.

Figure 1. Yelp revenue growth

Source: Yelp Q2 shareholder letter

Investors still treated the quarter as a strong one, however - primarily because Yelp held to its promise of delivering mid-teens revenue growth in 2020. The slide below, taken from Yelp's Q2 earnings deck, captures Yelp's key strategic priorities to revive revenue growth next year:

Figure 2. Yelp growth strategies Source: Yelp Q2 earnings deck

Another key pillar underscoring Yelp's growth strategy is a more focused sales effort to capture the "multi-location" opportunity. Though Yelp has traditionally been strong with single-location "mom and pop" type businesses, the company has recently gained traction among larger multi-location businesses and franchises. In Q2, revenues from multi-location clients grew 21% y/y, far faster than Yelp's overall revenue growth. To support this large market opportunity, Yelp plans to increase headcount in its multi-location sales org by 20% in 2019. It reports that these "national reps" can bring in about 5x more revenue than local reps that are focused on smaller businesses.

Here's some further useful growth commentary from CEO Jeremy Stoppelman's prepared remarks on the most recent earnings call:

We also made substantial progress on our business transition. New business offerings are resonating with customers and beginning to generate incremental revenue. Active paying locations for two new products Verified License and Business Highlights surpassed 25,000 in the quarter. We improved ad revenue retention in each successive month in the first half by providing our advertisers with more value for their money. Paid ad clicks increased 42% year-over-year driving down average CPCs by 25% in the second quarter. We also saw increased ad spend from large advertisers with revenue from multi-location clients up 21% year-over-year, driven by compelling store visit economics, new ad products and expanded client coverage. As of the end of July, the ad budget dollars that clients have awarded us to spend on Yelp were up by 10% over last year. This measure has historically served as a close proxy for future ad revenue growth, and we have seen budget grow steadily since the start of the year."

Key to note from these remarks is that paid ad clicks are up 42% y/y, implying that Yelp's traffic as well as audience engagement are strong. Though Yelp has been around for years, it's still very much a relevant site for consumers, especially in key categories like restaurants and home services.

Profitability gains and capital returns

The other element underpinning Yelp's bullish thesis is the company's consistent profitability gains. Here's a look at Yelp's profitability metrics in its most recent quarter:

Figure 3. Yelp bottom-line metrics Source: Yelp Q2 earnings deck

Yelp's Adjusted EBITDA, the company's primary measure of bottom-line strength, rose 17% y/y (far faster than revenue growth), while EBITDA margins cranked up two points to 22%. Yelp's pro forma EPS of $0.16 also grew a stunning 30% y/y, while also beating Wall Street's expectations of $0.12.

Yelp is no longer in growth mode, so it's capitalizing on that in order to slice down expenses as a percentage of revenues. In particular, sales and marketing expenses (Yelp's biggest expense category) fell two points as a percentage of revenues to 49% (vs. 51% in 2Q18). Yelp expects to wring further efficiencies out of its sales teams. Per its own commentary in its most recent shareholder letter: "We expect overall sales headcount to decline modestly by the end of 2019, as our decreasing reliance on growing Local sales headcount to drive revenue growth more than offsets the growth of our multi-location sales teams."

Yelp has made use of its profitability growth to return capital directly to shareholders. In the year-to-date, Yelp has returned $398 million to shareholders in the form of buybacks , wiping out 12% of the company's existing market cap. The company expects to continue buyback activity in the back half of 2019, and Yelp's currently depressed stock price actually presents a good opportunity to buyback shares at a discount.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Yelp, especially at current levels in the mid-$30s. With or without Groupon, Yelp is clearly executing on a strategy to drive growth and profitability gains in 2020 and beyond. With its new focus on multi-location advertising deals (which so far are growing at a >20% y/y clip), Yelp is looking to move beyond the saturation point that it hit with smaller businesses.

Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.