2 Diversified REITs For Growth And Income

I've identified the Real Estate Sector and REITs as a high-interest target. In that discovery, I also learned no one industry stands out as a clear leader. In my analysis, I compared yield, payout ratios, valuation, and FFO growth. While all offer some of the qualities I look for, none have them all. What I also discovered is that, within each industry, there are great buys to be had. This article is a closer look at the Diversified REITs.

At the industry level, I have compared eight diversified REITs. Two, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), are admittedly the same investment in different forms. BPR is the parent company operating two subsidiaries, a real estate limited partnership and a real estate investment trust. The real estate investment trust is BPR, a vehicle intended to mimic an investment in the limited partnership only in REIT form. For the purposes of this article, I will focus on BPR, but will have to refer back to BPY for company info.

The Dividend - The Diversified REITs pay the third highest dividend of any REIT industry. At 5.04%, it is 2.74X the broad market average of 1.85% and 0.75% better than the sector average.

The Payout Ratio - The payout ratio is on the high side, but still well within my tolerance. At 75.50%, I can still expect dividend growth, but perhaps not at the fastest rates.

The Valuation - The Diversified REITs are trading about 15X next year's FFO. That makes them one of the lower valued REIT industries. 15X next year's FFO is also below the sector average, which suggests a multiple expansion may come at some later date (if it is not already in progress).

FFO Growth This Quarter - The industry is not expected to produce FFO growth this quarter. It is, in fact, going to produce the third largest decline. That fact, I think, is contributing to today's low valuations/high dividends, and that is an opportunity worth investigating.

FFO Growth Next Year - The Diversified REITs are expected to produce the second strongest FFO growth of any industry next year. This will help fuel distribution health, distribution growth, and capital gains.

Diversified REITs, Which To Buy And Which To Avoid

The purpose of this section is to whittle the "long list" of Diversified REITs I used to do the macroanalysis in order to come up with a "shortlist" or watch list for the Technical Investor. In this process, I do not want to imply that one company is better than another, only that one is more attractive today than its counterparts.

The first three cuts are easy. The first is BPY because it's duplicated in BPR. The next two are Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) and Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) because of their yield and growth outlook.

One of the attractions of this industry is the yield, ESRT and LXP not only pay the lowest yields, but those yields are also 100bps and 200bps below the industry average. Regarding growth, they are both expecting negative FFO growth this quarter. Removing those three increases the group yield by 4 bps (BPY's high yield offset LXP's and ESRT's lower yields).

The next cut is also easy, VEREIT (VER), because of two things. The first is the forward FFO growth. The company is looking at stunning FFO growth this quarter due to YOY comparisons and the impacts of litigation. The second is the company has just announced a public share offering whose proceeds are intended to cover litigation costs and general purposes (as well as dilute value). Not saying VEREIT is bad; it's just not for me.

The next two cuts are, once again, easy to make. Both W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and EPR Properties (EPR) are projected to post double-digit FFO decline this quarter, and next year's tepid low-single-digit FFO growth doesn't make up for it. That leaves me with two picks. The average yield is over 5.0%, the payout ratio is just over 70%, and there is FFO growth this quarter and expanding FFO growth next year.

The Final Cut

Not surprisingly, Brookfield Property REIT made the final cut. Brookfield is among the world's leading real asset/real estate investment firms with a solid team of managers working their portfolios. While FFO growth may prove elusive this quarter, the company is expected to produce solid +41% FFO growth next year. Add to this the highest yield in the group, the lowest payout ratio, and some history of distribution increases and BPR starts looking pretty nice.

The other Diversified REIT to make the shortlist is STORE Capital Corporation (STOR). STOR owns and leases single-tenant, high-traffic locations for businesses of all varieties. I highlighted the company earlier this year citing responsible use of leverage, the growth strategy, and dividend as qualities attractive for dividend-growth investors.

From the article, 5 Diversified REITs; Which To Buy Which To Avoid:

The company's responsible use of leverage, growth strategy, and income-producing qualities make it a good target for dividend-growth investors.

I stand by that assessment now although the same concerns are present. While STOR presents a solid investment for dividend-growth investors, the dividend/value comparison is not there. STOR pays one of the lowest yields in the Diversified REIT Industry with one of the highest valuations. The valuation is deserved, the dividend is healthy and growing, and FFO growth is industry leading.

STOR: The Technical Outlook

STOR has been in an uptrend all year and it looks like that uptrend is going to continue. The REIT recently hit an all-time high and corrected, but the signs of bullishness persist. The correction was just shy of -7.5% and found support along the short-term exponential moving average (30 days), which tells me two things. The first is the correction was deep enough to reset the market (profits trimmed, weak holders shaken loose, speculators washed out, etc.). The second is the market is still bullish.

The indicators, both MACD and stochastic, concur with my assessment. Regarding MACD, the histogram created a bearish peak, but not an extreme one. The follow-on price action that confirms support at the moving average also formed a smaller peak in the MACD. This is consistent with support in a rising market and sets the market up for a bullish swing in momentum.

Regarding stochastic, the correction alleviated overbought conditions within the market and to the opposite extreme. Stochastic dipped down to oversold levels in tandem with the test of the EMA and has since confirmed that support along with price action and MACD. With price action, the EMA, MACD, and stochastic all pointing to higher prices, a retest of the all-time high looks very likely. Considering the yield and the growth outlook, I'd say new all-time highs are likely too.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is simple. You want to buy REITs right now because of yield and growth. That said, not all industries will see the same growth or have the same yield. There really isn't one in particular you should be focusing on. The Diversified REITs have some drawbacks as a group, but they also have some appeal. When you dig down into the industry, it is possible to find high yields, safe distributions, and FFO growth. Brookfield Property REIT and STOR Capital Corporation are two I've uncovered, and looking at their charts make me think other investors are interested in them as well.

