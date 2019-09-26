Maple Leaf Foods: A Hidden Plant-Based Powerhouse

In my first article covering Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (OTCPK:MLFNF), on July 19, 2019, I outlined why MLFNF was being undervalued, especially in light of the burgeoning trend towards plant-based foods and the valuation of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND).

Since my last article, MLFNF delivered a Q2 report that was unquestionably positive. MLFNF reported quarterly revenue of C$1.02 billion, up 12.5% y/y (beating expectations by C$10M) and Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.33 (beating expectations by C$0.03 per share). Another positive was that adjusted EBITDA margin ticked up to 10.6% from 10.1% in the same period a year ago and the Adjusted EBITDA margin for meat protein went up to 11.3%, up 150 basis points.

One of the most important takeaways from the quarter was their growth in the plant-based segment. MLFNF is currently at a run sales rate of $204 million in their plant-based segment. Importantly, those sales are mostly retail and they have not yet meaningfully expanded to other segments, like BYND has, such as QSR restaurants, which can help sales to explode. Moreover, management guided for 2020 sales to be $280 million in this segment. In the last earnings release, BYND's management guided for revenues to exceed $240 million in 2019, which is not far above MLFNF's current run rate.

MLFNF is in a number of large retailers now, including Walmart. If they begin to market their plant-based products more, and grow brand awareness by being offered in a number of QSR restaurants, they have the distribution in place to have sales skyrocket. They've been sowing the seeds to take the market by storm and are almost ready to reap the benefits.

During the earnings call, management noted that they've pivoted towards the food service channel and their launch so far has been "doing exceptionally well" and they will follow with other releases, including in the U.S. This will help to create brand awareness and drive retail sales at the numerous points of distribution that their brands are already located at.

Additionally, management conceded that they have not spent many dollars to build brand awareness in the past, but will change that dramatically soon:

Despite MLFNF's plant-based segment having a run-rate similar to that of BYND, it is trading at a paltry valuation of about 1.17x sales, compared to BYND's 88.29x sales. It is worth noting that BYND has a much stronger growth rate overall, so the comparison is not apples to apples. However, if MLFNF's management was to spin-off its plant-based segment, it could fetch a really nice valuation, especially given that MLFNF is currently producing a state-of-the art facility that will give it the largest plant-based protein manufacturing facility in North America. This will become a huge competitive advantage, as MLFNF will have more control over its supply chain and can stave off supply shortage issues, which has plagued competitors such as BYND and Impossible Burgers.

If you look at the market capitalization of BYND and MLFNF, it is clear that a lot of value would be created from MLFNF spinning off its plant-based segment from the rest of its business. MLFNF currently has over $1 billion in quarterly sales, would have been largely profitable in the last quarter (except for one-time non-cash fair value changes and losses on derivative contracts) and pays a dividend, yet it trades with a market capitalization that is less than 1/3 that of BYND's, even after BYND has sold off from its highs, in which it was valued at over $14 billion.

If I controlled an activist fund, I would acquire a sizeable stake and push for a spin-off of MLFNF's plant-based segment to unlock shareholder value. During the earnings call, an analyst alluded to this possibility and asked "Would you see or could you see a scenario under which you might sort of try and separate your animal versus plant-based businesses to be judged by those two different metrics?"

Management gave the following response, which essentially boils down to: we want to keep the two businesses under one roof because there are synergies between them, but we haven't foreclosed on that in the future.

Although, I'm all for not creating duplicate needs for certain tasks, i.e. a separate accounting department, management team, sales force, etc., it seems incredulous to me that management is not considering the very favorable valuation that their plant-based business could fetch in a spin-off. The market is clearly hot for this product category and not at least inquiring with an investment banker as to what this would fetch is borderline a breach of a fiduciary duty.

Conclusion

MLFNF has been investing in growing its plant-based business for years and has the infrastructure and distribution to take the market by storm. If management is prudent and explores a spin-off of its plant-based segment, I believe it could unlock significant value for shareholders.

