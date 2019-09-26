Rexford Industrial Realty: Good Quality For This REIT's 5.625% Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By Rexford Industrial Realty - the prospectus.

For a total of 3M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: REXR-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/20/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at a 2% premium over PAR at a price of $25.47 and has a 5.52% Current yield and YTC of 5.23%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.60% and 4.36%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company. Through its controlling interest in Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries, the Company owns, manages, leases, acquires and develops industrial real estate located in Southern California infill markets, and from time to time, acquires or provides mortgage debt secured by industrial property. The Company's consolidated portfolio consisting of 203 properties with approximately 24.4 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company manages an additional 19 properties with approximately one million rentable square feet.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, REXR.

Rexford Industrial Realty's performance has been exceptional for the last three years, as the common stock has made a $150 gain since its April 2016 level.

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $0.64 yearly dividend. With the current market price of $44.38, the current yield of REXR is at 1.44%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $66.58M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series C preferred stock) of the company is around $13.92M.

In addition, with the market capitalization of around $4.87B, REXR is one of the biggest Industrial REITs (according to FINVIZ.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Rexford Industrial Realty's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q2, REXR had a total debt of $760M, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which total $160M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of REXR but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 4,870/(760 + 235) = 4.89 , which shows an excellent coverage of all debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 4,870/(760 + 235) = , which shows an excellent coverage of all debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 50.84/(25.84 + 13.92) = 1.27, indicating that there is enough buffer for the preferred stockholders' and the bondholders' payments.

The Rexford Industrial Realty Family

There are two more outstanding preferred stocks, issued by the company:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 5.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (REXR.PA), and

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (REXR.PB)

REXR-A and REXR-B pay a fixed-rate dividend and have the same nominal yield of 5.875%. They are also trading at almost the same price, and the only difference between is their call dates, as "A's" call date occurs a year earlier. This is immediately evident with respect to their Yield-to-Call, which is also their Yield-to-Worst, as REXR-A's return is at 4.40%, while REXR-B's is at 4.38%. By comparing them to the new IPO, with a YTW of 5.29%, we can see REXR-C to has an indisputable advantage over its relatives.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the REXR's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is very close performance with PFF during the last year's recession that gradually goes into an overwhelming outperformance against the benchmark.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Industrial" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend, has a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call.

by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

All preferred stocks in the sector are trading above their par value, and the current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible yield curve. One more filter will be added, the security must not be callable.

by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

With its 5.29%, REXR-C gives one of the highest Yield-to-Worst of the peer group as only PLYM-A and MNR-C give higher return.

Take a look at the full list:

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate and have a positive Yield-to-Call. For a better idea, I'm excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG).

by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Again, take a look at the yield curve, as I'm excluding all preferred stocks that are callable and those that are currently trading below their par value.

by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined below), we may, at our option, redeem the series C preferred stock, in whole or in part within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date of redemption. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, we exercise any of our redemption rights relating to the series C preferred stock (whether our optional redemption right or our special optional redemption right), the holders of series C preferred stock will not have the conversion right described below with respect to the shares called for redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Rexford Industrial Realty

Use of Proceeds

We expect that the net proceeds from the series C preferred stock offering will be approximately $72.4 million (or approximately $83.3 million if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full) after deducting the underwriting discount and our estimated expenses. We will contribute the net proceeds from this offering to our operating partnership in exchange for series C preferred units, the economic terms of which are substantially similar to the series C preferred stock. Our operating partnership intends to subsequently use the net proceeds from this offering to fund future acquisitions, fund our development or redevelopment activities and for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Rexford Industrial Realty

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $57M, REXR-C cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's rally in the fixed income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, REXR-C is no exception, and the homework we always do, we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

REXR currently finds itself in an excellent condition. The common stock's rally is like an investor dream. Rexford is very low leveraged, having almost 5x times more capitalization than debt and preferred stocks. Also, its interest and dividend payment coverage are very good, and adding the fact REXR is paying 5x times more for its common stock dividend than the preferred stocks, the credit risk for the preferred stockholders is more than limited.

When comparing the new IPO with its "older brothers", with Yield-to-Call of 5.29%, it has 0.90% better Yield-to-Worst than the other issues in the family, REXR-A and REXR-B. As regards to the sector, there are only 2 issues that have higher YTW than REXR-C, and if continued to the all REIT's preferred stocks comparison, the newly issued preferred stock gives an average return. Which should not be a surprise, considering the low credit risk. Overall, I think the stock is a high quality one, and it's worth the price close to PAR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.