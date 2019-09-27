Runnin' Up That Hill International With Tim Heitman (Podcast)

Some accounting quirks have hidden the opportunity from the market, in Tim's view. We also get into some management's past colorful behavior.

Mike Taylor talked with Tim Heitman of Investing 501 to talk about his long thesis on Hill International.

By Mike Taylor

In this market environment -- where compounders, growth, and tech seem to be all the rage -- it's a little less common to get into a value thesis with an authentic "ick" factor. So many traditional value opportunities have proven to be value traps, it seems a lot of investors have adjusted their strategies.

So I was refreshed to read Investing 501's PRO+ Top Idea on Hill International (NYSE:HIL), a turnaround story where in Tim's words, "Four years of chaos" has "distracted management." This, together with a series of shareholder-unfriendly moves, has turned many investors off to the name. But on the bullish side, Tim notes a strengthening business backlog and greater cont controls, plus some accounting quirks that may be hiding the opportunity from the market at large.

We talked about Hill, why gross profit dollars (as opposed to margin percentages) are a useful metric for value investors, and other ways to spot deep value opportunities. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

1:30 minue mark - Recap of HIL thesis.

4:00 - Gross margin dollars v.s. percentage

6:30 - What do investors need to know about HIL's customers and business relationships?

9:00 - Strengths and weaknesses

16:30 - Chaos and distractions from which HIL is emerging.

21:30 - Will there have to be additional catalysts to get the stock moving?

25:00 - Where are we today with management?

30:30 - Middle East side of the story, revenue declines.

41:30 - What should investors look for in terms of management?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tim Heitman is long HIL.