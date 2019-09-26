B. Riley Financial: Baby Bonds' Family Expanding With Another IPO

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by B. Riley Financial (RILY). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the FWP Filing by B. Riley Financial Inc.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4.6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $115M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

B. Riley Financial 6.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ: RILYN) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.50%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is rated a "BBB+" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. The newly issued baby bond is callable as of 09/30/2022 and is maturing on 09/30/2026. The company has included some special optional redemption clauses depending on when the call occurs if such early call occurs before maturity:

- in the period between 09/30/2022 and 09/30/2023, RILY has the option to redeem the newly issued notes at a price of $25.50

- in the period between 09/30/2023 and 09/30/2024 - at the price of 25.25

- in the period between 09/30/2024 until maturity - at the price equal to 100% of the principal amount ($25.00)

RILYN is currently close to its par value at a price of $25.13, which means it has a 7.31% Yield-to-Call and 6.65% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.09% and 5.54%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

B. Riley Financial is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in major U.S. financial markets, the firm consists of over 900 employees whose cross-platform expertise is mobilized to provide a myriad of financial solutions. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries include: B. Riley FBR, Inc.: A FINRA-licensed broker-dealer.

Great American Group, LLC: Provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, commercial lending, and real estate advisory services.

B. Riley Capital Management, LLC: A SEC-registered investment advisor includes B. Riley Asset Management, a provider of investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management, a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and Great American Capital Partners, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private U.S. companies.

Wunderlich Securities: A registered broker/dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, provides wealth management services to individuals and families, corporations and non-profit organizations, including qualified retirement plans, trusts, endowments and foundations.

B. Riley Principal Investments: Focuses on investing in or acquiring companies and corporate assets that present attractive cash-flow driven returns.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, RILY:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the company has paid a $0.74 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $24.90, the current yield of RILY is 2.97%. As an absolute value, this means $19.62M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, the company's market capitalization is around $656M, which makes RILY one of the smallest asset management companies.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of B. Riley Financial's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2026 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $1.62B, that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 2.31, which cannot be defined as a good number after the market capitalization coverage reaches only 2/5 of the debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $24.05M for the TTM with $66.62M paid of interest expense. So, here we have a ratio of 0.36, which also repeats the previous ratio.

The B. Riley Financial Family

RILY has six more outstanding baby bonds:

B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2027 (RILYZ)

B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 10/31/2021 (RILYL)

B. Riley Financial 7.25% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2027 (RILYG)

B. Riley Financial 7.375% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2023 (RILYH)

B. Riley Financial 6.875% Senior Notes Due 09/30/2023 (RILYI)

B. Riley Financial 6.75% Senior Notes Due 05/31/2024 (RILYO)

Source: Author's database

Here is the moment to mention the company's intentions to contribute the proceeds of the RILYN's offering to redeem all or a portion of its existing 7.50% 2021 Notes (RILYL), saving itself a yearly dividend expense of 1.00%. Still, at this point, there is no official notice of redemption of the 2021 Notes.

Also, like the new IPO, RILYH, RILYI, and RILYO, also has some special clauses in their prospectus that are related to the price at which they can be called if this happens before maturity. I'll try my best to simplify all options at what price any baby bond can be called with the following chart. Horizontally, at the top are all the call dates of all 7 securities. In the boxes below, you can see what is the call price of the issue if the company decides to redeem it on the relevant date.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now, let's see the most important thing, how the 2 bubble charts that show how the YTC and YTM yield curves look like:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

If we compare the newly issued notes due 2026 with the rest of RILY's baby bonds, we can see that RILYN, in regards to Yield-to-Worst, is the best notes of the family. With respect to the Yield-to-Maturity, it retreats to RILYL, RILYZ, and RILYG but as we mentioned "L" will be called, "Z" that has the same nominal yield is also a most probable redemption next year, and "G's" Yield-to-Call is lower than "N's" and also has a year longer maturity. If we look at the Yield-to-Call of the group, that is the YTW of all, except for RILYO, "N" is a 1.2% higher than "O" and even higher than the rest. Of course, as we saw, the higher YTC is mainly due to the higher call price of an earlier redemption. After RILYO is the only comparable to RILYN in regards to the YTC, the earlier redemption of "O" can be considered as less likely after its nominal yield is just slightly higher than that of "N".

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the RILY's securities and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is the bonds separate into two groups: the first with RILYG, RILYZ, and RILYL, trading close to PFF, and the second with RILYI and RILYH notably outperforming the first group. RILYO is not on the chart because of its trading period that is too short.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, that have a positive Yield-to-Call in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz.com). For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by MDLY (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading close to and above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best. The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. The only exception, actually, is the newly issued baby bond, again because of its higher call price on its earliest call date. To see how the Yield curve looks like, first, I'll exclude all callable securities.

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Generally, the RILY baby bonds have the highest returns and are a lot better than their closest relatives.

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. Again, MDLY's baby bonds are excluded, along with AFHBL, where the situation is very severe.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds

We anticipate using the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for the redemption of all or a portion of our existing 7.50% 2021 Notes and for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying indebtedness, making capital expenditures and funding working capital. Following this offering, we expect to exercise our redemption rights under the indenture governing the 7.50% 2021 Notes to redeem all or a portion of such notes prior to their stated maturity. Pending such use, we may invest the net proceeds in short-term interest-bearing accounts, securities or similar investments.

Source: 424B5 Filing by B. Riley Financial Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $115M, the new IPO can be considered as a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, RILYN is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios are not the best, which one can hope for, as the company is quite leveraged. As for the newly issued senior notes, they are with the lowest nominal yield of the family but provides the best Yield-to-Worst at a rate of 6.81% and much higher Yield-to-Call thanks to the higher call price on its earliest call date. Historically, RILY's issues had traded very close to the fixed-income benchmark, PFF, which later the more recent issues become superior to the ETF. We should not forget the fact that these are term securities, which predisposed them to less volatile behavior as long as there is no increase in the credit risk. In regards to the comparison with all other baby bonds, issued by an asset management company, a significant advantage over the rest is observed by all RILY's baby bonds. Overall, the new issue yields good returns and it's worth looking for a long position, moreover, there are many opportunities for hedging the position if needed.

