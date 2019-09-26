Insurance: The Primary Barrier To Uber's Profitability

Reducing S&M and R&D expenses are options, but this will jeopardize Uber's competitive position; Uber is already being outdone by Lyft.

Sentiment for ride-sharing pioneer Uber (UBER) has deteriorated since the company's May IPO. Despite what Reuters called "the most anticipated IPO since Facebook (FB)," the market has punished Uber's inability to generate cash. Often times there can be value to be found in negative sentiment, but that is not the case with Uber. Uber's huge insurance expense burden will prevent the company from turning a profit. The company spends far too much on marketing. Uber has not been disciplined with spending and has dug itself into a hole that will take a gargantuan effort to fix.

Defining Uber

Unlike Lyft (LYFT), Uber's business is diversified amongst different segments, ride-sharing, food delivery, and freight brokerage. But, at its heart, Uber is a technology company. Technology has changed the world around us in immense proportions. Technology businesses are mostly asset-light, highly scalable, and benefit enormously from operating leverage. Uber is a technology platform, much like Facebook. At the deepest fundamental level, these businesses are the same. It is when we begin peeling back the layers we see the differences between a technology platform capable of generating cash flow and one that is not.

In doing so, this gives us a better sense of what the market is pricing in for Uber, and what Uber's potential road to profitability would look like.

The headline for Uber's most recent quarter includes a 5 billion dollar loss. But, neglecting various other expenses related to the IPO, the losses aren't as bad. But, -656 million dollars of adjusted EBITDA won't have investors piling into Uber.

I'm always careful when looking at EBITDA, but I find it a relevant figure to analyze what Uber is doing differently, and the unique challenges to the business in comparison to other tech companies. In particular, this side-by-side comparison of Ubers operating expenses in comparison to Facebook gives us some insights.

Q2 2019 Uber Facebook Revenue 3,135 100% 16,886 100% COR/Op. 1,926 61% 3,307 20% S&M 974 31% 2,414 14% R&D 454 14% 3,315 20% G&A 437 14% 3,224 19% Total Expenses 3,791 121% 12,260 73%

Uber's 3.1 billion dollars in revenue is net of driver pay. Uber's biggest expense in its cost of revenue is insurance. 10% of gross bookings is a reasonable estimate for Uber's insurance costs based on 2017 figures. This would suggest Uber spends a whopping 4.8 billion in insurance annually.

Is Uber really getting its money's worth for close to 5 billion dollars a year in insurance? Probably. It is estimated that there are 1.2 billion vehicles on the road in the world. There's an estimated 3 million Uber drivers, making approximately 0.0025% of all vehicles in the world owned by Uber drivers. About 227 million of the world's drivers are licensed in the United States, equating to roughly 20%.

A federal study found that traffic accidents cost the United States an estimated 871 billion, or 277 billion in true economic impact. If we consider that the United States has about 20% of the world's drivers and expenses due to traffic accidents are normalized around the global, we can expect that accidents cost the world about 4.355 trillion dollars per year in total damage, or 1.885 trillion in pure economic terms.

If Uber is responsible for .0025% of the world's vehicles, this gives us a range of 3.46-10.89 billion. This suggests, that Uber's insurance is essentially covering the damage that its vehicles cause, if we consider all conditions to be normally distributed throughout the world. But, in the face of mounting losses and eroding shareholder confidence, self-insuring its drivers might be one of the few options Uber has in successfully turning a profit.

As heavily dependent upon insurance as Uber is, the company has said it is not interested in entering the insurance business. Rather, the global transportation firm is content to focus on being an "intelligent purchaser" of insurance, continuing to work with insurance carriers and brokers. "No, to be honest, we're trying to get out of the insurance business," Curtis Scott, global head of insurance for Uber, said at the Insuretech Connect Conference (ITC) last October. Source

Uber has stated that it is trying to get out of the insurance business as expenses continue to pile on. Something will have to break as insurance remains one of Uber's primary margin pressure. One possibility is that Uber drivers are incentivized for safer driving, which could lower Uber's insurance expenses. The other issue is high sales and marketing expenses.

Marketing

Uber's enormous 974 million dollar sales and marketing expenses appears worrisome at first glance. This is evidence that can be used in favor of the bear argument, Uber has been spending aggressively on marketing despite slowing growth.

This is especially concerning when Uber's market share has continued to deteriorate. Uber's spending has not translated into solidifying its competitive position. Uber and Lyft operate very similar businesses.

In fact, Lyft rides are more expensive in some markets. Lyft has also been more efficient with its marketing spend. Lyft's sales and marketing expense was 21% of total revenue, while revenue grew 72% compared with just 14% growth at Uber. Even if Uber were able to reduce its sales and marketing expenses to a 14% rate the company would still post negative adjusted EBITDA. Cutting R&D spend would also help, but hamper Uber's position in the ever changing market. General and administrative expenses can be assumed to be the necessary costs of running the business.

There's very little meat on bone left for investors. Lyft faces the same challenging economics, but has been far more efficient at allocating resources.

Path to Profitability

Uber's path to profitability involves a reduction in insurance related expenses. This is unlikely in the near term due to the regulatory crusade against ride-sharing services.

Uber's first step is clearing up all of the company's past issues. This includes the bill in California attempting to classify Uber drivers as employees, and New York limiting driver's access to the app. The company also needs shed its image of poor workplace culture. The industry itself must also insure the safety of its riders, as Lyft was also recently hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit. These issues must be cleaned up before Uber begins tackling the challenging economics of the industry. The industry needs sweeping changes that will place the business in a positive light with regulators. Uber needs to sell its value to riders is not detracting from the transportation system, but enhancing it.

It is also quite possible that Uber bit off more than it can chew. This is another reason to prefer Lyft. Lyft has one primary focus, while Uber is subjected to the numerous competitive challenges in various arenas. Not only is Uber facing Lyft, Uber competes against the likes of GrubHub (GRUB) and DoorDash in food delivery. Not to mention intense competition in other verticals.

Uber will have a long and winding path to profitability. There's no rush for investors to jump in now. Uber will offer plenty of buying opportunities well into the future. Investors should be patient, and wait for assurance that this model will work. In improving its brand, Uber may find more leeway in being able to decrease insurance expenditures.

Conclusion

As time ticks on and Uber continues to burn through cash, it is looking like there's a reasonable possibility that Uber could be a product of an excessive surplus of money. Only time will tell for Uber's fate, but investors are best watching the fireworks from the sidelines.

Whatever Uber's future turns out to be, its legacy will inevitably reflected upon as synonymous with the mobile internet and service economy. Capital surplus has driven expansion and innovation, but to what degree is this sustainable? Uber has indeed disrupted the way we move about, but investors need to keep a keen eye to the company's ability as a cash generating entity. Such a dependable and convenient service is unlikely to be driven into the abyss anytime soon. While Uber's path to profitability is not implausible, it is far too speculative to bet on at this point.

