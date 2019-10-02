Seeking Alpha
Retirement Advisor: Gen Xers Falling Behind (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

A Schwab survey of its own plan participants reveals that Gen Xers, aged 39-54, are stretched thin, saving little but expecting to require large sums for retirement.

A separate survey by Experian published in April identified Gen Xers as the most debt-burdened of all the generational groups, carrying balances averaging over $134,000.

What possible advisor intervention could help these pre-retirees?

This podcast (5:24) argues that a situation this drastic requires massive re-framed thinking in order to make adjustments that would otherwise seem painful be seen instead as beneficial.

