Retirement Advisor: Gen Xers Falling Behind (Podcast)

A Schwab survey of its own plan participants reveals that Gen Xers, aged 39-54, are stretched thin, saving little but expecting to require large sums for retirement. This group is also heavily indebted.
This podcast (5:24) argues that a situation this drastic requires massive re-framed thinking in order to make adjustments that would otherwise seem painful be seen instead as beneficial.