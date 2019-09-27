Copper Is The Barometer For China - Southern Copper Corporation Is A Proxy

The U.S. economy is doing just fine, but political time will run out.

Copper is a base or nonferrous metal. The London Metals Exchange offers forwards on copper, while the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange trades futures on the red metal. Copper is an industrial commodity that is a building block for infrastructure around the world. China is the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion people. Economic growth in China has turned the country from an emerging market to the nation with second-leading GDP on our planet.

The price of copper tends to move higher when the global economy is growing and lower as it contracts.

As the leading copper consumer in the world, the price of the base metal tends to reflect the state of the Chinese economy. Copper is also a leader when it comes to the other industrial metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Therefore, the trade war that has weighed on the Chinese economy has done the same to the price of copper.

Southern Copper Corporation shares (SCCO) move higher and lower with the price of the red metal.

The trade war continues

In early August, US President Donald Trump upped the ante in the trade war. After becoming frustrated with the progress of negotiations and Chinese backtracking, he slapped new tariffs on Chinese exports to the US. China swiftly retaliated.

Since then, both sides returned to the negotiating table. China even extended an olive branch when they bought some US soybeans and made a few good-faith gestures. Meanwhile, President Trump has said that he is seeking a complete deal, which could take time. Both sides of the table would benefit from an agreement. Economics are motivating China, and politics are a secondary consideration. In the US, the exact opposite is the case.

China's economy needs a solution, but politics allows for patience

The trade war has weighed heavily on China's economy. After decades of preferential treatment when it comes to exports and imports, the protectionist wave ended the status quo.

China's GDP has been declining, which has a contagious effect on the rest of the world. Therefore, the impact of protectionist measures between the US and China extends past Chinese borders. When it comes to China's economy, it is in the best interests of the nation to compromise and agree to a deal. However, there are no political reasons for President Xi to rush the process. The leader will not face an election. He can afford to wait and see if the United States decides to keep President Trump in office in 2020 or hand the nation over to one of his political opponents who might be more flexible with the Chinese over the trade issue.

Meanwhile, trade with China is one of the few bipartisan issues, and the Democrats could adopt the same approach if they win the next election.

The U.S. economy is doing just fine, but political time will run out

On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump pledged to level the playing field with trading partners around the world. He pointed his finger at China as the primary beneficiary of US trade policy. The trade protocols had not changed in the years as the Chinese economy rose from an emerging market to the world's second wealthiest nation. President Trump did not blame China. Instead, he said it was his predecessors that failed to address the landscape which cost America dearly.

The US economy continues to be leading the world with moderate GDP growth and a near-record unemployment level. Fiscal policy initiatives, including tax and regulatory reforms, sparked economic growth giving the US an advantage when it comes to the current economic conditions.

However, the 2020 election is almost one year away and promises to be one of the most contentious in history. A trade deal with China that moves the needle from the past would be a badly needed victory for the President. Delivering on a pledge to negotiate a better trade deal with China would make for useful political fodder. Moreover, an agreement would likely launch the stock market and economic growth in the US even higher. Historically, it is more than a challenge to defeat an incumbent President when the US economy is robust, and the stock market is rallying.

The incentive for the US to do a trade deal is political rather than a function of the current economics.

Copper reflects the ups and downs of the trade war - inventories are edging lower

Copper is a commodity that has been a barometer for the trade war.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of COMEX copper futures is a road map of the ups and downs of the trade war since 2018. In mid-2018 as the dispute began, the price of the red metal dropped from just over $3.30 per pound to a low at $2.5520 in August. As some optimism over a deal returned to the market in early 2019, the price rose to just under $3 per pound in mid-April. As the optimism faded, the price dropped to a low at just under the $2.60 level in nearly June. The meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Japan led to another recovery to the $2.7930 level in mid-July. However, the escalation of the trade war in early August pushed the price to a new low at $2.4675 in early September. A return to the negotiating take took the price back to near the $2.70 level, and as of September 26, the price was around $2.58 per pound.

Sentiment over trade has been like a yo-yo, and copper has been rising and falling with optimism and pessimism. In a positive sign for the copper market over recent sessions, inventories on both the LME and COMEX have been heading lower.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart illustrates, LME copper stocks have declined from 337,675 in early September to 276,825 metric tons as of September 25, a drop of 18%.

Source: Kitco/COMEX-CME

Meanwhile, copper inventories on the COMEX division of the CME have declined from 44,851 to 40,738 tons over the past two weeks or 9.2%. The decline in stocks is often a bullish sign for the price of copper. However, stockpile movements can always mean that dominant market participants are manipulating the data to move the price of the red metal.

SCCO is an alternative to copper futures

The price action in the copper market since 2018 is a sign that the red metal is a proxy for a trade deal between the US and China. One of the companies that produce the base metal and moves higher and lower with the price is

Southern Copper Corporation has producing properties in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company has a market cap of $26.168 billion and trades at a P/E multiple of 18.01. SCCO pays shareholders a 4.68% dividend at a share price at $33.85 on September 26.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that SCCO shares are well-correlated with the price of copper and like the commodity, SCCO will continue to move higher and lower on the back of the trade war. Over the coming weeks, a de-escalation of trade tensions could lift SCCO as the negotiations continue. Both sides in the trade war have compelling reasons to at least calm markets and work towards a mutually beneficial deal. Copper and SCCO shares are both proxies for the talks between Washington and Beijing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.