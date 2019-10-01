The Asset Allocator: Taking Stock (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Looking at a benchmark like the S&P 500 can lead to numerous unhappy misinterpretations, including apple to orange comparisons; distraction from personal goals; and a failure to view one’s portfolio through the prism of asset allocation.
This podcast (4:36) argues that advisors who choose an asset allocation that matches their client’s goals, and look at performance over a market cycle, are extremely likely to see an on-target return, and that a client who is educated about this is a happy client.