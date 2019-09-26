Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality

(Source: Facebook in the scope of antitrust regulation)

Every investor should have noticed that the importance of antitrust related topics is increasing exorbitantly and is also becoming increasingly important for their own due diligence. A new chapter in this development has now been added for Facebook (FB) investors. Yesterday, it was published that the DoJ is set to investigate Facebook with regard to antitrust violations. Investors should take such an announcements seriously. In this article, I will bring investors some light into these investigations and some cornerstones for their own due diligence.

Analysis of the current situation

It should be clear that investors invest their money in a market that is reality. It has rules and cornerstones. The investor has no influence on this. He is not an actor, but can at most react. In contrast to this, however, many investors behave deeply emotionally. I think it's extremely dangerous for investors to ignore certain scenarios only because they believe these scenarios are wrong or unfair. So if you think that antitrust intervention by the competition authorities is unthinkable, well, keep your facts straight. Times have changed. We are no longer in the discussion phase of talking about how likely an intervention by authorities is. When I calculated the exact amount of a fine against Qualcomm (QCOM) in advance, most of the comments did not deal with the question of how to react, but only how wrong this decision would be. But that was not the crucial question because regardless of that, in the end, the European Commission has imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm. That is all that matters. I've always warned that antitrust related investigations will increase.

And like I said as well, the wave of competitive investigation and regulation that started in the European Union is spilling over into the USA more and more. Facebook is now being attacked from all sides. Besides the DoJ investigations, Facebook faces further probes by the Federal Trade Commission, a group of state attorneys general (New York) and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. While the FTC and DoJ share antitrust enforcement responsibilities, the investigation led by the DoJ is different to the investigation of the FTC. Actually, the FTC's probe focuses on whether Facebook's acquisitions were intended to stifle competition. The DoJ focuses on separate behavior.

Many investors are wondering now what Facebook can expect with regard to these investigations. Given that, if clouds can be seen on the horizon, it is important to carry out thorough due diligence. As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I would, therefore, like to give you some cornerstones for your own due diligence. This includes the following points:

Investors must face the new reality

Investors must understand the allegation

Investors must know the possible outcomes of the proceedings

Investors must assess how all this affects Facebook's business

Investors must face the new reality

As I said several times, one of the most important thing is that investors must now face this new reality regardless if they like it or not. They have to acknowledge that competition law as a powerful weapon could be used to regulate Facebook.

Investors must understand the allegation

The second thing investors have to know is the reason for all this which means they have to understand the allegation. The authorities are investigating because they have reasons to believe that Facebook violates Section 5’s prohibition on unfair methods of competition, and creates a likelihood of significant injury to competition. Given that, the only viable way to legally regulate Facebook is to prove that the company is abusing its market position. However, not every market position is sufficient for this. In a liberal market, even market power is not an undesirable situation in itself. The company must have a certain power. To evaluate whether Facebook abuses its power or not, it is important to define the relevant legal parameter. Let me give you a few explanations to understand this: So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something, if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Competition and Antitrust law describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing, the DoJ has to consider. The abuse of this position is another. But that's not enough because dominance is not universal, but limited to certain areas. As a result, the following can be stated: To fall within the scope of competition law, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market because without a definition of that market there is no way to measure the defendant’s ability to lessen or destroy competition.

Investors must know the possible outcomes of the proceedings

Furthermore, investors need to know what could possibly happen to the company being investigated. To keep it simple: in addition to imposing fines, the competition authorities may take any measures necessary to prohibit infringements of competition law. Competition authorities could simply prohibit certain practices. In the end, as a last resort, it would even be legally possible to break up companies.

Investors must assess how all this affects Facebook's business

So the last and most important question is how all this potential outcomes may affect Facebook's business. A fine would of course be the least of Facebook's evils. It would burden Facebook's profit only as a special effect and only for one year. On the other hand, a break up would be of course the worst case scenario.

With regard to such a break up, the problem with Facebook is that it could be quickly split into individual parts. The individual Facebook subsidiaries could also function very well as an independent unit. Decisive is the possible (!) independence of the business. Given that, break ups are indeed only a very rare event in America. There are only two examples of a really breakup.

breakup of AT&T in 1982

Standard Oil

The decisive factor in each case was that it was not only market power that was important. AT&T had used its power over relocation and local telephone service to prevent customers from installing competing equipment and to prevent competitors from offering long distance calls. What was also important in the split of AT&T was that the company not only had high market shares, but also control over vital infrastructure. The same applies to Standard Oil. The company has also shown a lot of anti-competitive behavior, e.g. the company was charged with bribery, spying and extortion.

Therefore and as a worst-case scenario, investors must therefore consider the scenario that Facebook could be break up into several independent subsidiaries, e.g. WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. The worst thing about a break up would be that it would run counter to Facebook's growth plans. Facebook is increasingly trying to turn the mass of its users into revenue. This applies especially for the Calibra project. Facebook plans to launch a subsidiary called Calibra, which is building a digital wallet (among other wallets) for storing and exchanging Libra. For now, Facebook has a huge competitive advantage over other possible wallet providers. The Facebook platform has 2.38 billion users. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users. To sum this up, by the end of March 2019, more than half the world’s online population is using the Facebook platform: The company already has half of all Internet users within its existing social media service. Accordingly, the incentive for customers to also open a wallet on Facebook is much greater than to open a wallet on possible other wallet providers. Hence, the potential is enormous for Facebook. However, a break up of the company would remove this advantage.

This consideration is particularly obvious in the light of the FTC's investigation. Such a separation was partly even already there. In February 2019, the German Federal Cartel Office ("FCO") as the German competition authority has imposed on Facebook (FB) far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. The FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at the data level. While the FCO did not force the tech giant to separate or sell businesses, the decision was a clear statement that demonstrated the power of competition authorities. However, the first Cartel the Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court expressed massive doubts about the FCO's reasoning on which it based the restrictions. The Court decided that Facebook does not have to implement the antitrust office's orders for the duration of the appeal proceedings. So that was extremely good news for Facebook. Of course, the decision is not a turning point in the overall antitrust environment. With the decision, the threat of regulative measures has been somewhat mitigated by the fact that competition authorities are no longer able to regulate other companies on consumer protection grounds alone. This improves the opportunity/risk ratio. This is all the more true since the decision was very carefully followed by FCO and FTC.

Accordingly, I also consider a complete break up to be unlikely. A much milder method would be the break up of Facebook on data level, as the FCO wanted to do. That would mean that assigning the data to Facebook user accounts would only be possible subject to the users’ voluntary consent. Where no consent has been given, the data would have to remain with the relevant service and could not be processed in combination with Facebook data. Collecting data from third party websites and assigning them to a Facebook user account would also only be possible if users give their voluntary consent.

Conclusion

Given that, I can not foresee what the authorities will decide in the end. But for investors it is important to know the individual parameters in order to carry out a very thorough due diligence. Overall, I consider a complete break up to be unlikely. A much milder method would be the break up of Facebook on data level. This will of course limit Facebook's ability to analyze user data through cross-platform analysis. With this in mind, Facebook seems to be relatively highly valuated with a P/E ratio of around 30. Conversely, the company nevertheless manages to impressively increase sales and profits.

Data by YCharts

Every investor must therefore decide for himself how high he considers the possible risks I have pointed out. For me, the valuation is a little too high in view of the risks, but I see good arguments for investing in Facebook anyway.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more depth in the commentary section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.