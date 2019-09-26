Immuno-Oncology Firm Innate Pharma Files For U.S. IPO

IPHA has received significant milestone payments with the possibility of several billion dollars in royalty and other milestone payments from its collaboration with AstraZeneca.

The firm is advancing an immuno-oncology-based pipeline of treatments for various cancers.

Innate Pharma S.A. has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be higher.

Quick Take

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing cancer therapeutics using antibodies that are designed to harness the body’s immune system.

IPHA has received significant milestone revenue from its deep relationship with AstraZeneca and has the potential for royalty payments to begin for its recently-approved Lumoxiti product.

Company & Technology

Marseille, France-based Innate Pharma was founded in 1999 to develop treatments based on antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications with unmet medical need.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mondher Mahjoubi, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously SVP Therapeutic Area Head-Oncology at MedImmune (AZN).

Innate Pharma is targeting checkpoints expressed on Natural Killer [NK] cells and myeloid cells, rather than solely T-cells, to increase the pool of anti-tumor effector cells and potentially mount a larger anti-tumor response.

The firm also focuses on tumor antigen targeting antibodies in the form of antibody-drug conjugates [ADCs], antibody-dependant cellular cytotoxicity [ADCCs] inducing antibodies, as well as antibody-based multi-specific NK-cell engagers [NKCEs].

The company is also developing drugs targeting suppressive pathways of the tumor microenvironment [TME] in order to relieve the immunosuppression of the innate and adaptive systems.

The firm’s lead drug candidate, monalizumab, is a dual-targeting checkpoint inhibitor that is currently in development in collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck [SCCHN], Colorectal Cancer [CRC], as well as other solid tumors.

Innate Pharma also has a FDA-approved therapeutic named Lumoxiti for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia [HCL] that was approved in September 2018 under priority review based on positive data in a Phase III clinical trial, in which 75% of patients achieved an overall response, 30% had a complete response, while 34% achieved a complete durable response with a negative minimal residual disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Innate Pharma include AstraZeneca, QVT Financial, Redmile Group, Ardian, ACE Management, NIF SMBC Ventures, Novo Nordisk, Akka Venture, Sofinnova Partners, and Gimv among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Hairy Cell Leukemia market, while accounting for only about 2% of all leukemia cases, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the rise in geriatric population as well as an increase in diagnosis rate of the disease during the past two to three decades.

The disease can be treated if caught early, although there is a lack of awareness of symptoms due to insignificant research which limits the diagnosis of the diseases.

The North American region dominated the market in 2017 due to a high incidence of HCL, rise in aging population as well as advancements in treatment options.

According to another 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global head and neck cancer [HNC] market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2026.

HNC is the sixth most-common cancer worldwide and includes malignancies that originate in the oral cavity, salivary glands, sinuses, and throat.

Cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption, as well as other environmental factors greatly increase the risk of developing HNC.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments for HCL include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Astellas Pharma (TYO:4503)

BioGenomics

Roche (SWX:ROG)

Other major competitors that provide or are developing treatments for HNC include:

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Merck (MRK)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Taiho Oncology

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Innate’s recent financial results are atypical of biopharma firms going public in that the company has earned significant revenues to offset its R&D and G&A costs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 65,070,500 157.2% 2018 $ 103,347,200 113.4% 2017 $ 48,436,300 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 10,401,600 16.0% 2018 $ 5,660,600 5.5% 2017 $ (43,981,300) -90.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 14,564,000 2018 $ 3,353,900 2017 $ (53,223,500)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $181.4 million in cash and $188.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

IPHA intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock via American Depositary Shares. The firm also intends to raise funding from a European private placement.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The firm’s shares are currently listed on the Euronext Paris stock market under the ticker symbol ‘IPH.’

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of our lead product candidate, monalizumab, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, which is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with R/M SCCHN and in patients with advanced solid tumors, including CRC; to advance the clinical development of IPH4102 for the treatment of patients with Sézary syndrome, MF and PTCL; to advance the clinical development of IPH5401 in patients with solid tumors, including NSCLC and HCC; to build our commercial capabilities for Lumoxiti in the United States and, if approved, in the European Union; and to expand and advance our preclinical pipeline, including transitioning IPH5301 into clinical development.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, SVB Leerink, and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

Innate is seeking U.S. public investment during another robust year for biopharma IPOs.

Its lead candidate is being developed in collaboration with partner and investor AstraZeneca.

The market opportunities for its lead products are reasonably large and expected to grow at moderate rates over the coming years.

Innate is atypical in the sense that the firm has received significant revenue in the form of milestone payments from AstraZeneca for its US FDA approved Lumoxiti product and others.

In additional to its deep relationship with AstraZeneca, the firm also has a collaboration partnership with Sanofi (SNY) for one of its programs.

Innate is not your typical biopharma firm, so the IPO will likely not be cheap due to the firm’s connections with major pharmas, it recently approved Lumoxiti treatment, and prospects for further treatment developments.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

