G1 Therapeutics: An Excellent Opportunity In A Underserved Space

It has had outstanding phase 2 trial data, and per FDA feedback, can submit an NDA without a phase 3 trial.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class drug candidates that are potentially best-in-class in multiple oncology indications. The company's lead candidate is a CDK4/6 inhibitor known as trilaciclib, which is in the same class of drugs as Pfizer's (PFE) Ibrance and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Verzenio, first approved in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) CDK4/6 inhibitor Kisqali is also approved. However, trilaciclib is targeting another vast market and is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to improve patient outcomes by protecting the bone marrow from damage by chemotherapy. It has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the FDA, based on myelopreservation data in patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC). Drugs intended for serious or life-threatening conditions like SCLC get expedited review in the BTD program, whereby early-stage data may be considered for approval by the FDA.

Catalyst

G1 received positive feedback from the FDA recently that it does not need any additional trials and is planning to file an NDA in early 2020.

Based on written feedback from its end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and discussions with European regulatory authorities, the company plans to submit marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for trilaciclib for myelopreservation in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These submissions will be based on currently available data from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled SCLC clinical trials, as well as safety data collected across all completed and ongoing clinical trials.

The company scheduled to present the latest analysis of the phase 2 data at the ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Congress 2019 on 9/29/2019. The company is expected to schedule a pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the FDA in 4Q-2019, based on positive data from three phase 2 clinical trials of trilaciclib in SCLC and feedback from the U.S. and European regulatory authorities.

Pipeline/IP

G1 has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to trilaciclib, lerociclib, and G1T48.

Trilaciclib and lerociclib can eventually have multiple therapeutic applications.

G1T48, the company's other molecule, is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader or SERD. This molecule is in early stages for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer.

G1 has 20 granted US patents. Composition of matter patent for trilaciclib and lerociclib will expire in 2031, so they should have at least 8-9 years of patent protection, more through term extensions and other things. Method of use patents extend to 2034, and licensed patents for G1T48 go on till 2036. Then, there are additional pending applications.

Detailed look at the near-term pipeline.

Image source: company presentation dated 9/9/2019.

Trials

G1 reported positive top-line data in 2018 from phase 2 clinical trials of trilaciclib. The table below is an integrated analysis of three randomized SCLC trials in myelopreservation - neutrophils, RBCs, and platelets.

Data presented at MASCC 2019 Placebo + chemotherapy Trilaciclib + chemotherapy 2-sided p-value Patients (intent-to-treat population) 120 125 Mean duration (in days) of severe neutropenia in cycle 1 (SD) 4 (5.2) 1 (2.3) <0.0001 Occurrence of severe neutropenia 64 (53.3%) 16 (12.8%) <0.0001 Occurrence of RBC transfusions on/after 5 weeks 32 (26.7%) 19 (15.2%) 0.0207 Cumulative incidence RBC transfusions on/after 5 wks: event rate per 100 wks 3.2 1.5 0.002 Occurrence of Grade 3/4 anemia 39 (32.5%) 26 (20.8%) 0.0188 Occurrence of Grade 3/4 thrombocytopenia 44 (36.7%) 26 (20.8%) 0.0081

Table source: company presentation of September 2019.

Trilaciclib improves symptoms and functions across multiple parameters over time compared to placebo. Statistically, significant improvements were shown in fatigue, anemia, and functional wellbeing.

Women diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), which is the most aggressive type of breast cancer, need new treatment options. Clinical trial data demonstrated trilaciclib's positive effect on immune cells that fight cancer, helping the body to kill tumor cells more effectively.

Recently, the company posted data that showed that with the protective effect of trilaciclib, women with mTNBC lived significantly longer while using it along with chemotherapy compared to women on chemo alone. This is preliminary OS data, but it is significant. Not only OS but also a significant improvement in Myelopreservation results, objective response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), and safety data were also observed in women receiving trilaciclib and a chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine/carboplatin compared with those receiving gemcitabine/carboplatin alone. ORR and PFS data were consistent with results presented at SABCS 2018.

In another phase 2 trial comparing trilaciclib with placebo in patients with extensive-stage SCLC who were later given etoposide-carboplatin, it was observed that "trilaciclib 240 mg/m2 successfully protected the immune system against the effects of chemotherapy, as only 5% of the individuals who received trilaciclib experienced severe neutropenia, compared with 43% of the individuals in the placebo group. Additionally, there were no cases of prolonged severe neutropenia (more than 5 days) among patients given trilaciclib, compared with a rate of 41% in the placebo group."

It is known that trilaciclib has a specific mechanism of action which helps preserve hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. Data from this trial confirmed this, where it was seen that trilaciclib "appeared to slow the rate of patients' hemoglobin decline over time, with a lower absolute mean change from baseline, compared with placebo, and a reduced need for red blood cell transfusions per 100 cycles."

Trilaciclib did not add to the toxicity burden of chemo; those who took trilaciclib and those who took placebo had similar toxicity profile after chemo. In fact, trilaciclib actually seems to have had fewer grade 3 or above adverse events, at a respective 50.0% versus 83.8%. While some low-grade toxicities like headache might increase with trilaciclib, the relative absence of higher-grade toxicities outweighs that issue. Major adverse hematologic events (MAHEs) were much fewer in number, 29% in trilaciclib-treated group compared with 81% in the placebo group. Time to the first MAHE was also delayed with trilaciclib. The drug did not interact negatively with the chemo regimen, with mPFS at 6.2 months for trilaciclib and 5.0 months for placebo. All of these things go to show that in multiple chemotherapy regimens across an array of diseases, trilaciclib has the ability to improve chemotherapy outcome and safety profile without any way degrading its efficacy.

Financials

G1 is well funded with $325 million cash at the end of 2Q-2019. The company anticipates cash of $260-270 million by the end of FY-2019. With 84 employees and no research and development expenses, the company had a cash burn of about $89.286 million in FY-2018, which comprised mainly of selling and admin expenses and cost of revenue of $18.603 million and $70.683 million respectively.

The stock is trading at $33, midway of its 52-Week Range: $13.87 - $60.00. Other data points are as follows:

Market Cap: 1.334B

Shares Outstanding: 37.52M

Float: 27.85M

Shares Short (Aug 15, 2019): 4.1M

Short Ratio (Aug 15, 2019): 10.65

% Held by Insiders: 17.81%

In the past year, insiders have purchased 4,420 shares for about $110K. All insider sales in past year have been option exercises for 69,139 shares or proceeds of about $2.878 million.

% Held by Institutions: 89.86%

Q2 2019 (at 6/30/2019) All Institutions Hedge Funds 13F Filers holding this stock: 93 13 (1.34%) Aggregate 13F shares on 06/30/2019: 28.088 Million 1.255 Million Aggregate 13F shares on 03/31/2019: 27.48 Million 1.366 Million Percent change: 2.21% -8.08% Funds creating new positions: 17 4 Funds Adding to an existing position: 42 5 Funds closing out their position: 14 7 Funds reducing their position: 21 3

Source: whalewisdom.com

Market & competition

A February 2019 report from Research And Markets estimates that there were 310,300 incident cases of SCLC worldwide in 2017. The number is estimated to increase to 339,500 incident cases by 2026. Aeterna's Lobaplatin, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab), Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Amrubicin, Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda, Novartis's Hycamtin (topotecan), and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq, all administered intravenously, are the major marketed drugs for SCLC. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Pfizer have completed several clinical trials for SCLC.

The SCLC market is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2024 according to Global Data.

According to a 2027 estimate by Decision Resources Group, trilaciclib has the potential to benefit a significant number of patients beyond SCLC. There were approximately 1 million chemo treated patients including adjuvant/1L CRC, 1L NSCLC, and adjuvant/1L BC in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in 2018. Chemotherapy treated patients include:

68,000 - ES-SCLC (1st Line - 3rd Line)

68,000 - 1st Line BC

126,000 - 1st Line NSCLC

356,000 - Adjuvant & 1st Line CRC

354,000 - Adjuvant BC

This vast cohort of patients can benefit from trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy. The company estimates the target market to be at $3bn.

Trilaciclib is a first-in-class drug and doesn't have real competition. It could replace current rescue growth factor support treatments, "including Neulasta (pegfigrastim), Neupogen (filgrastim), Procrit (epoeitin alpha), and Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa)."

Risks

Late last year, one of the company's trials failed to meet primary endpoints. The chemotherapy drug in combo was topotecan, for the second- and third-line treatment of small cell lung cancer. This tells us that not all chemotherapy agents work well with trilaciclib. Or it could also mean a trial fluke of some sort, best confirmed by a phase 3 trial. It is lucky that the FDA did not ask for such a trial, and the company has limited its label to other chemo agents. Other arguments could be made for the reason that trial showed differential ORR between the groups, but suffice it to say we should be careful with exuberance when it comes to medicine. Besides this, there's no GTHX-specific risk I could find.

Opinion

This stock looks like a good buy from all angles. It has enough cash to last well beyond approval, its lead drug has done exceedingly well and doesn't even need a phase 3 trial, it has follow up drugs besides the potential to extend trilaciclib's label, and the stock is still cheap, well below the 52-week highs of last year. Its spike was then interrupted by the trial failure we discussed in the Risks section above; however, it seems that the drug does work quite well with a number of chemo regimens in a variety of indications. Overall, we would recommend this as a buy.

