Yes, Value Investing Still Works (Even If You Are Not Very Good At It)

The experiment shows that value investing is far from dead and can still be a market-beating strategy.

Introduction

Despite being declared "dead" by the media every once in a while, value investing can still deliver market-beating performance. Investing is a never-ending learning process, but a portfolio of the 15 stocks I've so far recommended on SA proves that you don't have to know everything to earn alpha. Fifteen stocks are enough to mitigate the effects of the inevitable mistakes all investors make. A close examination of the losers is my way to learn from experience.

First Steps as a Value Investor

My first encounter with value investing was in the autumn of 2016. My asthma had rewarded me with a five-day stay in hospital and I was looking for a good book to kill the time with. "The Intelligent Investor" was recommended to me by a friend several months earlier and I decided to finally give it a shot. Five days later, I was hooked.

Benjamin Graham's idea of buying companies for less than they're worth seemed so simple and yet so powerful that I immediately realized I had to learn more. For the past three years I have been busy reading about the approach and how people like Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Seth Klarman, Peter Lynch and many others helped it evolve. I am still learning.

On the other hand, I came across plenty of articles stating that value investing was dead. Index investing was here to stay; "growth" has been crushing "value" during the past ten years; there was no point in looking for undervalued quality companies anymore. That seemed a little silly to me.

After all, growth done wisely is one of the main drivers of value creation, isn't it? Stock market indices include both strong and weak companies, so if an investor is able to pick the good ones and avoid the bad ones, he/she should be able to do better than the averages, right?

That is exactly what I have been trying to do since becoming a SA contributor in May 2017. Unfortunately, good ideas don't come too often. Sometimes they turn out to be bad ideas in disguise. I've written just 20 articles for SA so far, each one dedicated to a specific company. 15 of them can be considered "buy recommendations." It's now time to see how they have been doing since publication.

Value investing is far from "dead"

The experiment assumes that each stock receives an equal weight in the portfolio and all stocks are held since their respective articles were published and till now. Then the average portfolio return is measured against the average return of the S&P 500 over the same periods. The table below sums up the results.

Source: total returns calculated by Seeking Alpha, except for Syntel, Home Capital and Plus500.

The 15 positions in the portfolio led to an average return of 30.18% versus the S&P 500's 18.62%, beating the market by 11.56%. I admit this result is a very pleasant surprise to me. I was far from an experienced investor when I wrote some of these articles and even though I think I significantly improved over time, this portfolio is far from perfect.

However, I knew it was based on a strategy with a solid track record of delivering alpha. The result above proves that value investing is not dead at all. In fact, even in today's buoyant market, when stock picking is supposed to underperform, value investing can still be relied on.

The Losers

Those of you interested in my winning picks can go to my profile and read the analyses. I will not discuss them in length here, since I find the losers a lot more valuable in terms of experience. I am glad there are just five of them though.

Foot Locker (FL) was hovering around $60 a share when I wrote that investors should "Embrace the Crash" in June 2017. I did embrace it and kept averaging down until I brought mu cost basis to $40.70 a share. I admit I no longer hold FL. I sold at $65 for a ~60% gain, but have included it in the table above for the sake of argument.

What scared me out of FL was the realization that while sales have been trending up over the past five years, the bottom line remained stagnant. The only reason the EPS number is rising is the company's share buyback program. I am a big fan of buybacks, but here the company's intrinsic value is not increasing, which makes Foot Locker a mediocre long-term hold, in my opinion.

GameStop (GME) proves that number-crunching is not investing. The company looked so undervalued on a P/B and P/E ratio basis that I totally forgot that it might be cheap for a reason. And the reason GME was so cheap was that the gaming world moved on while GameStop stood still. The company's business model was so outdated that people were calling it the next Blockbuster. If only I had listened...

Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) taught me that the three financial statements - the Income statement, the Balance sheet and the Cash Flow statement - are simply not enough. Most industries have their own industry-specific performance metrics and investors cannot afford to ignore them. I did and see what happened.

While Francesca's financial statements looked solid with rising sales, decent profits and no debt, the company's same-store sales were plummeting. Sales were up 65% between 2013 and 2017. The problem was that the company had doubled its store count over that period so in reality the average store was doing worse. It was a house of cards, which inevitably collapsed.

I still believe in Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF) and have been increasing my position on the way down. Anders Friis, the former CEO of the Danish jewelry brand, thought his bonus, based on total revenue growth, was more important than the company's brand health. He neglected the negative turn in like-for-like sales and kept increasing the number of stores until his ousting in August 2018.

Fortunately, the new management team initiated Programme NOW to straighten the ship and their efforts are already starting to show results. The lesson here is that bad decisions by the management can put even the strongest company in trouble. Investors must know who's in charge, what their incentives are and whether those incentives create a potential conflict of interests between management and shareholders.

Thanks to a generous dividend, Waddell and Reed (WDR) is standing at a small loss in the portfolio. The company filled the CIO role with a seasoned BlackRock executive, but AUM are still declining. The low-cost business model of asset management firms allows for a turnaround, but I admit I am growing more and more skeptical about WDR's prospects.

A few words about the winners

All of my winning picks were beaten-down out-of-favor stocks at the time. Some of them, like Buckle (BKE) or Hibbett (HIBB) still are, and I might have gotten lucky to be in the green with them. Others, like Nike (NKE), AutoZone (AZO), O'Reilly (ORLY), Syntel (acquired by Atos in 2018), W.W. Grainger (GWW) and Home Capital (OTCPK:HMCBF) are good businesses with favorable fundamentals whose solvable problems the market happened to exaggerate.

It is impossible to buy what everyone else is buying and expect to do better than average. The way I see it, being contrarian is an integral part of being a successful investor. The trick is to be able to tell the difference between a problem that is likely to be solved and one that isn't. Unfortunately, there is no single sure-shot formula for this. A deeper understanding of the business certainly helps, but I think proper diversification remains the answer. The portfolio discussed here includes two stocks that lost more than 50% and one that lost nearly 90%. Yet, the winners compensated for the losers and then some.

Conclusion

Value investing is not dead, it still works. Even with the market at all-time highs, hunting for undervalued businesses is worth the effort. A far-from-perfect portfolio of hand-picked value stocks can beat the S&P 500. Some diversification is always needed, but knowing what I own and why I own it helps me sleep better at night... unless my asthma has other plans, of course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNDZF, PLSQF, HMCBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been recently selling many of my positions in anticipation of a market downturn/recession.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.