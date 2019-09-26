Stemline Therapeutics: Still A Believer

We discuss why this recent pullback is shortsighted and a good entry point for longer-term investors in the paragraphs below.

Today, we revisit a 'Tier 3' concern that has seen a fall in its share price despite a spate of good news. This gives investors a nice entry point to establish a new position or add exposure to this undervalued gem.

Company Overview

Stemline Therapeutics (STML) is a New York-based biotech concern. The company is focused on developing novel oncology therapeutics. The company has one approved product called ELZONRIS and its other clinical candidates include: SL-701, SL-801, SL-901, and SL-1001. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of roughly $480 million and trades for just under $11.00 a share.

Second Quarter Highlights

As I highlighted in an August 5th article soon after Q2 results came out:

"The company posted a loss of 42 cents a share, 14 cents a share above the consensus. More importantly, Stemline delivered $13 million in revenue from ELZONRIS which had its commercial launch in January of this year. This was approximately double expectations and a 157% increase from the first quarter. This compound was approved to treat blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) cancer late in 2018. R&D costs fell $300,000 from the same period a year ago to $10.9 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $19 million, which is up substantially from $10.4 million in 2Q2018, thanks to costs associated with the launch of ELZONRIS. Stemline had a $16.8 million loss for the quarter and burned through just over $20 million in cash during the second quarter. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services {CMS} recently assigned a J-Code for ELZONRIS that came one quarter ahead of expectations. This should help the sales ramp up in the quarters ahead. In addition, an ELZONRIS marketing authorization application {MAA} is under review in Europe on a standard timeline. If things go as planned, ELZONRIS should be approved for BPDCN and hit the market across the pond in mid-2020."

A day after the August 5th article above ran, the CMS approved a new technology add-on payment for ELZONRIS for the treatment of patients at least two years old with BPDCN. This is important. The day this news came out, Piper Jaffray stated this could mean 90% more revenue per patient than they were modeling for ELZONRIS. Investors seem to be significantly undervaluing this little factoid based on the recent fall in the stock.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

The company smartly used the nice run-up in the stock in 2019 to execute a secondary offering of just over $75 million on August 9th. This is on top of the just over $100 million in cash the company ended the first half of 2019 with. This should address all funding needs for the foreseeable future for Stemline. While the capital raise has hurt the stock in the short term, raising needed cash when shares are at highs usually looks better in retrospect over time.

Soon after second quarter earnings hit, four analyst firms including Piper Jaffray reissued Buy ratings on STML. Price targets proffered have ranged from $25 to $35 a share. Wedbush also upgraded the shares to a Buy from Neutral and lifted their price target two bucks a share to $20.

Here is the commentary from H.C. Wainwright ($35 price target).

Our estimated market value of the firm is $1.75B, which includes the asset value for tagraxofusp and 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate. The probability of success is 66% for tagraxofusp in indications beyond BPDCN and 45% for SL-701. Assuming roughly 50.1M shares outstanding at the end of 2Q20, this leads to a 12-month price target of approximately $35 per share.”

In the first analyst activity since then, yesterday Cowen & Co. reiterated their Buy rating on the stock.

Verdict

Stemline seems to be hitting on all cylinders despite the recent weakness in its shares. Initial sales of ELZONRIS are coming in far ahead of expectations and revenues should be boosted significantly in the months ahead by the recently rewarded J-code and add-on payment from the CMS. Other indications for ELZONRIS are proceeding in studies. Stemline also has other compounds in the pipeline or multiple 'shots on goal'. The company took smart advantage of the recent rally in its stocks to address near/medium-term funding concerns. Stemline has a compelling risk/reward profile even with the stock's rally in 2019. In addition, Q3 earnings in about five weeks, putting a potential catalyst on the horizon just over a month away.

Option Strategy

I like the following Buy-Write order to add exposure to STML. Using the March $12.50 call, fashion a buy-write order for a net debit (stock price - option premium) of $9.40 to $9.50. This mitigates a bit of downside risk and sets up a potential approximate return of 25% over six months if the stock heads back up to the $12.50 level or beyond which appears a likely probability.

