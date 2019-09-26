VTI: Staying The Course, But Lowering Expectations

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) as an investment option at its current market price. While I generally have a bullish bias towards broad equity funds, I have begun to shift my sentiment to a more neutral stance as 2019 has gone on. This has impacted my outlook for VTI, as I expect positive returns to be fairly mild to wrap up 2019, as I feel the "easy money" has been made up to this point. While corporate earnings and the labor market continue to exhibit strength, I see geo-political risks, as well as fears of global and U.S. recessions as likely to cap gains going forward. Specifically, the U.S. - China trade dispute continues to drag on, with no real timetable set for a resolution. Further, more recently, U.S. - Iranian tensions have increased, which is wreaking havoc in the oil markets. Finally, dividend growth has been mild among the average holding within VTI's portfolio, which, in my opinion, speaks to the underlying lack of optimism among U.S. executives.

While the above summary paints a relatively bleak outlook, I do see reasons to hold on to stocks going forward. While indices are near all-time highs, cash levels among investors are also at high levels. This tells me that many investors do not place much trust in the latest rallies, and could leave them feeling "left out", if indices continue to march higher. These levels of cash balances could be a positive catalyst going forward if confidence is renewed and investors decide to push that cash to work. Furthermore, the U.S. consumer remains a bright spot, on the backdrop of low unemployment and annual wage gains. With a strong holiday spending season expected, the consumer could very well help sustain this bull market.

Background

First, a little background on VTI. The fund is managed by Vanguard and has an investment objective to track the performance of "a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market." Currently, VTI is trading at $151.06/share and yields 1.80%, based on the last four dividend payments. VTI is a fund I use to gain broad equity exposure, and remains a core holding in my portfolio. However, during my last review in July, I exerted a cautious stance on equities, as I felt the coming months would prove volatile. In hindsight, that turned out to be correct, although VTI has managed to only drop slightly in the interim, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the ups and downs we have seen since my last article, I wanted to take the time to reevaluate VTI and see if I should change my "neutral" outlook on the fund. After review, I continue to remain cautiously optimistic on equities broadly, but expect limited gains by year-end. Therefore, I am reiterating my "neutral" positon, and I will explain why in detail below.

Political Risks Abound

To start the review, I want to highlight the fundamental reason why I am expecting equity returns to remain in a tight range to end out 2019: geo-political risk. This speaks to not just one particular item, but to multiple geo-political developments we have seen escalate over the past few months. While each in themselves is not enough to derail a growing economy, when viewed together I see them as creating some volatility going in to 2020. Furthermore, when we couple these risks with the fact that the major indices are near record high levels, it will not take much to drive sentiment sharply lower, even if only for a temporary period. For my analysis, I am going to take the three biggest risks I currently see that are weighing on the market.

U.S. - Iran tensions

While the U.S. and Iran governments have rarely been on great terms, the recent drone attack against oil fields in Saudi Arabia have increased tensions dramatically. The immediate effect was to send oil prices spiking, although prices have come down as the possibility of military conflict was defused (for the time being). However, current tensions are still high, with President Trump stating the U.S. is "locked and loaded", referring to the ability of the U.S. to respond militarily, as reported by Time. While Iran has not accepted responsibility for the attack, world leaders from the U.K., France, and Germany have reinforced the U.S.' position that Iran is responsible, according to the Associated Press' release on 9/24. While having an international coalition could lessen the chances of an outright military response, Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who has denied Iran is responsible for the attacks, stated the U.S. had "closed the door to negotiations", due to the latest round of sanctions, according to the same Associated Press report.

My takeaway here is this is a major geo-political risk that I believe the market is currently underestimating. Any escalation could have a major impact on the oil market and, if oil does rise materially, this could pressure short-term corporate profits across many sectors. Further, the possibility of a military conflict, aside from being an automatic negative for those involved, could create market volatility for quite a while, as I would not forecast a quick resolution. While I am hoping for the best, I need to plan for the worst.

2. U.S. - China Trade Tensions

For now, the U.S. - China trade dispute looks to be a never-ending story, and one that I do not expect to resolve before the 2020 election. President Trump wants to appear tough on China to bolster his re-election chances, and I do not think he believes resolving the dispute any time soon will be in his best interest. While we have seen progress at times, it is often derailed quickly, via Twitter, and I would expect a similar story to unfold over the next few months. In fairness, we have seen some positive news, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announcing that trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would resume within two weeks, according to a report by Reuters. This is broadly positive, as talks had seemingly ended abruptly last Friday (9/20), with the Chinese trade delegation leaving ahead of schedule.

While a resumption of these talks is seen as a positive for now, the underlying trade tension remains. While I believe some progress has been made, the uncertainty surrounding the current dispute, as well as the ultimate end goal President Trump is aiming for, will likely continue to impact corporate planning decisions and, by extension, will probably cap equity returns until a resolution.

3. Impeachment Risk

It seems we have been hearing the word "impeachment" since President Trump took office. While the overhang has not really impacted markets up until now, Tuesday's (9/24) reaction to indications House Speaker Pelosi might move forward with an impeachment inquiry rattled the stock market. While markets were up mildly on Tuesday, once word of Pelosi's upcoming announcement hit, stocks sold off quickly on the news. To further this development, Pelosi announced the House of Representatives will begin "an impeachment inquiry" after Tuesday's market close, as reported by CNBC.

My takeaway here is this presents yet again another level of uncertainty to the markets, which is rarely a positive. While an actual Trump impeachment is highly unlikely, in my view, given Republican control of the Senate, it would likely hurt the President's re-election chances. While a succession by Vice President Mike Pence would probably be business as usual for the next 12 months, I do not believe the market is truly prepared for this actuality, and the distraction of impeachment proceedings probably won't serve any productive purpose. Simply, the market has plenty of political risk to contend with right now, and this is another straw that investors clearly do not need.

Dividend Growth Decelerating

A second reason behind my cautiousness has to do with dividend growth across the market. While there are plenty of companies registering strong, double digit dividend growth independently, for this review the focus is on VTI, which will help give us a look in to the average growth for all companies.

The good news is, there has been respectable dividend growth within VTI this year, which helps support a bullish outlook on the market. In fact, VTI has seen its distributions rise by over 7% this year, as shown in the chart below:

Q1 - Q3 2018 Distributions Q1 - Q3 2019 Distributions YOY Growth $1.88/share $2.02/share 7.19% Q3 2018 Distribution Q3 2019 Distribution $.714/share $.70/share (1.99%)

Source: Vanguard

However, as you can see, a worrying sign to me is that dividend growth has been slipping in the short-term. While the Q3 distribution is included in that 7% growth figure, in isolation it shows a decrease of almost 2% year-over-year. Of course, ETF distributions can fluctuate dramatically from quarter to quarter, so we don't want to put too much stock in to one quarter of negative growth. However, given that the 7% figure for the year is still fairly modest, I view this overall story as a sign that corporate executives remain cautious on their future. If management is concerned about slowing growth, revenue, or profits, they would be wise to hold off on aggressive dividend hikes until the future outlook is more positive.

My takeaway here is this presents a key reason for my cautious stance on equities. While the dividend growth this year has been positive, it has also been lower than previous years, and is declining in the short-term. As a "Dividend Seeker", this is a metric I view very critically, and I will want to see if this figure can improve in either Q4 or in 2020.

Cash Levels Could Signal Further Gains

I now want to shift gears and strike a more positive tone. While I stand by my "neutral" call for now, there are a few reasons why I am not "bearish" and why I see reasons for positive returns from here. A primary reason has to do with cash levels, as measured by cash sitting in money market funds (as opposed to being invested in stocks or bonds). This is a figure that has been on the rise in the second half of 2019, with a marked jump since July, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, investors are clearly becoming less optimistic about equity returns, and are seemingly willing to "hide out" in cash to wait for better opportunities, even if it means earning almost nothing on their cash. While investors could view this is a reason to also increase cash positions, I would caution against "following the herd" at this point. Given how high the cash levels have reached, and the speed at which they increased, it appears to me that most investors who were concerned about equity prices have already done their rotating. While cash levels could certainly go higher from here, I personally feel this story will likely begin to reverse as investors start to make investment decisions for 2020. From here, if we see any positive economic news or a decrease in political tensions, equities could get a boost, and that could bring in some of this cash sitting on the sidelines. Therefore, I view these cash levels as a potential tailwind, especially as we get closer to year-end, when I would expect investors to make tactical moves for the new year.

Can The Consumer Save The Day?

A second point for the bullish case has to do with the state of the U.S. consumer, which has been quite resilient throughout the year. The primary reason for continued confidence within American households is the exceptional labor market. According to the most recent Employment Situation Summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy continued to add jobs in August, at a rate of 130,000. This kept the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%, which is near historic lows. Further supporting households is wage growth, with average hourly earnings up 3.2% over the past twelve months.

While the strong labor story has been occurring for some time, it continues to translate in to consumer confidence, even with all the geo-political risks I mentioned earlier. With the all-important holiday shopping season starting soon, investors can take some relief in the fact that consumers intend to spend aggressively this year. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, U.S. consumers intend to increase their holiday spending by 5% this year, which translates to an average of $862/per household, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that, despite the headwinds facing the market, the American consumer is doing their part. This should support equity prices to some degree, especially in consumer-oriented sectors. As long as we see continued strength in the labor market, and a desire of consumers to spend, the chances of a recession will remain low.

Bottom Line

Stocks have had a great run this year, but broad market funds like VTI have also seen their share of ups and downs. Looking ahead, I see reasons for optimism, such as a strong consumer picture and record levels of cash sitting on the sidelines waiting to be put to work. However, considering the gains we have seen already in 2019, I expect further gains to be limited by year-end. While I do not expect a sharp drop in equity prices, I see too many headwinds on the horizon that will prevent stocks from moving markedly higher short-term. With tensions between the U.S. and China in focus for some time, the added risk of an Iranian conflict only adds to investor anxiety. Therefore, while I continue to hold on to my current VTI holdings, I am adding new cash to more defensive positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.