What Refinance Activity Means For Mortgage Positions

Most retail investors understand stocks fairly well. They get how a stock price trades based on valuation (price-to-earnings ratios) and other basic factors that can be found on Yahoo Finance. But most investors only know cursory knowledge about bonds. The basic premise that investors tend to know is that as interest rates rise, bond values fall.

The recent fall in interest rates has pushed up the value of nearly all bonds. The Barclay's U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) is now up 9.11% year-to-date, about half that of the S&P 500. Prior to this year, the trailing 4 year total return for the bond index was just 1.6%, barely above inflation. People were getting out anything with a long maturity (selling duration) and going "ultra-short" to avoid the interest rate risk.

Interest rates peaked in November 2018 at 3.25% on the 10-year treasury note. Since then, rates have nearly been cut in half in just 9 months. The 30-year treasury bond hit a record low yield recently under 2.0%.

For those savvy enough to own the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), they have seen a 33.6% total return since the start of November.

Once again, duration became investors' friend. Munis, agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") and investment grade corporate bonds have all done very well on the back of that drop in rates.

Now money is flowing back into bonds in a big way. Investors have not been discerning as to which bonds that money moves in to- just that it has a nice duration.

Mortgages - Our Favorite Bond Sub-Sector

With spreads tightening in the high yield space, and we think not fully compensating you for the risk, we believe moving into safer areas of the bond market makes sense. Our favorite area continues to be the residential non-agency mortgage backed security sector.

These are the busted subprime mortgages that were at the center of the Financial Crisis in the last recession. While there were many foreclosures in these pools of mortgages, many homeowners continued to pay their monthly payments following the recession. These mortgage rates, and thus yields to the holders of these securities, are much higher. Remember, these were rated AAA but the NROs (national ratings agencies) but then were moved to "not-rated" after the recession. Most investors including institutional holders like pension funds consider not-rated the same as non-investment grade and lump these securities in with junk bonds.

Perhaps they do belong there - or did. But given we are now ten years following the recession and have seen a substantial recovery in home prices, should they still be non-investment grade? If a homeowner made it through the recession and continues to pay the monthly payment now ten years later, the likelihood that they continue to do so is probably fairly high.

Delinquencies on unpaid mortgage balances have been trending down since the bottom of the housing bust around 2010, as have foreclosures and short sales. In addition, after paying the mortgage and working down principal, loan-to-values have come down substantially.

Interest rate on the 30-year mortgage is now down significantly and testing all-time lows.

The drop in rates means refinancing activity will heat up. Many investors have plowed into agency MBS (those backed by the government entities like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) because of the strong performance this year (agency MBS tends to do well when rates fall). However, if rates fall just a bit further, tens of millions of homeowners will be eligible to refinance. A significant portion of those agency MBS were above par meaning there is a negative call value applied. From Barron's:

Not all of those borrowers will refinance—prepaying one mortgage and replacing it with another comes with hassles and closing costs—but many probably will. The low estimate comes from analysts at Black Knight, a mortgage research firm, who think that about 10 million mortgages would be candidates for refinancing, based on today’s market rate (3.6%), interest rates on existing mortgages (at least 4.25%), credit score (above 720), and loan-to-value ratios (below 80%). Should market rates drop to 3.4%, Black Knight estimates that the number of potential refinancing candidates would jump to 13 million. Mortgage rates of 3%, which would represent a sharp decline from current levels, would translate into 20 million refi candidates. Black Knight’s methodology is conservative. Analysts at Evercore ISI ran the same simulation but excluded the credit score and LTV ratio. By their reckoning, today’s low interest rates mean that as many as 31 million mortgages could be up for refinancing. Strategists at Goldman Sachs think that about 70% of all 30-year conventional mortgagors—about 36 million borrowers—are currently “in the money” to refinance, although not all will.

However, the converse is true for non-agency MBS. Many of these securities still trade well below par thanks to their history. Below are the amounts of calls the subprime MBS space has seen in the last few years. You can see how much the call volume has picked up in the last two years.

Non-agency MBS is a great way to generate high income streams that we believe are on the safer end of the spectrum but also a capital appreciation catalyst should the mortgages get prepaid.

Concluding Thoughts

Much of the focus in the residential MBS market was on legacy issues all originated before the 2008 recession. After experiencing such a negative result during the crisis, many larger investors exited space and the new issuance market dried up. Shortly after the crisis, the Trade of the Century materialized generating substantial returns due to attractive liquidity premiums, shrinking supplies, and a recovery in housing prices.

We believe today that this area of the market is one of the safest bond spaces out there. It has relatively low interest rate sensitivity meaning if rates go up, the prices of these bonds fall far less than other types of bonds. That is because prepayments (refinancing) dies out and the length of the maturity extends out. In other words, the investor receive the higher income stream for a longer period of time.

It is a very unique relationship since borrowers can replace new ones when they desire. This tends to extend the duration of the bond when interest rates rise and shorten when rates fall (nerd term: negative convexity).

If you are an investor in the mortgage space, we would be careful about owning agency MBS given the rate issues that it is facing. The non-agency space is in a far better position to weather the refinancing storm.

Funds that have large allocation to non-agency MBS include PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Mortgage and Credit (PCI) along with Western Asset Def Mortgage Opp (DMO), DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL), TCW Strategic Income (TSI). We think investors should be allocating some capital to these types of funds given their ability to endure market volatility and provide a decent yield.

We continuously rank our fund options and look at NAV behavior during large down days. In our Core Portfolio, we pare these funds with other riskier credit funds that tend to be more correlated with equity positions. This creates a natural balance in the portfolio with correlation benefits and dampened volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSI, DMO, PCI, PDI, DBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.