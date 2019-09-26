Papa John's Pizza Is Overbaked

Introduction

After a dismal few years, Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares are flying high. Investors are excited about bad headlines fading, a new CEO being appointed, a famous brand ambassador, and the presence of an activist investor. Everything looks good, except the company's financial results, as it struggles to turn a profit, let alone get back to prior levels.

Like J.C. Penney (JCP) before it, Papa John's customers are not coming back. They have numerous choices and Papa's product is hardly unique. Even in an optimistic scenario of increasing margins, the stock has no upside from the current level and presents 40% downside if it is unable to quickly turn around its business.

Business overview

Papa John's has a simple business. It operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout shops. It is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company after Domino's (DPZ), and Pizza Hut, a unit of Yum! Brands (YUM). It is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. As of June 30, 2019, the company had 643 domestic-owned restaurants, 2,676 franchised in North America and 2,026 internationally for a total of 5,345 system-wide. The company is adding about 100 per year, mostly in international markets.

The company's slogan is "Better ingredients, better pizza". Papa may indeed use better ingredients, but by the time they are formed into a pizza, baked in an oven, stuffed in a cardboard box and transported to a customer, there is little to show for it except increased costs. Really, its pizza is no different from anyone else's. (This of course is subjective and based on my personal experience, although I am no wood-fired "my tomatoes have to be from San Marzano" expert).

The company's founder and former CEO, John Schnatter ("Papa John"), was the face of the company and the driving force behind its growth. In late 2017, he blamed a slump in sales on what he termed to be the mishandling of NFL player protests by the league, for which it was a sponsor. From there, things went downhill, and rather than me rehashing all the details, the interested reader may look them up on the Internet. Schnatter was replaced as CEO, removed from the Board, and has been selling his stake in the company.

Competition from online delivery services like DoorDash (DOORD) and Uber Eats is expanding the availability of delivered food. Where once upon a time people associated food delivery with pizza, that is no longer the case.

In a charitable view, the company is unaffected by tariff-related tweets, Amazon (AMZN) has no plans to enter the business, and Uber's (UBER) losses may cause it to re-evaluate how much money it pumps into its delivery business.

Activist investor presence

In February 2019, the company announced that Starboard Value LP would invest $200 million (with an option for an additional $50 million that was exercised) into newly issued convertible preferred stock of the company. The preferred stock pays 3.6% plus any dividends paid on common stock (for which it is assumed the preferred stock is converted to common at the 22.5% conversion premium at issuance, amounting to ~$50 per share). Thus, in return for a small conversion premium and a one-year lock-up, Starboard got downside protection, upside participation and a healthy yield. I would argue that the investor got the better end of this deal.

The company used the proceeds to pay down its credit line, but interest expense (especially tax effected) has increased as a result of this deal. Jeff Smith, the CEO of Starboard, was appointed Chairman of the Board. No doubt the pizza of choice for late nights at Starboard is now Papa John's.

Starboard's investment is probably predicated on operating margins returning to prior levels (9% once upon a time, 5% adjusted now) as the storm fades. However, there is no evidence that margins are rebounding even as the media circus has subsided. Starboard is certainly not infallible. While it had success with Darden Restaurants (DRI), other investments like Perrigo (PRGO) and Macy's (M) have turned out to be duds.

Brand ambassador Shaq

In March 2019, the company announced that former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal would join the Board and become an ambassador for the brand. Shaq is certainly a likeable person with a loyal fan following, and will draw attention to the brand. However, it seems unlikely that droves of people will be ordering Papa pizzas because he is a paid spokesperson. The only thing certain is the increased costs because Shaq certainly doesn't come cheap. The company is also investing an additional $80 million in marketing and extending financial assistance to its franchisees in the form of lower royalties (conveniently excluded from the adjusted EPS declared).

Financial overview

For the quarter ending June 2019, the company reported $400 million of revenues (a 7% decrease over the prior year) and $0.15 of EPS, down more than half from the prior year. There is not much seasonality in the business, and these figures represent the current run-rate of the business. By excluding regular operating expenses like royalty relief for franchisees and marketing fund investments, the company declared pro-forma EPS of $0.28.

Interest expense on debt and preferred dividends accounted for more than half of operating income, so the company is highly leveraged and susceptible to a downturn.

The company has guided to adjusted EPS of $1 to $1.20 for this year. Notably, it is going to be excluding a larger amount of expenses going forward and expects a GAAP loss of $0.10 to $0.40 for the year. It is unlikely that the company will be able to roll back expenses like royalty relief and marketing spend without a negative effect on the business. These are thus recurring expenses that should not be ignored. I am a firm believer that you are what you measure. By expecting that investors will ignore these expenses (and getting away with it so far), the company has a strong incentive to funnel more shareholder cash into this pit.

The company is paying out a dividend of $0.90 per year on its common stock in excess of its current GAAP profits and free cash flow. It represents a 1.8% yield on the current stock price. Over the last 12 months, free cash flow has been modestly negative.

With 32 million shares, the company has a market cap of $1.6 billion. Add on $320 million of net debt and $250 million of preferred stock and you get an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. This represents a modest 1.4x revenues but a steep 38x multiple of the current run-rate of operating income.

(Following the recent accounting change that requires companies to show the value of operating lease liabilities on the balance sheet, some information services include this figure in the enterprise value calculation, leading to a higher figure).

New CEO

On Aug 27, 2019, the company announced the appointment of Rob Lynch as the new CEO. Lynch had been the president of Arby's for the last two years and its CMO for four years prior to that. His background suggests that this is a good appointment and the stock rose on the announcement. However, it remains to be seen whether he can regain lost customers and improve the company's profitability.

No doubt investors are drawing a comparison to Chipotle (CMG), where a new CEO has revitalized the company by focusing on a digital presence and expanding mobile orders. However, I would argue that Chipotle has somewhat of a unique product, while Papa's product is commoditized.

Valuation: Fair value of $30 for the stock

I will assume that the company will generate pro-forma EPS of $1.50 next year, in line with the consensus estimate of $1.53. Put a 20x multiple, and you get a fair value for the stock of $30. That is 40% downside from the current $51 price.

Note that this estimate assumes that the company can increase (adjusted) profits by 30% from the current rate, a pretty optimistic assumption. Even at this level, true GAAP EPS is likely to be in the $1 range, implying a 30x multiple at the target price. By comparison, Domino's trades at 26x EPS current year EPS and 23x next year's EPS. Yum! Brands is at 29x and 27x respectively. It's good to be selling food in a low-interest rate environment.

In a bear case, the company would only get to $1 of EPS. At a 25x multiple (accounting for the hope that margins could increase), the fair value for the stock would be $25.

In a bull case, the company's turnaround efforts would deliver results, with a clean EPS of $2. Here, I will put a 25x multiple, resulting in fair value of $50.

Thus, I find it hard to construct a reasonable scenario where the stock delivers upside from its current level.

I am unable to offer a specific catalyst that will prompt investors to revalue the stock, except that eventually they will get tired of low earnings quality, no growth and a high multiple.

Risks are manageable

The biggest risk to a short thesis is usually an acquisition of the company. At a sub-$2 billion market cap (and sub-$3 billion enterprise value), it is well within the range of a possible acquisition by a private equity firm. It is debatable whether anyone would want to take on such a turnaround and pay a high upfront price for it.

The short interest is high at 23% of outstanding shares (is it you quant funds?), so the chances of a short squeeze are not minimal. Results coming in better than expected could also cause some short covering.

Finally, there is a risk that the company succeeds in dramatically increasing its revenue, margins, earnings and free cash flow. I would view the chances of this happening to be slim.

