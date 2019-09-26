An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

An opportunity for investors lies in the current troubles of Chinese giant Alibaba (BABA), Hedge Fund Telemetry founder Tom Thornton told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

“The stock has made a lower high and it has a weekly DeMark sequential countdown 13,” Thornton said. “The last time that happened was at the high in June of 2018. I see this as an exhaustion signal.”

Thornton also cited the low short interest in BABA as an important factor. “Back at the end of May, there were 116 million shares short,” he said. “Now, there's 19 million shares short. That's 11 days to cover back then and now, one day to cover presently.”

Alibaba is coming into a weaker seasonal period, Thornton said. He also said that a potential catalyst for the stock falling could come from SoftBank, which owns 36% of Alibaba.

“If [Softbank] have to start selling a little bit more Alibaba because of the disaster that they're having with WeWork or let's say, Uber, this could be a real problem here,” Thornton said. “I don't think the market can absorb a 3% to 5% of liquidation if they have to announce it. I think the market will take it very, very bad.”

The Trade

Thornton advised viewers who are long BABA to sell it. He also said that shorting the stock with a stop-loss of $200-$205 is a good way to play the thesis, as BABA is very liquid.

Source: Bloomberg

He also shared a way to play it using options. He likes buying the February $160, $130 put spread for approximately $5. He sees a profit as much as five times the premium paid.

