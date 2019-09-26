EastGroup Properties Offers Capital Growth And Dividend Appreciation With Strong Potential For Upside

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is amongst the leading REITs in the industrial segment. Part of S&P MidCap 400, EastGroup has shown robust capital appreciation along with consistent dividend payment. EastGroup Properties is mainly invested in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's focus on developing the properties on its own gives it a distinct profile vis a vis other industrial REITs. Let's carry out a deeper analysis of the REIT to see its potential as a viable addition to a long-term, income-oriented portfolio.

The Bare Statistics

EastGroup Properties is mainly invested in the business distribution sub-segment, which accounts for 88 percent of its portfolio, followed by bulk distribution buildings and business services which contributed 9 percent and 3 percent respectively. Since the REIT is heavily involved in property development as well, it is able to maintain a strong pipeline of properties to be included in its portfolio at reasonable rates. Being a developer, EastGroup Properties is able to ward off some of the pressure faced by other REITs as the cap rates for industrial real estate is on the increase. While being a developer has some drawbacks too, it has worked fairly well for EastGroup Properties so far.

EastGroup also has its properties strategically located in the areas experiencing higher than national average rate of growth. It mainly operates in the sunbelt region with Texas accounting for 35 percent of its net operating income, while Florida and California generating 28 percent and 13 percent of its NOI respectively. With its focused approach, the REIT is able to generate better return by concentrating on areas with higher growth potential. Another major plus point of EastGroup's portfolio is its focus on business distribution properties, which include real estate which may even be used by client companies to run their entire businesses, enabling EastGroup Properties to snag a bigger and more affluent clientele. Such high-profile clients not only offer stability to the leases, but are also able to afford premium rents.

Capital Appreciation and Dividend Growth

For its second quarter of the current year, EastGroup Properties reported its net income attributable to common stockholders at $0.73 per share, up from $0.52 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the year. While the REIT showed impressive growth for its EPS, it also offered strong increase in its Funds from Operations (FFO), which rose from $1.16 in the second quarter of the previous year to $1.22 per share for Q2 of the current year. For analyzing the performance of REITs, FFO is generally considered to be one of the most relevant metrics.

EastGroup Properties showed strong performance on the operational front as well as it reported 12.7 percent increase in its PNOI while the rental rates on new and renewal leases increased by 17.2 percent during the second quarter. All these positive developments translated to robust performance by the REIT in the stock market. In the past 12 months, EastGroup Properties' stock has grown by over 30 percent, delivering robust growth to its investors. However, as REITs are generally bought by investors for their dividend payments, it is important to look at the company's dividend history as well.

EastGroup not only has the track record of consistently paying dividend but also of giving substantial growth in the payments. The company's latest dividend payment stood at $0.75 per share, up from $0.72 per share it had paid, as the dividend in the previous quarter ended in June.

Apart from the consistent payment and growth pattern, another metric to look at is the dividend payout ratio. Currently, the REIT's dividend payout ratio is at 59%, meaning that the company is following a sustainable dividend policy. Further, EastGroup has seen consistent decline in its dividend payout ratio, which suggests that its FFO growth outstrips its dividend growth rate. This further points to the security blanket for dividend as the company is paying out lesser proportion of its FFO as dividend and thus has larger room for growth. These factors play a positive role in making this stock look like an ideal candidate for an income-oriented portfolio.

Investment Thesis

EastGroup Properties stock has grown more than 30 percent in the past 12 months, offering robust capital appreciation to investors. This capital growth is on the top of a healthy growth trend shown by the REIT with regard to its dividend payments. This trend means that investors not only stand to benefit from regular income in the form of quarterly dividend, but they also are provided with capital appreciation in the form of increase in the market value of the REIT stock.

It should be noted that capital growth and dividend payments are not the only criteria evaluated for the purpose of determining the viability of a REIT. Other factors such as the macro environment it works in should also be taken into account. EastGroup Properties is mainly invested in the business distribution segment, which is expected to benefit from the boom in the e-commerce sector. The REIT can look forward to better occupancy rates as well as higher rental and leasing income. EastGroup Properties, being a developer, is especially well-placed to harness the growth potential. The REIT's multi-pronged approach also bodes well for investors. The positive environment in its sector will help EGP in maintaining its growth momentum by providing robust demand for its properties.

The REIT currently has a dividend yield of 2.27 percent, which is on the lower end of its historic dividend yield. While the REIT has been increasing its dividend, the development of these metrics shows that currently the stock is also on the rise. EastGroup Properties has strong potential as a viable addition to a long-term portfolio, but since EGP is trading near its 52-week highs, it is probably better to build the position in an incremental manner, so as to average out the acquisition cost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.