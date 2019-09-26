KLA: Steady As She Goes

Leadership in key segments to continue on the back of new product launches and strong product cycles in the existing product.

KLA's investor day event proved to be steady as she goes but provided little upside around revenue growth and margin projections. The long-term target model estimating out to 2023 remained unchanged from when projections were last provided in March 2018.

The largest Semiconductor Process Control business is set to grow faster than the wafer fab equipment (WFE) segment on the back of new product launches and the expansion of the overall market. Encouragingly, the event did provide further detail on the Orbotech business, which contributes to a fifth of revenues currently - growth projections have been slightly scaled back from last year due to near-term headwinds.

The dividend was raised again, which was positive, and $1B of additional share-repurchases were announced as part of the company's capital allocation plans. M&A and balance sheet deleveraging have been kept on the back-burner for now.

Overall, KLA is the industry leader in revenues, profitability and FCF margins, but from a valuation perspective, provides no upside from current prices on whichever metric I analyze. Hence, I remain neutral on the shares.

Steady As She Goes

KLA had no surprises forthcoming in its first analyst day presentation in over a decade as it presented an unchanged long term target model out to 2023 from the one it presented in March 2018 when it announced the acquisition of Orbotech (2023 Revenue of $7 - $7.5B, Gross margin: 61%+, Operating margin: 36%+).

Source: Pg 110 of Investor Presentation

KLA's revenue split by segment is 75% Systems and 25% Services which is a subscription-like, sticky income stream. 80% of the revenue by market comes from the semiconductor process control segment, where KLA holds significant market dominance (4x revenue share versus the nearest competitor in the space).

Source: Pg 43 of Investor Presentation

The Semiconductor Process Control business is set to grow from ~$3.1B in revenues in 2019 to $4B in revenues by 2023. Half of the incremental ~$900M in revenue is expected to come from an expansion of the market from $6B in revenues in 2019 to $7.5B in 2023, and the remaining is expected from new product launches.

Source: Pg 38 of Investor Presentation

New Launches to Open Up New Market Opportunities

New launches for KLA in 2020 consist of: a) CD SAXS technology which uses X-ray to help monitor effectiveness in high aspect ratio etch in 3D NAND and DRAM, b) E-beam-based multi-column inspection for sub-7nm reticle inspection, c) E-beam for patterned wafer inspection, and d) EUV extension of its Gen5 platform for reticle re-qualification.

With the introduction of these products, KLA expects to grow at least 100-200bps faster than the expected WFE segment growth pegged at 4-5% per annum. This growth projection is in-line with its historical growth out-performance versus the overall WFE market since 2010, during which time KLA has ridden on the back of the success of its Gen5 tools, increasing device complexity and greater adoption of process control in memory. The new product launches are likely to open up new markets, with KLA having the first-mover advantage in the space.

Source: Pg 21 of Investor Presentation

Orbotech Outlook Dims

Orbotech, acquired in 2018, accounts for ~19% of KLA's current revenue. Notably, management's outlook for growth in this business has dimmed to a 10% CAGR number, down from 12% from 2018-20 due to near term headwinds in the FPD (Flat Panel Display), PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and the SPTS (Specialty Semi) market.

Of the three sub-segments, SPTS (37% of Orbotech revenue) is expected to grow fastest at 13% between 2019-23 driven by RF content (5G), rising power and MEMS content in automotive and adoption of smart packing solutions. FPD (23% of Orbotech revenues) is expected to be the drag on performance with an expected growth of 4%. Overall, Orbotech revenues are projected to grow from ~$1B to about $1.4-$1.5B by 2023 - steady growth despite the guide down.

Source: Pg 75 of Investor Presentation

Focus on Shareholder Return and R&D

From a capital allocation perspective, KLA has set a target payout of 70% of its FCF, balanced between dividend and share repurchase. Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share, a 10th consecutive annual increase in dividend - an impressive run considering the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry.

Source: Pg 102 of Investor Presentation

An additional $1B authorization for its share repurchase program was also announced. Along with a focus on its continuing strong R&D spend (~15% of total revenues) to maintain leadership position in its line of businesses, deleveraging its balance sheet (KLA's current debt levels stand at 1.8x gross debt to EBITDA), and large M&As are not immediate focus points for the management.

Source: Pg 102 of Investor Presentation

Positives are Priced In

I think it is important to stress that KLA's gross and operating margins are some of the best in the industry. High margin retention is after all, a successful outcome of product differentiation - a hallmark of KLA's business strategy. The company prides itself on being the #1 player in 8 of the ten markets it serves (according to Gartner). Thus, the firm is best positioned to take advantage of the growth in semiconductor industry as well as future technology inflections.

On forward valuations, KLA sends mixed signals versus the sector and its historical metrics. While it trades at a discount to sector median valuations on forward PE, PEG and P/CF measures, on EV/Sales, Price to Sales and Price to Book, it trades at a heavy premium. On most metrics, it trades at a premium to its five-year averages.

Thus, it seems clear that on valuations there is no compelling reason for KLA to be bullish bet. The industry leadership story seems to be baked into the numbers; hence, I am neutral on shares.

Valuation Metrics KLAC Sector Median % Diff. to Sector KLAC 5Y Avg. % Diff. to 5Y Avg. P/E GAAP (FWD) 19.1 29.6 -35.5% 17.7 8.0% PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 1.2 1.7 -29.0% 1.2 6.0% EV/Sales (FWD) 4.8 2.6 87.3% 3.9 23.3% EV/EBITDA (FWD) 13.1 14.1 -7.2% 11.2 17.3% Price/Sales (FWD) 4.5 2.6 72.0% 3.9 17.2% Price to Book (FWD) 8.8 4.0 121.2% 14.3 -38.4% Price/Cash Flow (FWD) 14.0 19.3 -27.2% 15.1 -7.3%

Source: seekingalpha.com; own estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.