ExxonMobil Has A Strong Growth Plan

ExxonMobil has a dividend yield of almost 5% that I expect should continue to increase going forward. I strongly recommend the company as a long-term investment.

Energy demand has grown significantly, as the world has become increasingly industrialized. That should support increased oil and gas demand.

ExxonMobil has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, and the company's stock price has not improved significantly anytime recently.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a more than $300 billion multinational oil and gas company. The company is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world and the largest publicly traded oil and gas company. The company has a dividend yield of almost 5%, and a long history of improving its payout. As we’ll see throughout this article, despite the company’s recent difficulties, it has significant long-term earning potential.

The lifestyle of humans revolves around energy consumption. As health, standard of living, and education have improved, so too as the world’s energy consumption.

Since 1990, the gross national income per capita, across the global average has almost doubled. At the same time, the average life expectancy has increased by 7 years, and the average years of schooling has increased by 2.9 years. All these innovations have been driven in a world with increasing innovation demand. The best way to satiate that demand is still through oil and gas, and that’s where ExxonMobil comes in.

As the world continues to advance going forward, overall energy demand is expected to increase significantly. A significant portion of this demand is expected to come from gas and oil development. That, combined with decreasing demand from existing fields, means that there will be significant demand and investment opportunities for ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil Upstream Portfolio

In a planet with growing energy demand, ExxonMobil has a strong upstream portfolio with a significant number of development opportunities.

One of ExxonMobil’s largest recent development opportunities is its assets from Guyana. The asset is expected to have roughly 5.5 billion in gross recoverable resources, which has increased several times over the past few years. The company has had an 87% exploration success rate to date, and has focused mainly on the eastern side of its significant asset acreage.

The company has had some issues on the western side of its acreage as a result of interference by Venezuela. However, I feel that this issue will be minimal, the United States, and its corporate interests should hold up well against Venezuela. The international community recognizes ExxonMobil’s claims and ExxonMobil is planning to startup these assets in early 1Q 2020.

ExxonMobil’s success in the basin was the result of its early acreage capture and understanding of the region. Roughly 40 third-party dry holes were drilled before ExxonMobil came along, showing how the company’s skills enabled it to find something others couldn’t. I expect the company to continue drilling in this impressive acreage and to find additional oil.

For reference, ExxonMobil’s undrilled wells in the region are roughly 2-3x the company’s drilled wells.

The above graph shows the timeline of the company’s development schedule. For reference, the company has a 45% stake in the block. The company’s Liza Phase 1 is expected to startup in the next 3-6 months producing a respectable 120 thousand barrels per day. In the next few months, the company will also reach a final investment decision on Payara.

As a result, by 2025, the company’s 45% stake could be equivalent to more than 200 thousand barrels per day of high quality and low cost production. This should provide major financial benefits to ExxonMobil. The estimated results are >10% returns at $40 per barrel Brent, which based on the current oil prices, should result in billions in annual profit.

The company is also growing its Permian asset base significantly. The company anticipates an astounding 1 million barrels per day in production here by 2024. That amount of production should also enable the company to grow its profits significantly.

Overall, this shows the prices at which the company receives average returns of greater than 10%. Across the Permian and Brazil basin, the company achieves these returns at prices that are significantly below current oil prices. The company’s LNG prices are less profitable, however, they are still achieving significant profits from these assets going forward.

ExxonMobil Financials

ExxonMobil is an incredibly strong company, with a strong energy portfolio, and strong financials. The company’s cash flow should increase significantly going forward.

ExxonMobil expects cash from operations and asset sales to increase significantly. By 2025, the company’s cash flow from operations should reach approximately $60 billion. That’s roughly 20% of the company’s market cap, and shows the company’s overall incredibly strong cash flow potential. The company is also looking at divestments to support this cash flow.

As we can see, the company’s cash flow comfortably covers its dividend of roughly $15 billion annually, giving the company significant room for additional capital investments. I expect the company will be able to use this financial strength to significantly reward shareholders.

ExxonMobil Risks

ExxonMobil does have some risks associated with it. We discussed the growth in energy demand, however, climate change is a major problem facing our society.

There is a chance that society will decide to avoid the tragedy of the commons and revisit the climate change crisis. From a sustainable point of view, that could come by building cost-competitive renewable energy in places that are forecast to have rapidly growing energy demand.

For example, the Grand Inga Dam, in central Africa, struggling to get its required $80 billion of funding, would have an installation cost of $2000 / kWh. For reference, that’s less than half the cost of solar which is considered economical when it runs a mere 6-8 hours / day. More and more of these projects could pose a threat to gas and oil demand, and negatively impact ExxonMobil.

Another potential risk from ExxonMobil is that a significant component of its growth plan relies on its Permian Basin and Guyana projects. The Guyana project relies on offshore drilling in Guyana, which Venezuela has interfered with. The company’s drillships were confronted by the Venezuelan Navy. Venezuela, with its internal instability, might choose to make a show out of capturing a drillship.

Lastly, there is the Permian Basin in the United States. The United States is currently lead by Donald Trump, who is a fan of large corporations and the oil industry. However, there are many potential candidates for whom this isn’t true, who might choose to cancel or make these projects noticeably more difficult. These risks for ExxonMobil are something worth paying attention too.

Conclusion

ExxonMobil has had a difficult time recently, however, I feel that the company in spite of risks faced to its overall business, is a strong investment decision. The company has a long history of growing its dividends and has a dividend yield of almost 5%. In a time period when bank savings only pay 2%, having a growing 5% dividend yield is incredibly rewarding.

At the same time, I anticipate ExxonMobil’s profits should grow going forward. The company’s Permian Basin and Guyana profits should be significant, even at prices significantly below current oil prices. These profits will come back to shareholders, especially as the company’s investments ramp down as these projects come online. I anticipate shareholders will be well rewarded by investing now.

