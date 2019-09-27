Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: A Franchisor Trading At A Discount

All these concerns are overdone and do not justify this lower valuation.

The company is trading at a huge discount to its peers because of several concerns such as a mixed track record, alternative competition, or integration risk.

Recurring franchising fees, high-margins, highly cash generative, and asset-light are some of the main characteristics of the business model.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Company Overview

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) is a global branded hotels franchisor. The company owns 20 brands such as Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, La Quinta or Wyndham. Approximately 9,200 hotels, equivalent to more than 810k rooms, are mainly franchised (or eventually managed) by Wyndham. Most of these rooms belong to the economy and midscale segments in which Wyndham has a leading position in the US (36% market share of the US market). The US is the largest market, accounting for 63% of rooms and for an even bigger proportion of revenue (88% of revenue) and profits given higher US RevPar.

Appealing business model with additional attractive features

As discussed here, the asset-light hotel franchising business is really attractive because it reduces the cyclicality of the business, brings recurring fees, requires low capital investments, is high-margin and generates a strong ROIC. In addition to this attractive model, we believe that Wyndham also offers additional attractive features that distinguish it from its peers.

1) High exposure to the less cyclical and highest growth segment

94% of its rooms are in low-end chain scales (51% in economy and 43% Midscale). These segments face lower RevPar decline during recessions, reducing the decline in revenue and earnings.

(Source: www.hotelnewsnow.com)

Besides, even though it may seem counterintuitive, the economy segment outperformed US RevPar growth over the last few years because of attractive supply dynamics.

Indeed, developers prefer to build higher-end hotels given higher RevPar per room for roughly similar initial capital investments. As a result, developers have allocated less capital towards low-end chain scale categories.

2) One of the highest exposures to franchise fees

Wyndham is a 100% fee business with the second-largest exposure to franchising fees (behind Choice (CHH)). We believe that the franchising business model is better than other business models (managed hotels and owned & leased). Indeed, franchising fees are less cyclical than managed fees and far less volatile than asset-heavy operations; therefore it offers less operating leverage which is ideal in late-cycle environment. Besides, franchising is the highest margin business because of limited required costs.

3) The fourth-largest loyalty program in the lodging industry

Loyalty programs are very important for new hoteliers while deciding on what brands they want to sign up. Indeed, large loyalty programs give access to a large client base, increase guest retention and increase direct booking (more profitable).

Relative valuation is cheap

Wyndham is trading at a huge discount to its direct peers and in particular to Choice, which has a similar exposure to low-end chain scales. Indeed, Wyndham is trading to a 31% and 22% discount to the asset-light peers' median forward P/E and EV/EBITDA, respectively. The discount is even more pronounced while only compared to Choice: a 30% discount on both metrics.

Reasons behind the valuation discount

This valuation discount is likely the result of several factors:

1) Mixed track record

Wyndham faced elevated room attrition in the last few years because of two reasons: 1) its focus on the economic segment which has structurally lower retention rate (Given low revenue per room, some owners tend to not invest in their properties) and 2) the company's decision to close substandard properties in order to comply with strict quality standards. As a result, unit growth (ex-acquisitions) was less than 3% per year over the period 2015/2017 while it was in the 5%/6% range for Hilton, Accor, and Marriott.

2) Lower pipeline than peers

Wyndham has a lower pipeline than its peers which should lead to lower unit growth, thus lower revenue growth.

3) Lower cash generation per room

Given its lower price point, Wyndham has one of the lowest EBITDA per room which means that cash generation is lower than high-end peers. Its higher EBITDA margin is not sufficient to offset the impact of lower revenue per booking.

4) Uncertainties related to the acquisition of La Quinta.

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) has released disappointing Q2 results and cut its guidance, blaming Wyndham for the fall in revenue. Indeed, CPLG is highly dependent on the performance of La Quinta because of its concentration in the La Quinta brand. The company description into its 10-K clearly highlights this relationship:

CorePoint is a leading owner in the mid-scale and upper mid-scale select service hotel space, primarily under the La Quinta brand (Source: CPLG 10-K)

The company considers that the transition and integration of its hotels into Wyndham's platform was the main reason of the business disruption.

We believe the underperformance of our hotels is well outside normal expectations and reflects the revenue disruption we experienced following the transition and integration of our hotels to our third-party manager's platforms in April (Source: CorePoint Q2 2019 earnings result)

5) Risk of alternative competition such as Airbnb

Wyndham has a business mix skews towards leisure. Indeed, leisure accounts for 75% of total bookings while accounting for only ≈33% for its competitors such as Marriott or Hilton. Leisure consumers are more price-sensitive than business customers. Given its lower price point offering ($41 room rate) and its exposure to price-sensitive customers, Wyndham is more at risk than its peers from alternative competition.

Is the lower valuation justified?

We believe that such valuation discount is not warranted and we are going to discuss why we disagree with every reason previously mentioned.

Net unit growth was lower than its peers because of elevated room closings. This high number of room closings hides the very strong room openings (≈10% vs. peers at 6%/7%). Closings were the result of a strategic review of the portfolio in order to exit substandard properties. This portfolio review is now over, which will reduce the number of room closings going forward.

Besides, over a longer period of time, Wyndham's unit growth is not significantly lower than its peers. Indeed, its room growth is right in the middle of the pack.

Wyndham has indeed a lower pipeline than its peers. However, it is still higher than Choice and very close to Accor which trade at higher multiples. Besides, from our understanding, we believe that the period for signing to opening is faster for lower-end chain scale than for high-end chain scale due to smaller and simpler formats (32 months according to Wyndham). As a result, a higher proportion of Wyndham's pipeline will reach the market sooner than its competitors.

The lower revenue and profit per room is an important weakness of its segment positioning. Of course, economy chain scale offers also some advantages such as lower RevPar cyclicality and a larger addressable market but we believe that it was not enough to justify a premium valuation to high-end peers. Indeed, we believe that Wyndham cannot open enough rooms for offsetting the price difference; that is why we believe that Wyndham should trade at best in-line with highest-end peers or at a slight discount.

Despite the allegations of CorePoint Lodging, nothing suggests that the integration of La Quinta is not going well. Indeed, the company has increased its synergies guidance during the first quarter of 2019.

"We are raising our estimated range of full run rate La Quinta synergies from $60 million to $70 million to $64 million to $70 million."

(Source: Q1 2019 earnings call)

Furthermore, the company made many statements about how the integration of La Quinta is now almost over.

We are thrilled to report that on April 3rd, we successfully completed the last major milestone of this integration by moving La Quinta off its legacy property management and central reservation systems and onto state-of-the-art distribution platform (Source: Q2 2019 earnings call) La Quinta is now operating entirely on our cloud-based central reservation, property management, digital, loyalty, reporting and call center platforms

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings call)

The integration is now substantially complete and we expect to be achieving our full run rate synergies in the next few weeks

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings call)

During the second quarter, our results included $14 million of synergies from La Quinta or a run rate of $56 million annually; 80% plus of our target. As expected, we will reach full run rate La Quinta synergies of $64 million to $70 million a year during the third quarter

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings call)

The alternative competition risk is real but highly overstated because most of its locations (71% of its rooms) are in airports, suburban/rural areas, and secondary cities which have lower alternatives accommodations supply. Indeed, these cities/areas are considered less dynamic; thus people do not invest in real estate for short duration rental purpose.

Absolute valuation

From a relative perspective, the stock is clearly undervalued. However, from an absolute valuation perspective, results are more mitigated.

Indeed, our bear case scenario, which is based on a significant economic downturn, implies roughly 45% downside. In this scenario, the EV/EBITDA multiple would fall from 11x to 9x (similar to Choice's trading multiple in 2008). Unit growth should remain around 2% but RevPar would decline by 10%; therefore EBITDA would decline by approximately 11%.

Our upside case suggests approximately 39% upside. This scenario assumes a closing of the valuation gap, meaning that the EV/EBITDA multiple would climb from the current 11x to 14x. In the meantime, the company should be able to grow its rooms and RevPar by 3% and 1%, respectively. On top of that, royalty rate should increase because of a higher exposure to direct franchising. As a result, revenue could increase by roughly 5%. Operating leverage should help to reach 7% EBITDA growth.

Conclusion

We believe that Wyndham's valuation discount is not justified. Indeed, the business model of Wyndham is similar to its peers and is likely less volatile given its strong exposure to the economy segment and franchising fees. The company should be able to deliver similar unit growth and stronger RevPar growth going forward as well as an improving profitability which will help its valuation to converge towards its peers.

On a relative basis, we believe that Wyndham stock will outperform its peers. On an absolute basis, we suggest to wait for a better entry point in order to have a better risk/reward ratio given the cyclicality of the business. One interesting idea for long/short investors could be to go long Wyndham and go short Choice in order to benefit from the valuation convergence without being impacted by macro risks.

Risks:

US RevPar decline: The current market is soft as highlighted by several US RevPar guidance downgrades. Further deteriorations could impact Wyndham's revenue and could also impact unit growth (lower demand of franchisees)

China: Wyndham has the highest exposure to China amongst its peers. Trade war could jeopardize Chinese consumers in the short-term; therefore company's RevPar. Furthermore, if the conflict lasts, Chinese developers could start to boycott US brands.

Brand underinvestment: The franchising business is dependent on the attractiveness of its brands. Failing to invest in the brand portfolio could significantly hurt the company.

Increasing competition: An increase in competition, especially in the midscale segment, could impact the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.