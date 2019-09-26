Commerzbank - A Bet That Hasn't Worked, Time To Cut Losses

With ROTE likely to be stuck in the 2-3% range for the foreseeable future, and with downside risks to the German economy, it's time to cut losses.

To pay for more restructuring profitable assets are also being sold, compounding the ROTE problem.

But all the data says that's the wrong choice. Revenues and ROTE are going backwards and management looks on the verge of jettisoning their growth ambitions.

On just 0.25x P/TNAV its tempting to hold on in hope of a recovery.

Commerzbank is down 23% since I recommended it as a buy earlier in the summer.

I recommended buying Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) back in May (article here) as a speculative bet on German consolidation and on the prospect of an improvement in the company's woefully low ROTE.

It's a bet that hasn't worked and the shares have since fallen another 23%, way below the -10% fall in European bank shares overall for the period. P/TNAV, having been 0.4x in May, is now just 0.25x.

After such a fall and on such a low multiple it's tempting to hang on and hope for a turn. But my view is it's better to cut losses at this point given that a number of key factors have turned for the worse in recent months, which makes a recovery is hard to see.

Commerzbank has lost its M&A appeal

Predicting the timing of M&A is always somewhat of a lottery but when I recommended buying Commerzbank in May I did believe M&A would be a recurring theme that would support the share price. Both ING (NYSE:ING) and UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) were rumored to be running the slide rule over the company (FT commentary here) following the failed talks with Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB). I noted that one of the side effects of Commerzbank's extremely low P/TNAV multiple was that any acquirer would be able to crystallize around €13bn of badwill, a not inconsiderable sweetener that would boost the acquirer's regulatory capital ratio.

However, no deal has materialized and in fact the rumor mill has almost entirely dried up. The German government is still reported to be looking for ways to exit its 15% shareholding (Reuters article here) but given how much the shares have fallen, they're probably not in a rush and there's a risk any exit comes in the form of a secondary placing rather than as part of a bid by another bank.

M&A across the European banking market has become a more distant prospect given the adverse turn in interest rates and the slowing Eurozone economy. Most banks seem inclined to batten down the hatches and to focus on internal cost reduction efforts rather than looking for bold strategic moves with cross border M&A.

Fading M&A prospects have therefore kicked away one of the share price props for Commerzbank.

ROTE is going backwards not forwards

A further important part of the buy case I put forward in May was the possibility Commerzbank would be able to achieve at least a modest increase in ROTE. I acknowledged that 1Q19 was not much above 4% on an underlying basis and I further acknowledged that there probably wasn't much prospect of a dramatic improvement in the short term. But I also believed that with the stock on such a low rating, dramatic changes were not necessary to see the share re-rate materially. All Commerzbank needed to do was to hold the c.4% ROTE level and to continue to stick to the guidance it had given on revenue growth and cost cutting, which could have implied a further improvement of 2-3ppts in the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, recent results have undermined my confidence in the 4% ROTE idea. 2Q numbers reported in August saw underlying ROTE fall substantially to just 1.8% on my estimates. The reported number was a more encouraging 4.3% but it needs to be adjusted for various factors, notably some non-recurring revenues, the prorating of compulsory taxes and regulatory levies booked in 1Q and an abnormally low tax rate in the quarter. I've outlined the adjustments below and the bridge to the underlying number, which I calculate as 1.8%.

Profitability went backwards in 2Q

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Worryingly, the reason ROTE dropped so much was mainly because there was a sharp fall in revenues.

In my May article, I based all my ROTE calculations on the assumption management would be able to at least hold the 2018 level of revenues, which was €8.6bn underlying. Their target was actually to increase them, which I thought was a legitimate aim in view of the growth push being pursued in both the Private Customer and Corporate Client divisions. This growth push continued in 2Q with mortgage loan volumes increasing at 8% annualized and corporate loans by a heady 19%.

But the revenue run-rate still dropped to below €8.4bn, mostly due to weak trading and lower fees and commissions. My fear is that, with the German economy slowing (Bloomberg article) and Eurozone interest rates falling, we're now set on a downward trend, irrespective of growth in lending balances.

The brief uptrend in revenues we saw in 1Q and 4Q18 looks increasingly like a blip, as the chart below highlights.

The chart also plots my estimate of ROTE at each of the quarterly revenue run-rates back to 1Q18. In doing so I assume the company delivers its guidance for costs (€5.5bn) and loan losses (€0.55bn).

For every quarter before 2Q, implied ROTE on this basis was in a range of 3-4%. However, 2Q19 saw implied ROTE fall below 3% for the first time. Sub-3% is a level that can no longer deliver any meaningful share price upside, as I'll elaborate on later.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Forthcoming strategy review implies a tougher outlook

A further factor that has changed my view on ROTE is that the company has announced an important strategy update for 27 September. A lot of the details got leaked in the press, forcing the company to issue a summary of the key measures last week (press release here). These include:

A further cost cutting drive, including 2,300 headcount cuts and 200 branch closures

Restructuring initiatives that will cost €1.6bn, including another push to upgrade IT infrastructure costing €0.75bn

A consolidation of subsidiary businesses including the disposal of the mBank Polish banking business (OTCPK: OTCPK:BREJY) and a buyout of minority shareholders in the German online bank, comdirect. comdirect is to be reintegrated back into Commerzbank

New 2023 financial targets, including an ROTE target of "more than 4% in the medium term"

A number of aspects of this announcement leave me uncomfortable.

First and most obviously is the reference to ROTE of "more than 4% over the medium term". The implication is it will be lower than this in the short term. This would increase my fear that the 2Q level of sub-3% is as much as we can expect for at least the next year or two. The old target was a lot more bullish (>6% by 2020) and probably a pipe dream but at least it gave hope. The new target may be realistic but it won't do anything for the share price.

Second, the announcement reads as a retrenchment with a heavy focus on cost reduction and not a lot of reference to growth. Maybe this is just a realistic reflection of the changed macro environment Commerzbank and other European banks face. But again, it's uninspiring when set against the previous strategy of driving revenues higher through new customer acquisition. It risks seeing Commerzbank slip into the same trap other banks have fallen into (e.g. Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale [OTCPK: OTCPK:SCGLF]) of focusing too much on cost reduction and finding that all it achieves is an even faster pace of revenue erosion.

Third, the sale of mBank looks a questionable step. Commerzbank owns 69% of mBank and the stake is worth c.€2.2bn. Buying out the minorities in comdirect (who own 18% of the company) will cost c.€0.3bn so the net proceeds from these two transactions will be around €1.5bn. The idea is obviously to cover the cost of the €1.6bn restructuring that has been announced.

The problem is that mBank is a profitable asset. It delivered 24% of group profits in 1H19 and a pre-tax ROTE of 11.4% - well ahead of Commerzbank group (4.1%).

Disposing of mBank will exacerbate the group ROTE problem. My estimate is that without mBank's profits - and even allowing for the small profit uplift that will accrue from reintegrating comdirect - group ROTE will fall by around 0.7%. That takes 1H19 ROTE down from an estimated level of 3.3% underlying to just 2.6%.

mBank was also a nice growth driver: revenues and profits both grew by 10% YoY in 1H19. This will be sorely missed in a company where growth is otherwise more or less absent.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Commerzbank could be a casualty if Germany tips into recession

One final point to think about is Commerzbank's exposure to a German recession, should things come that.

The recent strategy has involved rapid loan growth. I noted that mortgage volumes grew by 8% annualized in 2Q and that corporate lending grew by 19% annualized. Commerzbank's total loan book has grown 10% since 1Q18.

The main reason 2Q ROTE was so weak was revenues. But a spike in loan loss charges was a compounding factor. They rose to €178m from just €78m in 1Q. Management's guidance for 2019 is no less than €550m but 2Q was annualizing above €700m.

2Q may be just a blip. But it's worth remembering that even at these levels, Commerzbank's loan loss charges are historically low. The 2Q number equated to 24bps of total loans. Most analysts would think a number around 50bps is more normal over the course of an economic cycle. For Commerzbank, 50bps would equate to an annual charge in the region of €1.5bn.

Source: company data

If loan losses gravitated up to that sort of level it would dramatically alter the ROTE outlook. I mentioned earlier than I estimate the 2Q revenue run-rate can only support ROTE of ~2.9% on the company's current cost and loan loss guidance. If I flexed this calculation to replace current loan loss guidance of €0.55bn with €1.5bn ROTE would fall to just 0.6%.

Super low interest rates will hopefully mean that even if we enter a recession credit quality will remain resilient. But it's worth thinking about the downside risk in view of Commerzbank's recent rapid loan book growth.

Conclusions

When ROTE was 4% and there was a prospect of improvement, Commerzbank looked worth a bet, especially with the outside chance of M&A.

With ROTE sub-3% and probably headed lower it's become much harder to defend the buy case, also given receding M&A hopes and recession fears in Germany.

We might still be pleasantly surprised when we see the detail of the strategy update on 27 September but it seems almost certain it will involve downgraded ROTE and revenue ambitions and a refocus toward cost cutting. None of this will enthuse the market and the disposal of the profitable Polish business means ROTE will be structurally lower than it was before.

Valuation becomes difficult when ROTE is at such low levels as it is currently and the sensitivity to small changes becomes huge, not just to ROTE but also to the assumed future growth rate. Nonetheless, I've tried to map out some numbers below.

Valuation scenarios

Source: author's calculations

Assuming the 1H19 underlying ROTE level of 3.3% is maintained, then a 10% cost of equity and 1% long-term growth assumption would suggest the current P/TNAV multiple of ~0.3x is about right. There's no real downside and no real upside.

If we use the pro-forma 1H19 ROTE level excluding mBank (2.6%) then the same assumptions imply the share isn't worth a lot more than 0.2x, in which case there could be more another ~30% downside.

For there to be upside, future ROTE needs to be higher than it is now. 4% would give 20% upside, 5% would give 60% upside. So there is still a lot of possible upside leverage if returns ever improve. The problem is, that now looks a very distant prospect.

Accordingly, I'd be cutting my losses at this point rather than hanging on and hoping against hope.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.