Trinity Biotech Looks Like A Bankruptcy

TRIB is in operational decline and in our view, looks like a bankruptcy candidate. The stock likely has no value.

This report provides a comprehensive review of TRIB management’s performance over the last 5 years based on publicly available information, underscoring our lack of confidence in this team.

TRIB has $81m of convertible notes which will be difficult to pay off because the company consistently generates negative free cash flow.

As an author on the popular investor website, Value Investor Club, said on December 15, 2015 when Trinity Biotech’s stock was trading at $10.81, “If there is one thing you can count on in many recent TRIB calls, it is that what management tells you isn’t going to come true.” This statement, unfortunately, continues to ring as true today as it did four years ago.

Trinity’s management has overseen the destruction of substantial value in the past five years.

Trinity Biotech was once a nicely profitable diagnostic company. The deterioration in the P&L and the stock price started with the delays in the cardiac trials, but really accelerated once Troponin failed in the fall of 2016. Gross margins have declined ~ 350 basis points, operating margins have declined ~ 770 basis points and EBITDA margins have declined ~ 950 basis points.

Source: publicly available financial data

We’d like to spend the majority of the rest of this report highlighting the many failures and disappointments put forth by this management team over the past several years. We feel it is important for shareholders to understand the depth of mismanagement that has occurred here.

Failures and Disappointments Dominate the Last 5 Years

1. The failure to meet the FDA’s requirements for approval of Troponin after the U.S. clinical trials’ experienced delays

The deal for Fiomi Diagnostic was announced on March 1, 2012. The release indicated that by 2016, “Trinity expect[ed] to achieve cardiac revenues in excess of $50m and continue to achieve significant growth thereafter.” Management believed Fiomi was an ideal acquisition because the technology was “at an advanced stage in development of point-of-care cardiac market assays.” In fact, Trinity’s CEO stated “we expect to achieve CE marking for the product in 2013, with FDA approval to follow in 2014.” In late October 2014, the Company was forced to suspend enrollment in the U.S. clinical trials due to issues with a chemical dye supplied by a third-party. On the Q4 2014 conference call, Jim Walsh said final submission to the FDA was now planned for August 2015, a lengthy delay from the original expected FDA approval in 2014. The 510(K) was submitted on December 17, 2015, again another delay. Finally, on October 4, 2016 Trinity Biotech, with the knowledge that the FDA would not approve Troponin, withdrew its application and simultaneously announced the closure of its Swedish facility. On the Q3 2016 conference call, CFO Tansley said he expected the Company to take a $55-60 million impairment charge that would “effectively equate to the total cost incurred on the project to date.” In the end, the acquisition of Fiomi, subsequent clinical trials and added capital and operating expenses were a colossal and costly failure. This result on its own, while damaging, did not have to be fatal. Unfortunately, the error was compounded by management’s inability to make the hard decisions quickly, such cutting costs and reorienting the company toward other high potential, highly probable product development opportunities. In short, we believe management put its eggs all in one basket making the Company ill-prepared for the eventual outcome.

2. A failure to extract any value from the cardiac technology platform after the failed FDA approval

Management consistently believed the technology platform acquired from Fiomi had value beyond developing a cardiac market assay. This was clear from the original press release announcing the acquisition, “…the technology is ideally suited to Trinity Biotech’s core infectious disease point-of-care business. [It] is the ideal platform for the development of next generation high sensitivity, multiplexed infectious disease assays such as Chlamydia – Gonorrhea and Influenza A/B – RSV.”

Even as the CFO was telling shareholders the Company would write-off its entire investment in the technology platform, the CEO was singing a different tune. He told investors on the very same Q3 2016 conference call, “the platform is an excellent one” with other applications. The CEO shared similar thoughts on the Q4 2016 conference call, saying “what I will say is that we believe it’s a very valuable platform. This is a very useful tool in our armory as we move forward.”

The management team has never extracted any additional value from the technology acquired in March 2012. Even worse, the Company has carried the burden of additional costs in the P&L even after Troponin’s failure.

3. A failure to right size the cost structure after the disappointment of not receiving FDA approval for Troponin

The CFO informed investors of the non-capitalized costs the Company was carrying to pursue FDA approval of Troponin on the Q4 2015 conference call. “So last year I think we would have announced that we would have spent $2.3m in relation to sales and marketing related to Meritas cost. And we would have been increasing steadily throughout the year starting at about $600k in Q1 to close to $3m for the year in the P&L on that,” he said.

Although the Company was closing its Swedish facility and laying off forty-one redundant employees after Troponin failed, when management was asked whether it intended to cut any P&L expenses by an analyst on the Q3 2016 conference call, the CFO’s response was no, the Company expected operating expenses to remain at similar levels to the year prior.

As business persons and investors, we fail to understand why Trinity Biotech was not able to cut P&L expenses directly attributable to a platform that was being completely written-off.

4. A failure to meet Premier A1c reagent sales of $11,000 per instrument per year as originally intended

In the first full year after its launch, the Company sold just over 200 Premier diabetes instruments in 2012. The instrument sales were expected to have approximately $11k in annual reagent sales attached to each device. A couple years later on the Q4 2014 conference call, the CEO communicated to investors just how far behind the reagent sales were: “I think [I] talked about $11,000 tests per instrument, [but] in fact we’re running in [the] $2,200 or $3,000 [range],” he said. Then on the Q1 2016 conference call, the CEO said, “The amount of tests run annually on each instrument isn’t what we were hoping [for].” By the second quarter of 2016 some progress had been made with reagent sales approaching $4k per instrument per year, but this still fell well short of the original expectations. No matter what the cause, it should be clear that investor confidence has been shattered by the repeated misplaced optimism of this management team.

5. A failure to meet fiscal 2015 and 2016 Premier instruments placements

Investors should be aware that it hasn’t been just reagent sales expectations that have missed, but also Premier instrument placements. On the Q4 2014 conference call, in response to whether the Company could place 500 instruments in fiscal 2015, the CEO replied, “Yes, I think 500…it’s a little bit there [referring to the 460 placements in 2014] and we’re very close to 500 may not quite get to 500, but that’s what we are hoping to do.” In the end, Trinity reported approximately 355 placements in 2015. The shortfall continued in fiscal 2016 when the Company expected to place approximately 350 instruments only to sell approximately 320. The CEO acknowledged the shortfall on the Q4 2016 conference call: “we probably came slightly short of our expectations,” he said.

6. A failure to adhere to the timeline to launch Brazil-based manufacturing for the Premier hemoglobin A1c instrument/reagents

Part of the reason for the shortfall in Premier instrument placements was the devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. Dollar, which made instrument placements expensive in the local currency terms. Management made promises of developing local manufacturing starting in late 2015. Here is a timeline of (lack of) creating that local manufacturing source in Brazil:

Q4 2015 Conference Call: “I think it’s going to be kind of late 2016 before we really [are] back up and running. Now the point at which we are back up and running, our placement will recover significantly.” -CFO Tansley.

Q1 2016 Conference Call: “We plan to reenter [the Brazilian] market when we increase the level of manufacturing thereby saving on import duties and sales taxes and creating a natural hedge. We hope to recommence placing instruments later this year.” -CEO O’Caoimh.

Q4 2016 Conference Call: We plan “to reenter the market probably within the next six months kind of time frame.” -CEO O’Caoimh.

Q1 2017 Conference Call: “We’ve identified a unit factory which we are putting in place as we speak, but realistically by the time we’re up and running it’ll be already 2018. So, I think, at worst, we’ll be back into the market in early 2018.” -CEO O’Caoimh.

Q2 2017 Conference Call: “Brazil will be up and running at the end of Q1 2018.” -CFO Tansley.

Q4 2017 Conference Call: “We have now completed the development of our new factory in Brazil, which will be in production by the end of Q2 2018.” -CEO O’Caoimh.

Q1 2018 Conference Call: “So our best estimate that we will have achieved both of the hurdles by year-end.” -O’Caoimh.

As of the last public communication between management and investors on the Q3 2018 conference call, the Company still did not solve for its lack of local manufacturing, which was first addressed on the Q4 2015 conference call.

7. A failure to position Premier Resolution as a growth driver.

CEO O’Caoimh has consistently told investors in addition to the Premier A1c instrument, the replacement of the Ultra with the new Premier Resolution variant instrument would reinvigorate growth in this no growth, legacy part of the diabetes platform. For example, on the Q4 2014 conference call, the CEO said he expected the new instrument to be “a growth engine for us as we target adult and neonatal hemoglobin variant testing worldwide. We believe we have a superior test and instrument when compared to the dominant market leaders.” However, investors learned, a year later, on the Q4 2015 conference call that it wouldn’t be until Q2 2016 that the new instrument would be available for release (and then only in Europe, which was not communicated that way). The CEO said on the call, “This business will now grow with the pending launch of the Premier Resolution in Q2 and this will make us grow in hemoglobin variant market.” By the end of fiscal 2016, Trinity had only sold 33 total instruments. Then on the Q3 2018 conference call, we learned that while the Company was having success in Europe, the CEO “fully anticipated FDA approval for this [product] by year-end and this will open a very significant U.S. neonatal market for us.” We have to ask, how is it that the Company’s product development roadmap still has not produced a product with FDA approval, years after first being announced as a “growth driver” for the diabetes platform in late 2014?

8. A failure to drive meaningful sales of Sjögrens or companion products

CEO O’Caoimh was excited to launch a dry eye test called Sjögrens in early 2014 because the test would run in the Company’s own reference lab rather than be sold to the mega labs in the United States. Sjögrens recorded approximately $550k in sales by Q4 2014 and the CEO said on the Q4 2014 conference call, “this product and a number of companion products that we have in R&D at this time have huge potential.” However, a year later, Sjögrens recorded only $600k in sales, which was the same level recorded in the first three quarters of 2015. In the next quarter, Q1 2016, Sjögrens recorded $700k in sales. The CEO was unfazed in part because the product would have the benefit of a sales force over 10x larger than its original partner, Nicox. “We believe that revenue will now continue to increase following the training of 150 Bausch & Lomb sales reps,” the CEO told investors on the Q1 2016 conference call. Unfortunately, by Q3 2016 the “huge potential” had yet to materialize with sales still approximately $700k; however, the CEO was not giving up. “Sjögrens has huge potential as you know we moved from Nicox to Bausch & Lomb…we are still running around $700k a quarter, but it’s got huge potential beyond that,” he said.

Significant Sjögrens sales have never materialized as planned, yet another example of failing to delivery in key areas of the business.

9. A failure to meet Immco Diagnostics growth targets post acquisition

Trinity Biotech acquired Immco Diagnostics in fiscal 2013 for approximately $33m. At the time of the acquisition, the Company was excited about entering a $250m marketplace growing at 10% per year. A Company presentation from November 2015 indicated Immco was expected to grow 20% by leveraging “synergies with Trinity and the launch of laboratory-based tests.” Immco, like diabetes, has generally been a valuable platform with solid growth since its acquisition. However, like diabetes, shareholders have not held management accountable to missing expectations time and time again. Please review the following timeline of disappointments:

Q2 2016 Conference Call: the CEO indicates sales of Immco were set to “accelerate now that the new arrangement that we have put in place with one of the two mega labs in the U.S. On top of that, we are looking for growth outside the U.S. We’ve got a very good distribution network [and] we have a base business of infectious disease in place, which we would look to marry with the Immco range of products [as] there are natural synergies here.”

Q3 2016 Conference Call: “The other thing that’s happened in the reference laboratory side of things is that we’ve won a couple of contracts or a number of contracts with the two mega labs in the U.S. where they would choose to use us to do some of their testing rather than run it in-house. But I think I said in the prepared comments the real big growth potential, which hasn’t been realized yet, but which is out there is in terms of our product revenue potential. And really even still our product revenues in the US are very modest. They have huge potential. I think we’ve got monstrous potential across the world, but particularly in the US where we’re kind of starting from almost zero base. So I think in the coming years you are going to see the autoimmunity business be really, really strong growth engine for us and we will be solidly into the double-digits. I believe we are already close to that.” - CEO O’Caoimh

Q4 2016 Conference Call: Immco reported growth of 7%. CEO O’Caoimh said, “we believe that it will be a real growth engine for the company and that double-digit growth can be achieved this year.”

Q2 2017 Conference Call: Immco reported growth of 6%. CEO O’Caoimh said, “the greatest potential for our autoimmune business is the product revenue side where we continue to expand our instrument offering in both the U.S. and across the world. And we believe with this added [integrated processor instrument] to our best-in-class immunofluorescence and larger product range we’ll continue to deliver double-digit growth in our autoimmune business.”

Q4 2017 Conference Call: Immco reported 2017 growth of 8%. CEO O’Caoimh said, “the greatest potential in our autoimmune business is the product revenue side. We believe that we have a best-in-class immunofluorescence product range, but in order to better leverage the quality of this product range, we are currently developing a new instrument. This new instrument that will be completed by end of 2019, it’s an automated integrated immunofluorescence processor and reader, which will eliminate the requirement for the use of microscopes.”

Q1 2018 Conference Call: Immco reported sales of 8%. CEO O’Caoimh said, “we believe that double-digit growth can be achieved this year.” He went on to say, and not for the first time, “the greatest potential in our autoimmune business is in the product revenue side. We believe that we have a best-in-class immunofluorescence product range. But in order to better leverage the quality of this product range, we are currently developing a new instrument. This new instrument will be completed by the end of 2019 and is an automated-integrated, immunofluorescence processor and reader, which will enable -- which will eliminate the requirement for the use of microscopes in most instances. We believe that the impact on our autoimmune business will be transformational.”

Q3 2018 Conference Call: Immco reported sales of 8%. CEO O’Caoimh said, “we believe, particularly with the advent of the new integrator processor and reader for immunofluorescence, we believe that could be transformational. And yes, we believe we can grow this business well into double-digits.”

To recap, the Company has seemingly not only failed to find synergies with its existing infectious disease business but failed to meet its growth targets and failed to hold to an acceptable timeline to bring new products to market. We repeatedly were informed the product side presented the greatest opportunity to drive incremental sales growth over a multi-year period of time. As of today, product sales at Immco are almost non-existent.

10. A failure to maintain infectious disease revenues flat after discontinuing sales of two brands that reached end of life

Investors only first learned that the Company would discontinue the MicroTak and Bartel infectious disease products on the Q4 2016 conference call. This is, of course, after learning these two product lines sales collapsed by 15% and 16%, respectively in 2016. Unfazed, the CEO said “in the absence of these product lines, we believe we can eliminate the decline of our infectious disease business and maintain revenues at current levels.” However, on the Q2 2017 conference call, investors learned infectious disease sales dropped 3% year-over-year. And in Q3 2017, sales dropped 4% year-over-year. Now the CEO said, “we believe that we can contain this decline to approximately 3-4% annually.” Then in Q2 2018, infectious disease sale dropped a further 5.5% year-over-year as share loses to the five largest diagnostic companies accelerated. Now the CEO was telling investors, “we felt we could contain [the sales declines] to 4-5% annually, that kind of thing.”

11. A failure to drive expected Syphilis sales with a changing story on CDC’s backing of the product

Much like the launch of Sjögrens, management had high hopes for its rapid syphilis product, which when launched in late 2014, was the only FDA approved rapid syphilis test available in the U.S. market. A couple things became clear on the Q4 2014 conference call. First, the test had the support of the CDC, according to management. As The CEO said, “The CDC are supporting this whole thing very, very in major way.” And second, the test was expected to experience rapid growth. “We take $2 million to $4 million in this current year [2015] and then we say $4 million to $8 million in 2016 and then we say $10 million plus in 2017.” However, also like Sjögrens, the revenues never matched management’s expectations. By Q4 2016, sales were running at $1.4-1.5 million. CEO O’Caoimh indicated the Company was “disappointed at the rate in which sales are developing. We still believe we have a $5m product within 2-3 years.” Apparently, the CDC was “not giving us any support,” per the CEO’s comments on the Q1 2018 conference call when sales were still running at just $1.3 million per quarter.

12. The failure to develop and launch Trin-screen, a HIV screening product in a timely manner

Given the industry dynamics for such a product—the Africa HIV screening market is dominated by a single competitor with over $100m in revenues—the lack of bringing this product to market in the timeline communicated by management on conference calls is perhaps the most disappointing failure of all. The Board needs to review the following timeline carefully and hold management accountable for the (lack of) results:

Q3 2016 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh says, “I think we can enter the market [in] late 2017.”

Q4 2016 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh says, “we have developed over the past two years a HIV screening product, which is about to be launched in the Africa market.”

Q1 2017 Conference Call: When analyst Larry Solow asked management if HIV screening sales could be achieved in calendar 2017, CEO O’Caoimh’s response was, “I don’t think so. I don’t think we’ll achieve that until probably toward the end of the year.”

Q2 2017 Conference Call: “We have to obviously get the product approved by the WHO. It’s going to take somewhere between nine and twelve months to get there, but the product is finished and its excellent,” according to CEO O’Caoimh.

Q3 2017 Conference Call: O’Caoimh admits Trinity has not actually completed the filing for the new screening product yet.

Q4 2017 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh says, “we have developed a HIV screening product, which will be launched in the Africa market at the end of 2018.”

Q1 2018 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh says, “the product is currently undergoing independent trials in Africa market and will be submitted to the WHO for approval toward the end of the year.”

Q3 2018 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh says, “depending on [the] WHO [approval process] by Q3 2019 we expect to be in the market.”

This is a product that was expected to reach the market a couple years ago. As of the last communication between management and investors on the Q3 2018 conference call the latest timeline calls for approval in Q3 2019. Again, we ask the Board is there any reason we should have confidence that this new timeline will be met or that the sales will approach the levels management has indicated in past communication?

13. A failure (recurring) to meet lofty growth expectations across multiple parts of the business leading to a total loss of investor confidence

As shareholders consider how this management team has presented the business prospects to investors, we want to remind you of the Company’s actual recent growth rates (year-over-year):

Fiscal 2017: -0.5% | 2018: -2.1% | Q1 2019: -7.4%| Q2 2019: -10%

At least as far back as the Q4 2014 conference call, Trinity’s management has been commenting on forward growth rates for the business. On that call, the Roth Capital analyst asked about management’s double-digit growth target despite growing closer to 5%. Here’s how the CFO answered that question: “What we're seeing is a lot more things coming through. There are sort of the number of things that are actually happening in the company. We have had a couple of bad years in-line. Back hand continue, retained all the business, but we have these sort of suffering from the bad years, little bit of headwind for us. We would hope that that would eliminate at the same time as Premier sort of continues to grow and get the pull-through in terms of the high level of installed base. We are going to have to say we have Syphilis, and our autoimmune business continues to growth. And particularly, there you're seeing Sjogren already over $2.2 million run rate as such.”

The overly optimistic outlook for consolidated growth continued to dominate conference calls throughout 2016 and 2017 until management finally admitted defeat in Q4 2017:

Q3 2016 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh said, “we believe we can achieve high-single digit organic growth in our business over the coming year and that this growth rate can accelerate quickly into double-digit growth thereafter.”

Q4 2016 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh said, “Well, I mean, we’ve indicated that we can do mid-single digit growth in 2017 and double-digit growth in 2018 and thereafter.”

Q3 2017 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh said, “We still believe that we can achieve just about double-digit growth in 2018.”

Q4 2017 Conference Call: CEO O’Caoimh “In the past we have indicated that we have been targeting double-digit revenue growth. But to date, we have not achieved that. As a result, when we are talking about expected growth rates, we are going to adopt a more conservative approach in the future. So, for 2018, we are indicating that we are likely to see 0 to low single-digit growth in revenues. However, for 2019 and beyond, this growth rate will increase as we continue to grow our Diabetes and autoimmunity businesses whilst entering the HIV screening market for the first time.”

Unfortunately, through the first half of 2019, Trinity’s revenues have declined by 8.8% year over year.

14. A failure to manage cash burn to expectations, a rapidly deteriorating balance sheet and bond prices trading at distressed levels

Trinity Biotech was a nicely-profitable, small diagnostics company with a debt-free balance sheet less than five years ago. Today, however, the financials paint a very different picture. Gross margins have deteriorated from approximately 50% in 2013 to approximately 43% for the trailing-twelve months ending Q3 2018. Operating profit margins have deteriorated even more from approximately 19% in 2013 to approximately 6% for the trailing-twelve months Q3 2018. Moreover, the balance sheet rather than being debt-free has approximately $46m in net debt and a leverage ratio of approximately 4.6x trailing-twelve months Q3 2018 EBITDA.

And yet again, management has not been able to keep its promises when it comes to cash burn:

Q3 2016 Conference Call: CFO Tansley said, “we will burn cash in Q4 and I expect there will be an element of that in Q1 2017. Quarter two next year will be the first year where we’re really going to clear everything.”

Q2 2018 Conference Call: CFO Tansley said he expects Trinity to “achieve an overall cash flow neutral position for the financial year 2019.”

It comes as little surprise then that the equity is trading at such depressed levels—management has made it near impossible to trust their handle on product development, sales projections, margins and cash burn. In other words, in all the things investors care about to drive shareholder value.

