A Politically Charged Gold Rally

Just when it looked like gold’s “fear factor” was fading, gold and the mining shares have benefited from the recent increase in uncertainty on the political front.

The announcement on Sept. 24 that Congress will commence an impeachment inquiry of President Trump sparked some buying interest in the yellow metal. Across the pond, British Prime Minster Boris Johnson is also facing backlash from his political foes. On the economic front, the dramatic fall in eurozone manufacturing also sparked some renewed safety-related gold demand. Here we’ll discuss the growing political and economic factors which support a continuation of gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend in the fourth quarter.

After its setback earlier this month, the gold price has rebounded on a combination of short covering and hedging against political uncertainty on the part of investors and fund managers. Gold got a break earlier this week when the news hit that a flash eurozone manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) fell to 45.6, its lowest level in seven years. Economists regard a reading below 50 to be contractionary, which implies the eurozone economy may be headed toward recession.

The weakening condition of the eurozone economy has naturally stimulated some safety-related interest in gold, and the metal rallied for three consecutive days in steady – if unspectacular – fashion. The conservative nature of the latest gold rally suggests that there has been some genuine hedging demand, as opposed to being a strictly short-covering affair.

From a technical perspective, the continuous contract gold futures price (below) has also closed more than two days above its 15-day moving average, which technically confirms that an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom has been made based on my trading system’s rules. This is a step in the right direction for the gold bulls in terms of regaining control of the metal’s short-term trend.

Source: BigCharts

On Tuesday, financial market volatility was clearly evident when it was learned that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would announce a formal impeachment inquiry. The news was greeted with selling pressure in equities and a rally in safe-haven assets, including Treasuries and the Japanese yen. Gold prices were also higher, but the metal investors seem to have anticipated the latest political development before equity traders did.

Although holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) dropped by 0.8% to 882.42 tons on Monday, gold mining stocks were already on the upswing before the impeachment inquiry announcement was made. Shown here is the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which I use as a gold-tracking vehicle for the North American gold mining stock outlook. GDX has closed three consecutive days above its 15-day trend line, technically confirming a renewed breakout signal. This puts me back on a short-term buy for the mining stocks after taking profits and being temporarily sidelined after the May-August rally.

Source: BigCharts

Although there’s still a danger that this latest gold stock rally could be a “head fake,” the gradual return of fear on the part of investors is almost certain to provide a safety cushion against a steep decline in gold and the mining stocks. Investors are now faced with apprehension surrounding the U.S. impeachment inquiry, but they also have the revival of Brexit fears to contend with. British Prime Minster Boris Johnson is fighting for his very political survival in the wake of the latest Brexit battle, and the uncertainty surrounding it has increased the safety bid for gold among European investors.

Turning our attention to the internal momentum of the gold stocks, the following chart reveals a conspicuous cross-current within the market. The blue line represents the 20-day rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows of the most actively traded U.S.-listed mining shares. The red line is the 120-day rate of change, which is used to signify the dominant intermediate-term internal momentum trend for the gold stocks. While the former indicator is still declining, the latter is still rising.

Source: NYSE

Historically, the net effect of a situation like this is a sideways market trend for the gold stocks. If there’s one lesson that investors have learned this year, however, it’s that fear can be every bit as potent as greed in lifting gold prices. Even though the U.S. dollar index has been strong for most of 2019, gold maintained its upward trend despite a weakened currency component. The reason for this is that both technical and fundamental factors can be marginalized by persistent fears. As an emotion, fear is far more powerful than greed. This is one reason why equity prices tend to fall much more quickly than they rise.

For a safe-haven asset like gold, the presence of fear can have a profound lifting effect on prices. So when it comes to evaluating gold’s near-term prospects, it should a be kept in mind that as long as investors are driven by political, economic, or financial market fears, the yellow metal price can always move higher regardless of its technical and fundamental backdrop. Thus, there’s a good chance that the gold stocks will trend higher in the fourth quarter of 2019 as long as the political and economic fears which have gripped the minds of investors persist. Investors can therefore maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and the gold mining stocks.

On a strategic note, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has confirmed an immediate-term breakout based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. I’m currently long GDX after its recent above the 28.69 level on Sept. 24, as mentioned in the previous report. I recommend using the 27.80 level as the initial stop-loss on an intraday basis for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.