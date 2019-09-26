Explaining JHY's Large Distribution Cut

Note: This note was released to members two weeks ago.

As noted in our Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Nuveen Fixed Income Cuts, the turn of the month is usually when distributions from the major fund houses are announced, and this month saw Nuveen cutting distributions on a number of fixed income CEFs. Of the 11 Nuveen cutters, 7 were muni funds between -6.2% and -16.1%; however, the largest cutter was the Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY), which cut distributions by -24.9%, from $0.035 to $0.0263 per month. This brings the new yield down to 3.17%.

Recap of JHY

JHY is classified as a "high-yield leveraged" fund by CEFConnect.

JHY is a target term fund. According to the fund website:

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about November 1, 2020.

Its investment mandate is as follows:

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities and separately, at least 80% in securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

The fund uses 29% leverage and charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.04%.

As the tale below shows, the fund isn't a purely U.S.-based high-yield bond fund, with only 64.6% of its assets in that category. 9.6% of the fund is allocated to emerging market high-yield bonds, while another 9.5% are in non-U.S. developed high-yield bonds. Importantly, note that 9.8% of the fund is already in "cash and equivalents" (we'll see why this is below).

(Source: Nuveen)

JHY enters the home stretch

Members might be wondering why such a large cut was necessary, especially since the coverage at the old distribution rate was a pretty good 97%. The answer is that this is a target term fund that is due to liquidate in just over one year's time.

As the bonds in its portfolio mature, they will likely to be replaced with cash or similarly low-yielding liquid alternatives to reduce the risk of the portfolio and improve the chances of meeting the $9.85 NAV target return (the current NAV is $9.75). As noted above, 9.8% of the portfolio is already in "cash and equivalents".

A similar thing happened to the distributions of the Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (JHA) which liquidated last year at $9.9435 per share, which was pleasantly $0.0835 more than the original $9.86 NAV. As the chart below shows, the distributions were reduced several times over the final year of the fund's life.

Valuation unattractive

On that note, I would be a seller of JHY, not just because its new yield is now a unenticingly low 3.17%, but because its premium of +2.15% means that that is the loss of alpha that a fund holder will experience as the termination approaches in about a year's time. In fact this negative alpha negates the majority of the yield, making the expected return of JHY ~1%, which is even worse than ultra-short duration ETFs such as the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) yielding 2.71% (TTM) which we have been recommending for "cash alternatives" exposure.

On that note, what on earth was JHY doing at a +5.65% premium a few days ago? Anyone buying at that point would have negative expected returns until liquidation. This is a reminder to members that the term structure is to your benefit when the fund is at a discount (providing an alpha "tailwind"), but the reverse is true when the fund is at a premium!

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.