The Best 9% Yield Shipping Stock You've Never Heard Of: American Shipping, No K-1

American Shipping company (OTCQX:ASCJF) is a classic case of a hidden dividend stock - the most recent Seeking Alpha article was posted in 2017, more than two years ago.

We added ASCJF to the HDS+ portfolio back in February 2018. It has been a big winner for HDS+ subscribers, with a total return of 36.54%, vs. 8.08% for the S&P 500 during this period.

Profile:

Established in 2005, American Shipping Company is a ship owning company with nine modern handy size product tankers and one modern handy size shuttle tanker on long-term bareboat charters with Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG).

OSG charters the vessels out on time charters to major oil companies in the U.S., such as Shell, BP (NYSE:BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Phillips (NYSE:PSX), for the coastwise Jones Act trade.

The Jones Act is a US law that was passed in the 1920s, which stipulates that, "waterborne transportation of merchandise between two points in the United States must take place aboard a vessel that is U.S.-built, U.S.-owned, U.S.-flagged, and U.S.-crewed."

The Jones Act is an essential feature of U.S. national security policy as it provides required capacity to support national security needs and avoid complete dependence on ships controlled by foreign nations. Since the U.S. maritime position in international trades has declined significantly in the last three decades, the Jones Act is the primary maritime market for U.S. shipyards and operators.

ASCJF has a significant contract backlog as well as a profit-sharing agreement with OSG which offers visibility with respect to future earnings and potential dividend capacity. (Source: ASCJF site)

Fleet:

ASCJF's fleet has four expirations in 2020, but this shouldn't be a problem. As you'll see in the Industry Tailwinds section below, space is tight, and rates are up, due to several factors - US crude is very competitive for US East Coast delivery vs. West Coast African crude, pipeline capacity isn't keeping up with Permian Basin production growth, and many older vessels will be scrapped. In addition, ASCJF has one of the most modern fleets in the Jones Act shipping arena.

In addition to its fixed charter rates, AMSC also has a 50% profit deal with OSG. OSG also has a Deferred Principal Obligation, DPO, it must pay to ASJCF - it's based on a deferred payment option for the first five chartered boats for the first seven years of their charters. After the initial seven years, the DPO is paid to ASCJF plus interest over a period of 18 years.

(Source: ASCJF site)

Earnings:

The quarterly dollar figures for revenue, EBITDA, and operating profit are all very stable from quarter to quarter. Quarterly adjusted net profit can be more varied due to fluctuating tax expenses.

Due to its steady charter contracts, revenue is generally flat, whereas EBITDA had ~9% growth over the most recent four quarters. Management keeps the unit count steady, ~60M, so, no dilution issues over the past eight quarters.

The payout ratio improved by ~8%, dropping to ~45%, vs. ~49% over the previous four quarters:

"Steady as she goes" may be an understatement for ASCJF - EBITDA has been ~$84-$85M for the past four years and $21M for the past 10 quarters. We appreciate that steadiness - it may be boring, but it's dependable.

(Source: ASCJF site)

Distributions:

ASCJF goes ex-dividend in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle, with its next quarterly payout going ex-dividend in late November.

Not much turbulence with distribution coverage - the EBDA payout ratio has ranged from 44.49% to 46.43%, and has averaged 45.11% over the past four quarters, which equates to a coverage ratio of 2.22X - among the highest we've seen in the high yield shipping space.

Taxes:

ASCJF issues a 1099 at tax time, not a K-1. Its 2018 and 2019 distributions have been classified as Return of Capital - ROC - due to carry forward tax losses. ROC offers you tax deferral benefits, but lowers your tax basis, so that you would have a larger taxable profit, should you sell your shares in the future.

Industry Tailwinds:

Cheaper US Gulf crude has become very competitive vs. West African crude. It typically needs to be ~$1.50/barrel to compete, and it has been at least that cheap since late 2017, running anywhere from ~$1.50 to $6.00/barrel cheaper.

This has pushed demand for East Coast bound vessels up to six tankers, vs. only one in 2017.

Demand has also been rising for Florida shipments:

Another tailwind is scrapping - although there has been fleet growth of Jones Act vessels, there will be many older vessels scrapped in the next two-plus years, which will decrease the overall industry fleet size:

An ongoing tailwind is Permian Basin production growth - we've seen how it has overtaken pipeline capacity over the past year-plus, and with several new production projects scheduled to come online in late 2019-2020, pipeline capacity will continue to be tight, supporting more vessel usage.

All of these tailwinds have pushed up Jones Act time charter rates to nearly USD $60,000 per day. Management projects that OSG will redeploy nine AMSC owned vessels on new time charters during 2019 and early 2020, as AMSC's modern fleet is integral to OSG’s business.

Valuations:

The two big attractions in ASCJF's valuations are its very low price/DCF ratio, which, at 5X, is the cheapest valuation we've seen in the high yield shipping space. Combine that with its very strong coverage factor 0f 2.22X, and its attractive 9.01% yield, and you have a compelling investment case.

Financials:

AMSC's ROA and ROE are a bit lower than peer averages, whereas its operating margin is higher. The only negative in these metrics is that it carries more debt, with a net debt/EBITDA of 6.34X, vs. a peer average of 5.07X.

Debt and Liquidity:

Interest bearing debt as of 30 June 2019 was USD $581.2M, net of USD $5.9M in capitalized fees, vs. USD $601.9M as of 12/31/18. This debt relates to the bank financing for the company’s 10 vessels of USD $367.1M, and the bond of USD $220M. AMSC had $53M in cash as of 6/30/19, and was in compliance with all of its debt covenants.

Where and How To Buy:

The "F" at the end of ASCJF's code indicates that it is a foreign "ordinary" stock - investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange in Norway. The Norwegian shares are listed as AMSC. You can get around the low US liquidity by buying it on the Oslo exchange via certain brokers, such as Schwab. In general, you'll pay an overseas brokerage upcharge if you buy it on the Oslo exchange.

For example, Schwab charges around $100.00 for this type of trade, plus an overseas brokerage commission of ~ 10 basis points, so you can factor that into your cost when you compare the overseas price to the US OTC market price.

Summary:

We rate ASCJF a buy, based upon its very well-supported 9% yield, its very low price/DCF of 5.08X, and a steady business with industry tailwinds.

All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASCJF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.