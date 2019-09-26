Sprint Merger: A Better Trading Strategy For Bulls And Bears

Because the merger has a defined binary outcome with a reasonably defined timeline, options remain a better way to bet on the merger, either way.

Sprint (S) has remained trapped in a narrow trading band in the high-$6s where it has been for quite some time, notwithstanding brief surges higher. Now, it is trading below the band for the first time since May, down in the $6.30s. This article will first examine recent developments and their significance, and then explore a potential superior trading strategy to straight up buying-the-dip stock purchases, for those who are inclined to be bullish in the short term on Sprint and its merger.

The Price Of Fame

The cause of the decline is the other, smaller scandal that is the talk of Washington at the moment. Sprint got caught fraudulently collecting tens of millions government subsidies for low-income phone lines that weren't even active, in violation of rules that cancel government payments for accounts that do not use talk minutes or data for 30 days.

There is certainly potential for fines, but the concern is that it could do more to at least slow Sprint's pending corporate marriage. Some have even suggested that this scandal is enough to take a merger previously seen as on the path to approval and place approval itself in significant doubt.

This last is almost certainly wrong. True, the FCC has been surprisingly slow to issue its formal approval of the combination, and true, that delay has been attributed by most to one of the three Republican commissioners widely expected to vote yes on the merger. But as recent reporting has shown, that almost certainly does not signify any shift in views about the merits of the T-Mobile (TMUS) combination. Major paperwork exercises like approving a pivotal telecom merger simply take longer than some people expect.

The Last Hurdle Is Still A Big One

But while the FCC is no more likely to block the deal than it was before, the merger does still face a roadblock. In an unusual development for antitrust, 18 states have now sued to stop the merger. The latest addition is Pennsylvania, which joined the lawsuit to stop the merger last week. Sprint's price has been trading inversely to the lawsuit's prospects. And, the AG lawsuit has been hitting a lot of benchmarks lately. Following Illinois's decision to join the suit on September 3rd, more than half the US population is now represented by states seeking to block the merger.

Pennsylvania will only swell that number, but what is more significant is that Pennsylvania is a pivotal swing state in US presidential elections, and apparently, statewide officials like the state AG think it's good politics to oppose the merger. If so, that could have implications for another statewide race, namely the presidential electors one. And that, in turn, could have implications for the administration's continued support for the merger.

I wouldn't take this point too far, though. Aside from the AT&T (T) merger with TimeWarner, the Trump DOJ has not actively sought to block mergers in the telecom/media space, which are increasingly indistinguishable from one another. So, Pennsylvania notwithstanding, the best bet for someone who bets against the merger is still that the states simply win their suit at trial, rendering the administration's views irrelevant. While Sprint and T-Mobile could try to appeal a loss, at some point, the time delays involved would likely make such an appeal more trouble than its worth, and the merger would simply be called off.

A Binary Market Choice

Such a turn of events would almost certainly produce a precipitous fall in Sprint stock. For myself, I have calculated somewhere around $3 per share as the most likely floor. Even if other investors are not quite that pessimistic, there is all but universal consensus that those who wish to bet on an independent Sprint's prospects - buoyed by its substantial spectrum position - will have ample opportunity to do so at a cheaper buy in price at a later date. So, those who are skeptical of the merger should not buy Sprint stock right now, obviously.

That usual duality of the markets would seem to suggest that, conversely, those who do believe in the merger should buy the stock. But that doesn't hold, either. The reason is that, like many companies approaching a fork-in-the-road, where the business must go one of two ways, Sprint's stock price is inherently irrational. If the merger doesn't go through, Sprint stock should fall to around $3 - which would suggest that it should trade for about that right now, since the market is a natural discounting mechanism. It doesn't, because many buyers believe that it will go through.

But, if the merger does go through, the stock will be exchanged for T-Mobile shares at a 9.75:1 rate. That would put Sprint's stock at around $8.10 at current T-Mobile prices, no later than the early part of next year when the court, under this scenario, rules in favor of the merger.

Running The Numbers

A definitive timeline for gains (or losses) argues strongly in favor of purchasing options on the stock, rather than the underlying instrument. The reason for this is that a definitive timeline removes the single biggest added risk factor of options vis a vis stocks, namely the defined expiration date of the former.

I took a quick look at current trading prices for Sprint call options expiring in the month of May 2020 and got this, with the stock-buying option plugged in on the bottom and assuming a final price of $8.10 per Sprint share:

Strike Price Cost Yield(%) Return($) $8.00 $0.47 -79% -$0.37 $7.00 $0.86 28% $0.24 $6.00 $1.34 57% $0.76 $5.00 $1.97 57% $1.13 Stock $6.34 28% $1.76

As you can see, buying the stock yields substantially less gains than the options for the calculated post-merger price. What's more, buying the stock will lose substantially more money in a post-breakup scenario, as you can see in the second table:

Strike Price Cost Yield(%) Return($) $8.00 $0.47 -100% $0.47 $7.00 $0.86 -100% $0.86 $6.00 $1.34 -100% $1.34 $5.00 $1.97 -100% $1.97 $6.34 $6.34 -53% $3.34

The yield is obviously worse on the options, at -100% if they expire worthless. But per share, the absolute return, which is what investors should really care about, is actually lower than buying the price, since option loss is limited to the premium paid - which is substantially less in this case than the gap between the current share price and the expected price post-breakup.

Investment Recommendation

Based on these charts, the best choice is a call option with either a $5 or $6 strike price. However, remember what options are: an option to buy at a given price. If an option to buy has the same payoff odds as another option to buy, the better bet is to buy the one with the lower strike price - that way, if by some fluke, the price does end up somewhere in between the two strike prices, the option won't be a total write-off. Indeed, at anywhere between $6.97 and $7.34, the $5 option returns a (smaller) profit and the $6 option still returns a loss.

The $6 options upside comes from the calculated price. We have plugged in $8.10 because that's where T-Mobile's current equivalent price is. But if an investor believes the number is in fact higher, each additional cent in the calculated price yields a higher percentage gain to the $6 than the $5. Take it to $9, for example, and the $6 option payoff increase to 124%, while the $5 only increases to 103%.

It's beyond this brief article to plug in every conceivable price, but individual investors can make their own calculations easily enough depending on how much they value some degree of downside protection vs. a higher potential upside.

Conclusion

Sprint's merger prospects remain the topic of some debate, a debate I've already expressed my opinion on before. The purpose of this article is to highlight that regardless of which side of that debate you fall on, investors hurt their returns by engaging in traditional stock trading with Sprint right now. Those bullish on the merger should look to options instead. Those bearish should simply keep their powder dry and "wait for the opportune moment" to buy in, post-breakup.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.