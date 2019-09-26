SBA Communications: Favorable Long-Term Growth Outlook But Expensive Valuation

The company’s cell towers will be in great demand as mobile data traffic is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

SBA Communications (SBAC) delivered solid Q2 2019 with high single digit top and bottom lines growth. The company’s cell towers will continue to be in strong demand thanks to rising mobile data traffic in the U.S. and globally. The company can quickly scale its revenue by having multiple tenants in its macro towers without incurring much incremental expenses. However, its shares are currently trading at a premium valuation already. We think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

SBA Communications delivered another solid quarter with 6.8% revenue growth year over year. Thanks to its ability to scale its business (adding multiple tenants on same site with limited incremental costs), its adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9% year over year. The company’s aggressive stock repurchase plan has help it to deliver a 14.2% growth in its adjusted funds from operations per share.

Source: Q2 2019 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Favorable industry trend

We like the future growth potential of SBA Communications. According to Ericsson’s 2018 Mobile Traffic Outlook, North America’s average mobile data traffic is expected to grow from 3.2 Exabytes per month in 2018 to 19 Exabytes per month in 2024. This is a growth rate of nearly 6 times in 6 years. In Latin America where SBAC Communications also has a large presence, demand for mobile data is expected to grow from 1.6 Exabytes per month in 2018 to 9.5 Exabytes per month in 2024.

Source: Ericsson’s 2018 Mobile Traffic Outlook

In order for telecommunication carriers to meet this demand, they will either upgrade network equipment on existing towers or add more tower locations. Therefore, we think SBA Communications will continue to enjoy stable and solid revenue growth in the next few years. We expect SBA Communications to benefit not only from the need of building new cell towers, but also hosting additional tenants from its existing towers. This is very beneficial because the incremental cost for each additional tenant on its existing tower is limited. Therefore, we expect gross margin expansion as well.

Slightly higher churn rate not a problem

While some investors might be concerned about the 2.7% domestic churn rate SBA Communications reported in Q2 2019, this isn’t really an issue as the company reported its churn rate on a trailing-12 months basis. As the blue block in the bar chart below shows, 0.5% of the impact was due to the termination from iDEN in Q4 2018. Once the 4th quarter churn rate is reported, this impact from Q4 2018 will be removed. Excluding the iDEN impact, the slightly-higher churn rate as suggested by management in the conference call was due to timing issue. Management do expect the long-term churn rate to stabilize in the range of 1% ~ 1.5% in the long-term.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Acquisition of Atlas Tower South Africa is beneficial

SBA Communications announced in the conference call its intention to exercise its option to acquire Atlas Tower South Africa in Q3 2019. Atlas Tower currently has about 900 macro towers in South Africa. Unlike many developed nations where 4G/LTE are mostly deployed, South Africa is still in the midst of implementing 4G. Therefore, we expect significant demand for Atlas Tower’s macro towers in the next few years. Given the fact that there are four major wireless carriers in South Africa, the company also has the potential to scale its business by hosting multiple tenants. Management also mentioned in the conference call that they expect their tower sites to expand to reach one thousand in the near-distant future.

Expect improving balance sheet in the future

Although its balance sheet is still leveraged, SBA Communications’ leverage ratio (net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio) of 6.9x in Q2 2019 is an improvement from Q1 2019’s 7.0x. Its interest coverage ratio was 3.6x in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

We think its balance sheet will gradually improve as the company adds more tenants to its existing towers. As can be seen from the chart below, its free cash flow per share has actually improved to $7.70 per share in the past 12-months. This was a significant improvement from 2011’s $1.09 per share. Therefore, SBA Communications can use its excessive free cash flow to repay its debts.

Free cash flow per share (Source: Seeking Alpha Website)

Risks and Challenges

SBA Communications faces several risks:

Several major customers represent a large chunk of its revenue

Majority of SBA Communications’ domestic revenues are from its four largest customers. As can be seen from the table below, nearly 91% of its revenue in Q1 2019 came from AT&T (T), T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) and Verizon (VZ). Similarly, its international revenue is also dominated by several major services providers. As can be seen from the chart below, Oi S.A., Telefonica, and America Movil represent nearly 72% of its international revenue.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Foreign Exchange Risk

SBA Communications has a sizable business overseas. Therefore, its top and bottom lines can be impacted by the foreign exchange rates.

Premium Valuation

SBA Communications currently trades at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 26.3x. This is much higher than its 5-year average of 21.3x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is also higher than its peers Crown Castle’s (CCI) 21.7x and American Tower’s (AMT) 25.4x. Therefore, we believe its shares are overvalued.

Data by YCharts

No dividend, but share buybacks

SBA Communications announced that it will start paying dividends to its shareholders starting in September 2019. The company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 0.6%. Using the midpoint of SBA Communication’s AFFO guidance, the payout ratio is about 17.6%.

Investor Takeaway

We like SBA Communication’s growth outlook and its business model that can scale its revenue without adding much incremental costs. However, its shares are trading at a premium valuation already. Its risk and reward profile is not attractive at the moment. We think a pullback will create a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.