Netflix: Don't Catch This Falling Knife - A Drama

While Netflix (NFLX) shares might look cheap given they have fallen around 35% from their 52-week highs, investors should be aware of the risks of trying to catch this falling knife as it could have a further drop ahead of it. While the company has been reporting net income for the past decade, there is a large disconnect between the positive net income and negative cash flows from operations. Moreover, each dollar of revenue that is being generated by each dollar of intangible assets seems to be rapidly deteriorating over the past few years. With rising competition from the likes of Disney and Apple, this trend could only stand to get worse. With Netflix's market cap still around $112B and the company not generating any cash flow from operations, the recent dive in the stock price could be a harbinger of worse things to come. Let us take a look at these issues further.

Disconnect Between Net Income and Cash Flow from Operations

While Netflix has reported positive net income each year over the past decade, cash flows tell a very different story. Since 2015, Netflix has consistently posted ever-larger negative cash flows from operations with the trailing twelve month [TTM] figure being a whopping $2.8B outflow. The disconnect between the net income and cash flow from operations stems from the amount of cash being spent on intangible assets such as content that Netflix is choosing to capitalize on its balance sheet rather than run through as expenses on the income statement. While perfectly appropriate from an accounting standpoint, investors still need to be concerned about the cash-generating power of the business and this disconnect between net income.

These large cash outflows from operating the business are being financed by debt which will only go to further Netflix's interest burden. Long-term debt at the company has grown exponentially from $0.9B in 2014 to $12.6B in the latest quarter. They had to issue a whopping $4B in 2018 to finance the $2.7B negative cash flow from operations. While interest coverage based on operating income from the income statement shows a decent 3.7x coverage in the TTM period, interest coverage on a cash flow standpoint is, of one might imagine, negative, as there are no positive cash flows.

Intangible Assets are Generating Less Revenue

For businesses with large amounts of intangibles on the balance sheet such as Netflix, it is always important for an investor to keep their eye out for warnings signs of potential write-downs of such assets sneaking up. As outlined in the graph below, the turnover of intangible assets (revenue / average intangible assets) has steadily deteriorated over the past 5 years from 2.26x in 2014 to only 1.03x in the TTM period. This means that Netflix is generating significantly less revenue for the amount of intangible assets they have capitalized on their balance sheet.

Some intangible assets, such as third party content are cut and dry agreements, where the cost to license such content from third parties is amortized over the life of the contract; but, other internally-generated content intangibles have more subjective useful life spans that are being decided by management. The fact that the turnover of intangible assets has been steadily declining points to a worrying sign of the economics of Netflix's business. As competition increases in the year's to come, the content could get more expensive to purchase from third parties and also develop themselves as the supply and demand situation for directors, actors, etc deteriorates. If this turnover ratio continues to decline, there could be potential write-downs of the $16B of intangibles on the balance sheet.

TakeAway

Netflix's recent fall from grace is not a buying opportunity in my opinion. While the company's product has been a wonderful thing for consumers, Netflix has yet to truly prove their business model to investors and start returning cash to shareholders. The negative cash flows, rising debt, and deteriorating asset turnover ratio are all very worrying signs. I will watch the drama play out but won't be trying to catch this falling knife.

