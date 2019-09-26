Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated

It seems like every time analysts believe they understand Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) the company surprises them yet again. Four years ago, I wrote an article speculating about what Microsoft would be doing in 2018. Looking at that article, and one I wrote a year ago, I can comfortably say the company is still underappreciated. If you bought in August 2015 when that first article came out, you've watched the shares jump from the low $40s to nearly $140 today. If you bought last September you've seen the stock move from around $110 to about $140. I hope many readers bought the stock and enjoyed those gains. I don't mention all of this to toot my own horn. I just want to impress upon long-term investors, this isn't the first time I've recommended the stock, and I don't expect it to be the last.

Money falling from the clouds

To almost no one's surprise, the cloud business is a big deal for Microsoft. In fact, in the last quarter, the Intelligent Cloud business generated more revenue than any of the company's other divisions. Ironically, I severely underestimated Microsoft's massive cloud success in 2015. I suggested that by 2018 Microsoft would post, "an annual run rate of $20.6 billion in commercial cloud revenue by the second quarter of 2018. According to the company, last year's Intelligent Cloud revenue was over $32 billion. That same business has done over $38 billion this year. While Intelligent Cloud hasn't overtaken the other divisions in full-year revenue performance yet, it seems like 2020 is the year.

With this as a backdrop, how big can Microsoft's cloud business become? According to Gartner the, "worldwide public cloud service market is projected to grow to $214.3 billion in 2019." By 2022, Gartner expects total public cloud service revenue will eclipse $330 billion. The firm went further to explain just how prevalent the cloud business has become.

"At Gartner, we know of no vendor or service provider today whose business model offerings and revenue growth are not influenced by the increasing adoption of cloud-first strategies in organizations."

(Source: ZDNet)

When it comes to cloud adoption rates, Microsoft's Azure is gaining ground on a massive scale. Though Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) is largely seen as a leader in this industry, the leader is running into serious competition at every turn. Looking at other market forecasts, Statista predicts the public cloud market will reach $236 billion next year. An even more aggressive forecast, says the global cloud computing market may grow to over $600 billion by 2023. Whether the total market reaches $300 billion, or $600 billion in the next few years, one thing is for certain, the opportunity is massive.

Microsoft's competitive advantage is anything but cloudy

There are almost as many opinions about who has the best cloud options, as there are cloud providers. However, I would argue Microsoft's main advantage is that Cloud is central to almost everything the company does. A breakdown of the company's revenue begins to prove this point. In the last quarter, Intelligent Cloud generated $11.4 billion in revenue, which increased 19% annually. The company said part this performance was driven by Azure revenue which leaped 64% year-over-year. Amazon's AWS division reported $8.4 billion in revenue last quarter, which increased by 37%. At first these numbers would seem to favor Amazon, but the comparison isn't quite that simple.

AWS represented roughly 13% of Amazon's revenue last quarter. Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud sales made up almost 34% of the company's total revenue last quarter. In short, Intelligent Cloud is almost three times as important to Microsoft as AWS is to Amazon. Cloud is Microsoft's number one revenue driver as of last quarter, whereas Amazon's largest segment is its Online Stores, which made up 49% of overall sales.

Microsoft's other divisions seem to funnel customers into cloud conversations with the company. Productivity and Business Processes made up a little more than 32% of Microsoft's revenue last quarter. The two main drivers of this performance were Office Commercial revenue, up 14%, and LinkedIn revenue up 25% annually. Microsoft's deep worldwide ties to companies through Office seems to give the company a natural leg up in a cloud conversation.

When we look at Microsoft's More Personal Computing business, there are multiple cloud tie-ins as well. The company called out Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue as a big driver of performance. In the gaming business, Microsoft's Xbox Live service requires cloud computing, personal Office users have the option of using OneDrive as their cloud storage. The point is, from top to bottom the cloud lives in Microsoft's DNA.

As Microsoft's fortunes are driven by the Intelligent Cloud Group, the company's overall margins should improve. In the most recent quarter, Intelligent Cloud's operating margin was nearly 40%, whereas Productivity and Business Processes operating margin was about 39%. The company's More Personal Computing business came in with the lowest operating margin at around 32%. When your fastest growing segment also carries the highest margin, it can have a magical effect on the bottom line.

CEO Satya Nadella said on the last conference call, "Our Commercial Cloud business is the largest in the world surpassing $38 billion in revenue for the year with gross margin expanding to 63%." As an example of a recent win, Microsoft signed a deal worth more than $2 billion. What's more, Nadella said, "it is the largest commercial deal that we've signed of the size and we see - we've line of sight to many more such deals." With billions up for grabs, and Microsoft starting to win larger multi-billion dollar deals, investors should be excited for the future.

Don't Underestimate the Dividend

Microsoft's growth and stock price appreciation likely takes center stage when talking about the company, but the company's dividend is an underappreciated part of the story. In 2015, when I first recommended Microsoft, the company's annual dividend was indicated at $1.24 and the shares traded in the $40s for a yield near 3%. An investor who bought back then has watched the indicated dividend rise to $2.04 and their effective yield now sits at about 5%.

Of course, dividend growth may be difficult to come by if the company's top-line isn't expanding. Fortunately for investors, Microsoft's revenue and operating income have been on a relatively steady climb for multiple years now.

(Source: Microsoft Quarterly income statements)

With this as a backdrop, some investors might worry that Microsoft's expansion has led to excessive capital expenditures. Capex has nearly doubled on an annual basis in the last four years, but the big picture still looks very bright for shareholders.

(Source: Microsoft Capital Expenditures)

If we compare the last two charts, investors know they can sleep very well at night when it comes to Microsoft's cash flow. Even if we ignore depreciation and amortization, Microsoft is producing around $10 billion or more in operating income each quarter, which works out to $40 billion plus per year. With about $17 billion of this going toward Capex, to say Microsoft is a free cash flow machine would be an understatement.

The clear advantage Microsoft has over Amazon when it comes to free cash flow comes down to two numbers. In the last quarter, Microsoft generated over $12 billion in core free cash flow or about $0.36 for every dollar of revenue. During Amazon's last quarter, the company generated about $4 billion in core free cash flow equaling about $0.07 per $1 of revenue. Put another way, Amazon produced nearly twice the revenue, but about one-third of Microsoft's quarterly core free cash flow.

Second, when it comes to each company's net cash position, the comparison is even more stark. Last quarter, Microsoft had net cash and investments of about $55 billion if we subtract both long-term debt and operating lease liabilities. Amazon's massive growth in long-term lease liabilities is starting to bring the company's balance sheet into question. Last quarter without these balances, Amazon appears to have about $18 billion in net cash. However, if we subtract the company's more than $35 billion in long-term lease liabilities, the number becomes negative $17 billion.

(Source: Microsoft Dividend History)

When it comes to dividend growth, Microsoft's record has varied widely from less than 8% to as much as 25% over the last multiple years. However, in the last four years it appears a pattern has emerged. According to analysts, Microsoft grew annual EPS over the last five years by about 13%. In that same time frame, the dividend has been increased around 8% to 15% per year. In the company's last quarter, the dividend payout ratio based on core free cash flow was less than 29%. Microsoft seems comfortable raising the dividend at a rate slightly lower than EPS growth. In the next five years, analysts expect annual EPS growth of about 14.5%. Even if Microsoft offers a 10% annual dividend increase, investors should be very happy.

Microsoft's recent dividend increase brought the annualized payout to $2.04. At a 10% growth rate, five years from now the annual rate would be about $3.29. Given Microsoft's growing cloud business, theoretically improving margins, and massive cash pile, this estimate could be conservative.

Some things never change

My 2015 article suggested that Microsoft would become a market darling by 2018 and the stock would trade at $80 a share. The stock eclipsed that level and was never below $90 during 2018. Last year, when I pounded the table for Microsoft again, the shares had a projected P/E of 23 and analysts were calling for a 5-year annual EPS growth rate of 12.4%. Since that time, the stock is up significantly, yet today's projected P/E for 2020 is 23.5, barely higher than the projection a year ago.

In the meantime, Microsoft has beaten analyst estimates each of the last four quarters by an average of almost 12%. This is another part of the argument for Microsoft. Amazon has historically been an amazing performer, yet last quarter's earnings miss shook investors. Analysts took Amazon's 2020 estimates to the woodshed, cutting the average from $38.25 per share to $33.21. The fact that Amazon still trades at a forward P/E north of 53 suggests investors are holding on tight for better news in the future. While I believe Amazon will do well, Microsoft seems like the better value.

Last year, the stock seemed ripe for gains with estimated EPS growth over the next few years of 12.4%. Today, analysts are calling for a 5-year annual EPS gain of 14.5%. The company's forward P/E is nearly identical to last year. Microsoft has increased its rate of dividend growth four years in a row and is a cash flow machine. The company was underestimated in 2015, in 2018, and I believe it still offers a compelling value today. Some things never change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.