Grubhub: Delivering Underperformance

Grubhub continues to view itself predominantly as a marketplace for food which I believe is an inferior strategy to competitors who are focused on operating efficient delivery networks.

Grubhub’s profitability is declining as a result of the higher costs associated with operating their own delivery network and this trend is likely to continue.

Grubhub has historically been dominant in online food ordering and delivery in the U.S. but is rapidly losing market share to competitors.

Grubhub (GRUB) was founded as a marketplace for connecting diners and restaurants, although this has been a profitable business model, the basis for competition has shifted to delivery which is eroding Grubhub’s profitability and putting them at a disadvantage to companies like Uber Eats (UBER) and DoorDash. Food delivery continues to be a fast-growing market but Grubhub’s market share and profitability will continue to decline, limiting any upside for the stock.

Food Delivery

Food delivery presents a huge opportunity with global spending on consumer food services of approximately $2.8 trillion in 2017. Uber estimates that the current total addressable food delivery market is $795 billion, which is the amount that consumers spent on meals from home delivery, takeaway, and drive-through worldwide in 2017. Online market penetration for food delivery is low relative to other markets but is expected to grow rapidly in coming years with an 18% annual growth rate expected over the next 3 years.

Figure 1: Online Market Penetration

(source: Morgan Stanley)

While current growth rates for food delivery services are impressive it should be kept in mind that most services are operating at a significant loss, meaning delivery prices are suppressed below sustainable levels. Investors are essentially subsidizing delivery costs for consumers, and it is not clear how demand would be affected by higher delivery costs.

Figure 2: Food Delivery Market Projected Growth

(source: Morgan Stanley)

The food delivery market opportunity has been created by a shift in consumer preferences towards convenience over price and technology simplifying the ordering and delivery process. The high cost of delivery relative to the cost of food remains the primary barrier for most consumers though, making the efficiency of a food delivery companies delivery network the main basis for competition.

Figure 3: Reasons for Not Ordering Food Delivery

(source: Morgan Stanley)

Despite the success of food delivery companies like Grubhub and Door Dash, consumers continue to primarily order food directly from restaurants by phone or through the restaurant’s website. This is changing though, with delivery platforms gaining market share as a result of increased convenience and a wider range.

Figure 4: Food Delivery Channel Market Share

(source: Morgan Stanley)

While the opportunity is large, the economics of the food delivery business model are marginal as a result of delivery costs being significant relative to the cost of food. Delivery platforms are hoping that profitability will be achievable through scale as delivery costs could potentially decline significantly from economies of density. Other pathways to profitability include operating ghost kitchens, expanding into the delivery of other goods and reducing costs through the automation of delivery. Delivery platforms may also be able to increase consumer willingness to pay by improving their service offering.

Restaurants

Restaurants like Starbucks can make significant demands in terms of the amount of marketing the platform provides, low commissions on orders, data sharing requirements and low delivery fees for their customers. This will make it difficult for food delivery platforms to earn profits from these types of relationships which is likely to be a highly negative outcome as restaurants like Starbucks may account for a significant percentage of delivery volume.

The long tail of restaurants will be squeezed by food delivery platforms as they have no leverage and are reliant on delivery platforms helping users to discover their restaurants. For many restaurants food delivery is unlikely to even be beneficial as research shows that a significant portion of meal deliveries are replacements for dining in, indicating that meal delivery is cannibalizing demand. Despite this joining a delivery platform is likely a better alternative than not joining a platform and losing customers to competitors.

Drivers

Gig economy platforms like ride sharing and food delivery are coming under increased pressure from their labor supply due to regulation and in some cases unionization. While delivery driving offers benefits like flexibility, delivery platforms will have to ensure driver compensation is fair relative to full-time employees which may exert cost pressure going forward.

Consumers

Consumers are focused on the range of restaurants available and the cost and speed of delivery and have shown no loyalty to delivery platforms, with most platforms having low retention rates making marketing a poor use of capital. Trust and safety are less of a concern in food delivery than in similar businesses like ride sharing or property rentals which weakens the value proposition of the platform making user retention more difficult. In my opinion food delivery platforms should be focused on offering restaurants a service which is simple and adds value to their operations while creating an efficient logistics system instead of trying to enhance the consumer experience or attracting users through marketing.

Figure 5: Food Delivery Platform Customer Retention

(source: Second Measure)

Grubhub

Grubhub was founded in 2004 as a platform for connecting diners and restaurants and is one of the leading online food delivery companies in the U.S. with 20.3 million monthly active users and 125,000 restaurants on its platform in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. Grubhub was one of the first movers in the online food delivery space, helping to establish the market and for many years it merely acted as a marketplace to connect restaurants and diners with restaurants having to provide their own delivery services.

As the result of the development of the gig economy Grubhub launched deliveries in June 2014 which has resulted in more widespread adoption of the service and contributed to its high growth rate. Grubhub continues to achieve strong growth in both monthly active diners and restaurants on the platform, which are both positive trends. This growth has accelerated in recent years, likely as a result of Grubhub expanding delivery services.

Figure 6: Grubhub Diners and Restaurants

(source: Created by author using data from Grubhub)

Grubhub’s growth strategy consists of:

Growing their takeout marketplace (expanding the number of restaurants and geographic markets and increasing users through marketing)

Enhancing the platform (investing in websites, enhancing the delivery network and leveraging data)

Delivering excellent customer care

Pursuing acquisitions and partnerships (expansion in core and adjacent categories)

In recent years Grubhub has grown predominantly through a series of food delivery and ordering acquisitions and the Grubhub portfolio of brands now includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages. It appears these acquisitions were to acquire platform users more so than to acquire technology or extend the product portfolio.

Figure 7: Platform User Growth

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Grubhub’s focus on growing users through marketing and through acquisitions is a poor strategy as user retention rates are low meaning the return on these investments is also likely to be low. The lack of focus on improving their delivery network and improving their service offering for restaurants should also be a concern for investors.

While growth in diners is positive, there is large variability in the value of diners as some will use the service daily, while other diners may only use the service on rare occasions. Diners who are likely to use the service the most are also likely to be early adopters and so new diners should be expected to contribute less revenue. This is a concerning trend for Grubhub which makes revenue growth difficult to achieve and is occurring despite Grubhub adding more restaurant options.

Figure 8: Grubhub Gross Bookings per Diner

(source: Created by author using data from Grubhub)

Grubhub has so far managed to avoid the impact of declining gross revenue per diner by increasing its take rate from restaurants, which is mainly the result of higher fees from using Grubhub’s delivery service instead of restaurants using their own delivery service.

Figure 9: Grubhub Take Rate and Revenue per Diner

(source: Created by author using data from Grubhub)

Although expanded delivery services are driving growth, they are also driving a disproportionate increase in expenses and eroding Grubhub’s profit margins. Restaurants that use the Grubhub delivery services pay an additional commission on the transaction for the use of those services and from this revenue Grubhub must cover the costs of delivery. Delivery costs are destroying the economics of Grubhub’s business model as consumers appear willing to pay less for delivery than it costs to provide those services.

Sales and marketing expenses have also begun to increase relative to revenue, likely due to increased competition and higher acquisition costs for new customers who are less inclined to use food delivery services.

Figure 10: Grubhub Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from Grubhub)

Grubhub’s declining profitability is particularly concerning as margins should be expanding as it scales due to operating leverage and economies of scale. Even when Grubhub’s revenues were low it was a highly profitable business indicating the core food ordering platform is extremely profitable. As delivery services become an increasingly important part of the platform Grubhub’s profit margins are likely to continue to decline unless they can significantly improve their delivery network.

Figure 11: Ridesharing and Food Delivery Platform Profitability

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 12: Ridesharing and Food Delivery Platform Profitability

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Competitors

The large potential of the food delivery market has drawn a number of competitors led by Uber Eats and DoorDash, most of whom are losing a significant amount of money. Unlike Grubhub these companies are focused on creating efficient delivery networks, which I believe gives them a strategic advantage that Grubhub has failed to appreciate.

while the Company’s primary competition remains the traditional offline takeout ordering method, new competitors could emerge and existing competitors could gain traction in the Company’s markets. These competitors may have greater resources and other advantages than Grubhub and could impact the Company’s growth rates and ability to maintain profitability.

(source: Grubhub 2018 Annual Report)

Uber established Uber Eats 3 years ago and believe they now have the largest food delivery company in the world outside of China, based on gross bookings. Uber Eats had 15 million monthly active platform consumers’ in the quarter ending December 2018, which is approaching Grubhub’s 20 million active diners and is impressive given the age of the service. Uber Eats is extremely important to the future of Uber as it is the second largest segment and the fastest growing making it likely the service will receive significant focus from Uber. While Uber can potentially leverage their ride sharing network for food delivery, the benefits are not clear as food delivery is better suited to motorbikes and bicycles. Uber’s biggest advantages in this market are likely its brand name and large ride sharing user base.

DoorDash was founded in 2013 with the goal of being the last-mile logistics layer that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital and convenience economy. Since its launch DoorDash has achieved rapid growth, gaining significant market share from Grubhub and now has a presence in over 1,200 cities in the U.S. and Canada and has over 100,000 restaurants on their platform. Data indicates that DoorDash may have recently become the market share leader in food delivery in the U.S., but this is disputed by Grubhub who claim DoorDash’s narrative has “been aided by some grossly incorrect third-party credit-card panels”.

DoorDash is focused on creating an efficient delivery network and helping restaurants increase their revenue, which I believe is a more sustainable approach than focusing on customer acquisition through marketing. DoorDash offers a suite of products to their restaurant partners which ensure faster and more accurate deliveries along with a support system that solves customer problems in real-time. DoorDash also offers DoorDash Drive, a platform that helps merchants run their own private label delivery service, tapping DoorDash’s expertise and fleet of more than 200,000 Dashers across the U.S. and Canada.

Other DoorDash innovations include a subscription service which offers unlimited access to hundreds of restaurants with free delivery, grocery delivery launched in partnership with Walmart and a pilot automated food delivery service using robots. DoorDash is backed by $2 billion in funding and in its most recent funding round was valued at $12.6 billion, although recent IPO’s may indicate that venture capital markets have become overvalued.

Figure 13: Online Food Delivery Market Share 2017-2019

(source: quartz)

Potential Market Developments

Given the embryonic state of the food delivery market and its large potential, it is likely to evolve significantly in coming years. Given the similarities between food and grocery delivery I believe it is likely there will be integration between these two markets at some point. In particular online grocers who operate their own delivery network are a natural fit for operating ghost kitchens, which have the potential to significantly improve the economics of food delivery by lowering the cost of meal creation and converting the delivery problem from many-to-many to one-to-many. Grubhub, Deliveroo, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates are all experimenting with ghost kitchens to some extent with the most common approach being to provide restaurants with the resources to operate a ghost kitchen.

While ghost kitchens are likely to offer an improvement in economics, I believe food delivery is unlikely to be an attractive business until delivery costs are reduced through automation. Drones could potentially significantly reduce costs for food delivery companies, but this may not necessarily translate to higher profitability. If all food delivery platforms have access to the same automated food delivery technology, then the benefits may accrue to consumers through lower prices and not to the platform. Grubhub appears to be lagging competitors in expanding the delivery network into adjacent markets like grocery delivery, developing ghost kitchens and introducing delivery drones. DoorDash and UberEats are likely to be more successful in these areas due to more technology competency and access to more capital.

Valuation

Based on a discounted cash flow model I estimate that Grubhub’s intrinsic value is approximately $39 per share. I believe markets are yet to fully realize how quickly DoorDash is overtaking Grubhub as the leading platform and how delivery costs are destroying the economics of Grubhub’s business model. Grubhub’s self-image as a marketplace for restaurants and diners will continue to drive underperformance as the basis for competition continues to move toward efficient delivery.

