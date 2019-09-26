Aramco's Robust Recovery Disproves Rationale For Oil Price Risk Premium

The market is unwilling to provide much, if any, oil price risk premium.

Oil prices have dropped back to nearly pre-attack levels, an oil equities have dropped below prices before the incident.

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has restored its production to pre-attack levels, according to reports from Reuters and Bloomberg. Production at the Khurais field is at 1.3 million barrels per day and the Abqaiq plant is about 4.9 million. Total production capacity is estimated to be 11.3 million. If so, this is ahead of the end-September schedule many skeptics believed was overly ambitious.

According to public reports, I estimate the total impact of the disruption to be around 36 million barrels, as depicted in the chart below.

Based on data from the Joint Oil Data Initiative (JODI) for July, inventories within Saudi Arabia were 180 million barrels at end-July. Assuming no inventory change for August, I estimate that inventories will drop to about 144 million at end-September.

However, there is reportedly no disruption to international oil trade flows resulting from the events in KSA. Contrary to speculation that the attack would add a significant risk premium to oil prices and lift oil equity prices, oil futures have fallen back to nearly their pre-attack level…

Source: Barchart.

…and the S&P Energy Sector SPDR (XLE) has dropped below its pre-attack level.

Source: Barchart.

The rationale for this development in my opinion is that Aramco has proved that its ability to restore production after a “big one” is more robust than feared. A major disruption to Aramco fields and facilities had been a “nightmare scenario” previously expected would cause an oil price catastrophe.

In other related data from JODI, it reported that Aramco exports increased in July by 159,000 b/d…

Source: JODI.

…and that petroleum products domestic demand increased by 289,000 b/d. However, July demand remained below the 5-year trend.

Source: JODI.

India is one of Aramco’s primary customers. Total product demand in July fell to an 11-month low, but that the drop was seasonal, as depicted in the chart below.

Source: JODI.

India’s crude imports rebounded from a two-year low in June by 465,000 b/d in July.

Source: JODI.

Conclusions

Saudi Arabia would have liked to have benefited by much higher oil prices as a result of the incident, but Aramco needed to prove that its operations are robust, if is going to float an IPO, as is being reported. Aramco’s capacity to sustain such an attack without disrupting oil flows to its customers is impressive and disproves the rationale for much of a risk premium in oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.