Research Frontiers' Smart Glass Is A Potentially Smart Investment

Investors should be aware that this is a rather speculative play as much info about increased interest cannot independently be verified, and revenue is still tiny.

A new plant which brings bigger and cheaper film can also open up the architectural market.

There is increasing interest from the automotive market where it already has two noteworthy customers in Mercedes and McLaren.

The company has numerous patents and an asset-light business model with revenues only coming from license fees and the company fully financed for 3 years.

Research Frontiers Incorporated's smart glass technology has multiple markets where it can be applied, automotive, architecture, airplanes and the like.

Investors had to wait a long time for smart glass licensing company Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR). Witness that the last SA article, by Dan Stringer, argued that the future had finally arrived, but this article is four years old.

However, now, that actually could happen as interest from automotive is rising rapidly, new use cases and markets are opened up, prices have come down as a result of a second supplier opening up shop, and the company has sufficient finance in place to get through the next three years.

Be aware, though, that this isn't a slam dunk. There is of yet no actual increase in revenue, and much of the info about increased interest cannot independently be verified.

The company produces a smart glass technology, which the website describes:

Electronically tintable glass developed by Research Frontiers changes the tint of any window, sunroof or skylight by electrically aligning tiny particles in a thin film within the glass or plastic. With the touch of a button, users can instantly change or tune the tint of their glass to help keep out harsh sunlight and 95% of the heat in its tinted (power off) state. Patented SPD-SmartGlass technology effectively blocks UV and infrared rays regardless of whether the glass is in its clear or tinted state, helping keep cars, planes, yachts, homes, offices and artwork cooler and protected. SPD-SmartGlass is versatile and can be controlled in many ways. For example SPD-SmartGlass can be operated from a wall switch, dimmer, motion detector, light or temperature sensor, Zuli or other smartplug and can be easily integrated into any building control system.

The technology is called SPD, or Suspended Particle Device, and it allows users to either manually or automatically control the shading of glass or plastic. Here is SA contributor Dan Stringer describing how it works:

A thin-layer of rod-like, nano-scale particles is immersed in liquid and attached between two pieces of glass/plastic or affixed to just one. Electrical voltage is then applied to cause the particles to either align or remain in a random distribution. When aligned, they allow light to pass; when they are random, they provide the tint we are used to seeing in tinted glass. The voltage can be adjusted to affect the level of tint. Essentially, you get glass customized to the environment you need when you need it.

The advantages in automotive were summed in a PR:

Some of the benefits include significant heat reduction inside the vehicle (by up to 18ºF/10ºC), UV protection, glare control, reduced noise and reduced fuel consumption. Independent calculations also show that use of SPD-SmartGlass can reduce CO 2 emissions by four grams per kilometer, reduce the size of air conditioners by up to 40%, and increase the driving range of electric vehicles by approximately 5.5 percent. In addition, using SPD-SmartGlass in the windshield can create dynamically controlled sunvisors that make drivers more comfortable and increase safety.

There are also weight benefits (Q2CC):

In March, Bentley Motors gave a presentation at the Auto Glass Conference in Berlin that I also presented at. In their presentation, Bentley highlighted that using SmartGlass can save up to 13 pounds of weight and eliminates 54 components just in the sunroof mechanism.

And speed benefits, when comparing with an alternative technology (Q2CC):

the difficulty with electrochromics is that for a typical architectural window it's going to take about 40 minutes to switch from clear to dark, whereas SPD will do the same thing in two seconds or less.

Further background information about the company, its development, and the SPD technology are very usefully summed up on the extensive company factsheet.

Growth

The market is rapidly expanding

More car OEMs and models

Rising needs per model, not just the sun roof but also the windows

Diesel scandal put pressure on car companies to reduce CO2 emissions, move to gasoline and EVs

Aircraft

Trains

TVs

Architectural market

Cruise ships

Lower cost (now two producers) expanding use

The application of SPD has started in the automotive market with Mercedes Benz, applying it in the sunroof of certain models since 2012, hence the company has gained licensing revenue for quite some time:

But there have been ups and downs, and the company has never been profitable. There is also some revenue from the aircraft market, reducing glare and cooling requirements in cabins in a light-weight solution is clearly a good selling point.

But demand in the automotive market is growing beyond just Mercedes (PR):

In March it was announced that McLaren Automotive had adopted SPD-SmartGlass for use in the sunroofs of two of their models in serial production which were on display at the Geneva Auto Show that month. Separately, at the New York Auto Show in April, two additional electric vehicles were featured using SPD-SmartGlass, and additional automotive OEMs are expected to use SPD-SmartGlass for cars in serial production beginning next year."

Management is arguing that the company has reached an inflection point (Q2CC):

On our last conference call in May, we noted that there were 19 vehicles that we and our licenses were working on for SPD that are being built in the United States, Europe and Asia. Now a few months later, we're up to 23 vehicles and I expect that additional activity, especially within the automotive market will become apparent soon.

It remains to be seen how many of these will launch, and at what time frame (Q2CC):

the 19 models that we add in the pipeline last conference call and the 23 that we have this conference call, they all started their work a while ago. So it's not like we have to wait another six months or a year for them to be ready if they wanted to launch it tomorrow they could...But not all of them - not all of them make it off the production line, but the ones that do are probably going to be and there's probably a greater probability that more of them will than in the past just because we've proven ourselves over and over again with Mercedes and now McLaren.

The high volume cars don't come into production until the second half of next year, so any instant revenue acceleration doesn't seem all that likely.

The sunroof market for luxury cars alone can potentially bring $200M in annual licensing revenues (assuming $100-150 in licensing revenue per car, as is the case of Mercedes).

While revenues are not growing, SPD film sales have increased 36% in Q2 y/y, and this is a good leading indicator as this film gets put into products in subsequent quarters. But more dramatic improvements are in store (Q2CC):

We already have now Mercedes and McLaren that have been publicly announced. But you know, there's probably a dozen in that list of '23 that we haven't announced yet... just three OEMs are projected to use 30 times the amount of SPD glass currently used by the entire industry for all product applications. This growth will come from three main drivers in automotive.

These drivers are:

The rise of EVs, where SPD increases the battery range of up to 5.5%.

The drive to reduce CO2 emissions which SPD technology reduces by up to 4 grams per kilometer.

The reduction of the cost of SPD film by the imminent coming online of a second factory (Hitachi was the first, Gauzy the new one, see below).

Moving beyond the sunroof the technology can be used at the car windows as well, dramatically increasing the use per car (Q2CC):

What we're seeing is an expansion beyond sun roofs to side glass rear glass the windshield and that number came out long before electric cars were more the reality that they are today. So it could get really big.

Some countries don't allow tinted glass windows (obscuring who is inside), but there is a way around that (Q2CC):

a number of automakers are looking at putting SPD above what they call the AS line, which is the blue shade band typically on a on a windshield. You can do whatever you want from a regulatory standpoint there. So they've been building the SPD film inside the windshield up there on a lot of different cars that they're working on and there you could actually create segments where a sensor would detect where the sun is on the horizon and if it's high on the horizon maybe it only shades the top third of that sun visor.

Other verticals

The company gets license fees from over 40 (at the end of last year) licensees, and these keep on expanding the use cases. For instance, at CES, there were two OEMs active in the display market which incorporated SPD in some products.

One of these is Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (and, from the Q4CC, it looks like the other one is Corning Glass (NYSE:GLW)).

Panasonic produces TVs for a number of brands and since their solution was already featured at CES at the beginning of the year (Q2CC):

The timing I'm not sure I'm allowed to discuss. But if they were showing it at CES this past January you know, it's pretty much coming very soon. So we expect revenue at least to start coming from that market in 2020.

The advantages of using SPD in display seems a niche to us as it's used in transparent displays, with the SPD film to increase contrast when used as a display. It has some surprising uses though (Q2CC):

so you've probably seen Panasonic at a video about the transparent screen where you walk by Macy's and there is a video of the handbag that's on sale playing on the window and then all of a sudden the window - while the video disappears and you see the handbag behind a clear window.

If you look at the company information page on the company website, you also notice that the SPD technology is used in six airplane models, where it can also be used in the aftermarket, which is many times larger than the OEM market.

New factory

Gauzy's factory will be a second producer of SPD film, and this will produce several advantages:

Reducing cost

Increasing size (up to 1.8M) of the film, especially important for the architectural market. The Hitachi plant was only able to produce 1M film and as most windows are 60 inches in the US, this made it difficult to sell into this important market.

Here is management (Q2CC):

But that factory is going to be producing SPD film for the entire industry, so automotive, architectural, aircraft, marine, consumer electronics, everything. And it's going to be quite a facility and state-of-the-art.

About the cost reduction (Q2CC):

So, almost immediately after we introduced the second manufacturer Gauzy, the price of Hitachi film was reduced.

Understandably, they didn't get into details about the quantity of that cost reduction, though.

Q2 results

Revenues are still not ramping, from the 10-Q:

The Company's fee income from licensing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $301,035 as compared to $324,853 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 representing a $23,818 decrease between these two periods. Lower fee income from licensees in the architectural and display markets was partially offset by higher fee income from licensees in the automotive market.

Margins

From the 10-Q:

Operating expenses increased by $293,395 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $939,355 from $645,960 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was the result of higher non-cash charges related to the grant of fully-vested options to employees and directors ($230,000) as well as higher bad debts expense ($23,000), higher professional fees ($18,000) and higher cash payroll ($11,000).

Cash

As a pure licensing company, they don't have much cash outlay, so with the $4.6M of financing from Gauzy, the company had $7.3M at the end of Q2. With cash burn at $450K-$550K a quarter, that should last them at least three years.

The company has no debt. It is surprising, given the lack of revenues, that dilution hasn't been more pronounced:

Risk

Investors might want to keep in mind that much of the positive noise from the automotive market comes from the company itself. There is no way to independently verify that they are in talks with numerous car companies, as only Mercedes and McLaren are in the public domain as customers.

Patent infringement is another risk and one the company is familiar with as they had to deal with this in the past. By the end of last year, they had 266 patents worldwide.

Valuation

Valuation is somewhat silly at this point as investors clearly value the company on an expected surge in revenue, and since the perspective for that is improving, so has the stock price.

The company's market cap ($115M) is, of course, a ridiculous multiple of its revenues in the last 12 months ($1.45M).

Conclusion

This is not a stock for the faint of heart. It's a high-risk, high reward volatile vehicle. The technology makes sense. It's sufficiently proven out, and it has a wide applicability.

Demand from automotive seems to be increasing significantly, and with the new plant, other industries like the architectural market can be more easily serviced.

Gauzy, the company that owns the new plant, also took care of the company's financial needs for several years, so investors do not have to worry about funds running out anytime soon.

The license-based business model is attractive and protected by a host of patents. This can scale quite rapidly and become seriously profitable, and it's clear that investors are expecting this.

What's more, to a considerable extent, they have already priced in such a revenue surge, but they could very well be right, given the apparent increased interest and substantial market opportunities.

While the immediate hope is on the automotive market, it will be interesting to see whether the company can also improve sales to the architectural market, given the new plant producing lower cost, and more importantly, bigger-sized films, which removes a main barrier serving that market.

But it also looks like the serious revenue ramp isn't going to happen until the second half of next year. While the company doesn't have to go back to the markets for new financing, the stock is likely to remain volatile until there are more firmer signs the ramp is happening.

