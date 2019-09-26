Cronos: Overvaluation Will Lead To The Inevitable Burst

Cronos (CRON) overtook Tilray as the third-largest cannabis company in Canada by market capitalization this year. The company is only smaller than Canopy Growth and Aurora in Canada even after the recent downturn. However, we think investors should realize the outsized risk in Cronos due to its valuation and we believe a correction is nothing but inevitable.

(All amounts in C$)

How Did Cronos Get Here?

Cronos was one of the hottest cannabis stock on earth after it secured a US$1.8 billion investment from Altria. We analyzed the transaction in "Altria's $1.8 Billion Bet On Cronos Is Both Risky And Expensive" and upgraded the stock to Neutral as we viewed the transaction as a transformational deal for the cannabis company. However, the stock really began to take off at the beginning of 2019 as investors piled into the Altria designee. There is really no fundamental story to be told here, similar to the days when Tilray (TLRY) reached as high as US$300 only a few months after its IPO at US$17.00.

(Source: TSX)

Since then, the stock has lost more than 50% of its value and now trades at ~$15 per share. However, we think the company is subject to significant risk over its rich valuation and the recent declines of Tilray and Canopy should provide some lessons for investors here.

Case Study: Tilray

Tilray (TLRY) offers a valuable case study for Cronos for several reasons. First of all, both stocks enjoyed an incredible run on their share prices driven not by fundamental changes. Secondly, Tilray was also trading at an astronomical level before the bubble burst. For reference, in our article on April 10 this year, we showed that Tilray was trading at 90x EV/Sales which is way higher than Canopy and Aurora at the time. There was no real basis for Tilray's valuation back then and the only plausible conclusion was speculation and limited public float. As shares become unlocked and speculation faded, Tilray's valuation returned to normal and the stock now trades at 19x EV/Sales which is in-line with most other Canadian LPs. We think Tilray's specular rise and fall should serve as a cautionary tale for Cronos shareholders. As the only remaining high-flyer in Canada, Cronos investors need to watch the market closely for any sign of a sudden reversal.

(Source: TSX)

Irrational Valuation

We show the top 8 largest Canadian cannabis companies by market value in the chart below. You can see that Cronos stood out with its extremely high valuation relative to other large-cap peers. Interestingly, most of the stocks excluding Cronos and OrganiGram (OGI) seem to have settled around 20x EV/Sales. Most of the stocks have suffered significant losses in the last few months as investor sentiment soured and valuation contracted. Note that the metrics based on EV is a better way of looking at valuation because it takes into account the impact of large cash balances on equity value.

(Source: Public Filings, Bloomberg)

We struggle to find reasons that could support the premium observed in Cronos shares. The company has the lowest revenue among this group with only $10 million of sales generated in 2019 Q1. More importantly, the company has few levers to pull to improve its financial performance. It recently acquired U.S. CBD brand Lord Jones which should add to its sales but that is no solution for its sky-high valuation multiple. The lack of presence in Canada is a deliberate decision made by management as it focuses on the more "exciting" things such as biosynthesis of cannabinoids and vape technology. While these bets could result in outsized wins in the future, the near-term financials will certainly be negatively impacted. However, the cannabis market could change on a whim and Cronos has become the only large-cap cap that still trades at an extremely high multiple.

(Source: Public Filings)

Looking Ahead

We think Cronos is still riding on the back of its momentum after Altria made the billion-dollar bet. The situation resembles Tilray back in September 2018 and Canopy after its second investment from Constellation. Looking at Tilray now, the stock has deflated from as high as US$300 to its current price of US$32, a 90% drop. Canopy has more cash than Cronos and still only trades at 28x EV/Sales. After all, we think Cronos is bound to face reality and we don't view its current valuation levels as sustainable. While it is impossible to pinpoint the top nor do we ever attempt to time the market, we think investors should set rules and follow their own principles in order to avoid being carried away by daily market movements. Using stop-loss orders could be helpful for managing risks and lock-in realized gains on a risky stock like Cronos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.