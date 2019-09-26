Why We Sold Lowe's

Back in May, we put out an alert to buy Lowe's (LOW) as it had a compelling opportunity under $95. That alert came as the stock nosedived following its Q1 earnings report which underwhelmed, but our team started diligently investigating the name and we flagged that play. Now, we have booked profits and are downgrading the stock to a neutral (or hold) rating for the longer term. The reasons for this are several.

First, our trading price target was achieved. Second, we believe tariffs are not going anywhere and will continue to impact gross margin and, subsequently, earnings. Third, we have long held, and still believe that competitor Home Depot (HD) is the superior choice. The company reported a quarter that was relatively a strong Q2 though there were some company-specific issues that led to our decision to exit the trade. Let us discuss.

The headline numbers

A top line beat and bottom line beat on the headline results was good enough to spark a big rally in shares, which allowed the stock to rally into September. The earnings were much better than the Street was anticipating, but as we will show, this was due to solid cost controls. Actual sales, while very slightly ahead of consensus, were nearly flat from last year. As the stock has started to pull back from this headline result-fueled rally, we believe traders can step back and offload shares over $110 for a nice short-term gain.

Why? Generally speaking, Lowe's has been very inconsistent in the past few years. Every time it seemed positive things were happening for the company, like right now, it stumbles and the stock gets hit. Following this reality and the higher valuation, we do not think performance justifies traders looking for more gains here. Take the profit. Long-term investors can hold, though we expect a pullback.

The chart

Below we have the 1-year chart for Lowe's, on which our chartist John marked up some of the recent points of interest:

As you can see, we believe that from a simple chart perspective, the stock ebbs and flows. The initial trade guidance was for exiting at $105 plus which was briefly touched intraday in July, but well surpassed earlier this month. Now it seems the stock is taking a breather.

Fundamental discussion

So, why not look for continued gains? Because as a rule for us as a trading firm, it is a sin to sit on a profit and watch it fall back to even. No one gets hurt taking a profit. Now, with that said, the performance of the name, while impressive on the headline numbers, justifies taking profit. The chart is also showing the stock looks to find equilibrium after shooting higher. We believe the market is correcting Lowe's back toward the $100 level. Performance is good, it just isn't great. The valuation is also higher than we would like. Let us delve into what we are seeing.

Sales about flat

The company certainly has been transitioning as Lowe’s is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making recent acquisitions, but so far, the name lags its main competitor, Home Depot. This is a reason we prefer Home Depot. It is best-of-breed. As Home Depot continues to push for the professional business, Lowe's has been left behind, but it has tried to make headway here. That said, the name did report Q2 sales slightly ahead of estimates, but there wasn't much growth. Take a look at trajectory of revenues over the last four years of Q2 reports:

Source: SEC filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

Lowe's delivered a top line beat relative to expectations, but was a slight $30mm beat. Let us be clear, this was a decent result, though we are underwhelmed by the ongoing slow growth in sales, not just in this quarter but others as well. That said, revenue for the first quarter increased 0.5% year over year to $20.99 billion, from $20.89 billion last year. This is certainly moving in the right direction, and we recognize the company has sold off assets, but it is minimal. That said, decent comparable sales kept the company growing total sales.

What is driving revenues?

We think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 2.3%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 3.2% for the second quarter, driving most of this gain. We believe that although these comps are a bit lower than we saw in Q1 2020, the comparable sales performance suggests that the consumer is still healthy and management's retail fundamentals are gaining traction. The company saw decent late spring demand and a very strong holiday event in the summer. That said, execution and growth in Paint and our Pro business is improving, but still lagging well behind Home Depot's reach toward professionals.

There are fewer stores than there were at this time a year ago. As of August 2nd, 2019, Lowe's operated 2,003 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada, representing 208.8 million square feet of retail selling space. Keep in mind the company exited its Mexican operations. As such the number is down as the company offloaded lagging assets over the last year, which we think is very positive, but is also a reason why year-over-year sales increases were about flat. Thankfully, the company has done well in managing expenses.

Well-managed expenses help drive earnings higher

In reviewing the past 12-13 quarters, you will see that earnings have historically been an issue, and this is where the company has continuously struggled. This quarter, Lowe's bucked the trend and that sent shares flying. Expenses were well-managed, though gross margin continued to be pressured overall. Operationally, the company is thinning its spending and that helped. Despite the cost of sales having risen, operating margins improved and the company reduced its share count by buying back $1.96 billion of stock. The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 32.11% of sales vs. 32.96% a year ago. Operating income improved to $2.38 billion from $2.16 billion last year. As such, earnings grew and were much better than expected:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a decent trend. This quarter's net earnings widened and came in at $1.7 billion. After making adjustments, earnings per share came in much higher year over year at $2.15. This is significant growth from last year's $1.86, but was also $0.15 ahead of expectations. Despite the big beat, Lowe's did not revise its guidance higher, which surprised us.

Revised expectations and valuation

Why did the company keep guidance the same? Well, we must remind you that given the quarterly miss in Q1 and ongoing issues with tariff expenses, the company revised its expectations lower a few months ago. The expectations are still for a high of $5.65 per share, mostly on the back of expected lower margins. This EPS estimate and the current share price of $111 means the stock trades at 19.6X forward earnings. We believe any discount in shares has been priced out. Recall we liked this stock closer to 15-16X forward earnings. While the margin issue is temporary, we expect ongoing pressure from tariffs. If sales come in light and earnings come in at the lower end of expectations, that means today's price is over 20X earnings. We do not believe Lowe's moderate pace of EPS growth justifies this price. As such, we booked our profits at these prices.

Take home

We still believe that Home Depot is the play in this space. However, Lowe's was definitely on sale in the low $90s. It rebounded as anticipated, but the performance does not justify continuing to run this trade higher. We think it is a hold for long-term investors, and will reconsider a buy should the market take the stock back under $100.

Quad 7 Capital is a top author on Seeking Alpha and has generated over 1,000 profitable ideas since 2012, so if you like the work scroll to the top of the article and click the orange "Follow" button.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process on Lowe's? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.