7 Upcoming Dividend Increases

An average increase of 7.64% with three having at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 8.00%.

Seven increases for next week (down from nine last week).

All stocks come from the U.S. Dividend Champion list.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year - but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus it is eligible for inclusion on the "CCC" list.

That said - it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row - but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 1 Challenger 6

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 17 1.87 30-Sep-19 8.00% Contender State Street Corporation (STT) 8 3.52 30-Sep-19 10.64% Challenger Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 1.81 30-Sep-19 3.70% Challenger Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 6 1.89 30-Sep-19 4.55% Challenger Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A (HTA) 8 4.3 2-Oct-19 1.61% Challenger Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 9 2.1 3-Oct-19 12.50% Challenger JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 9 3.06 3-Oct-19 12.50% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent RSG 0.375 0.405 8.00% STT 0.47 0.52 10.64% EHC 0.27 0.28 3.70% LRCX 1.1 1.15 4.55% HTA 0.31 0.315 1.61% TRNO 0.24 0.27 12.50% JPM 0.8 0.9 12.50%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High RSG 86.77 67.48 90.61 26.89 29% Off Low 4% Off High STT 59.01 48.62 87.79 10.71 21% Off Low 33% Off High EHC 62.03 56.74 79.15 20.27 9% Off Low 22% Off High LRCX 243.49 122.64 241.6 17.2 99% Off Low New High HTA 29.33 24.21 29.39 27.97 21% Off Low 0% Off High TRNO 51.34 33.52 51.84 52.67 53% Off Low 1% Off High JPM 117.64 91.11 120.4 11.99 29% Off Low 2% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HTA 4.3 1.7 1.7 1.3 5.6 STT 3.52 14.1 11.6 11.8 6.6 15.3 JPM 3.06 21.6 13.9 12.8 5 15.9 TRNO 2.1 9.8 12 12.5 14.6 LRCX 1.89 77.8 49.4 RSG 1.87 8 7.3 7.9 7.3 9.8 EHC 1.81 7.2 7 42 43.8

Bonus

I'll highlight JPMorgan this week. The company has been in the news lately - an understatement itself. JPM is one of my large money center holdings but I did want to check in and see how the company has been operating. The newest increase is 12.50% and that is on the heels of a massive 40% increase in 2018. The capital plans have to be approved by the Fed, but JPM seems to be the cleanest shirt of the bunch. Its historical dividend streak only stems back to the great recession so do note that. (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Shares look appropriately valued based on some historical averages. It is expecting 14% earnings growth this year though at the moment growth looks quite muted in 2020 and 2021. At 12x earnings and a 3% yield, the dividend is well covered right now (approximately a 36% payout ratio).

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, here's how it ranks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Growth and yield score in the middle of the pack, though there have been some hefty increases the past few years. Safety remains above average as JPM touts its "fortress balance sheet".

Here are the aggregate stats once more:

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 9 3.06 3-Oct-19 12.50% Challenger

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing JPM to the S&P (SPY) since September 2010. JPM has been a stellar performer coming out of the recession by logging an average of 2.5% more returns per year. Additionally it has been a great income stock providing 30% more income than the broader market. Here's the look at the investments over time:

JPM is the blue line

SPY is the black/gray line

Looking at the results over time, JPM did in fact lag for several years though not by much. The tide turned in 2017 and has remained in JPMorgan's favor since. With a low valuation and ample capital available to return to shareholders, it seems as though JPM may continue to outperform going into the future.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.