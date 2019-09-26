Overstock - Running Out Of Cash

The Overstock drama continues. On September 23rd, Overstock announced that Greg Iverson had resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Overstock did not give any explanation for the resignation. Was Mr. Iverson retiring or taking a position at another company? We can be pretty sure not, for if he had resigned to do one of those things surely Overstock would have said so. Maybe Mr. Iverson was bummed that he was not going to be CEO. Or, perhaps Mr. Iverson was concerned about the financial condition of the company, the pending SEC investigation or any of the other recent Overstock drama.

Lowered Guidance

At the same time as announcing these personnel changes, the company took the opportunity to lower its guidance for the remainder of the year. In its August 9th earnings call, the company had guided for $17.5 million of retail Adjusted EBITDA for the year. Six weeks later and the new guidance is for approximately break-even retail Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter and "modest positive" Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. Given that retail Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.9 million in the first half of the year, it appears that the new full year retail Adjusted EBITDA guidance is for approximately flat or a positive $1 or $2 million (adding together a negative $0.9 million first half, break-even third quarter and "modest positive" fourth quarter). That is quite a dramatic reduction in guidance considering it has been less than six weeks since the company issued the prior guidance. The reasons cited for the reduction included tariffs, D&O insurance premiums, consumer confidence, a bankruptcy of a delivery vendor and lack of sales from higher search traffic. Frankly none of these reasons looks all that new, and surely most, if not all, were known factors six weeks ago. Also these factors aren't exactly going away any time soon. Of course it's also possible that the new CEO is re-setting expectations much lower so that he has a better chance of meeting expectations.

Liquidity

With the new guidance we can make some projections about cash levels and liquidity. Starting with retail Adjusted EBITDA, I will plug in from the new guidance flat results. For TZero and Other Adjusted EBITDA I will use an average of the last two quarters (recall that Overstock began allocating support costs differently in the first quarter of 2019 so Adjusted EBITDA results for those segments prior to the first quarter of 2019 are not comparable - Alpha Exposure addresses this point in more detail here):

Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA:

Retail: Zero

TZero: Negative $11 million

Other: Negative $7 million

Total: Negative $18 million

In addition, Overstock will surely have a significant legal bill this quarter due to all of its management changes and the complications around the digital dividend distribution. I would plug in $5 million as a low end estimate for one-off legal expenses. While this charge will likely be adjusted out of Adjusted EBITDA, it is still a cash charge that must be paid. Cap ex was $10.6 million in the first half of 2019, and 2018 expense was higher than that, so it seems reasonable to plug in around $5 million for cap ex. Interest expense is running around $0.5 million per quarter. That totals around a $28.5 million cash outflow for the quarter. On top of that are non-cash charges such as stock-based compensation ($5.2 million last quarter). (Source for historical numbers: 10-Q).

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $121.3 million in unrestricted cash and $23.6 million in accounts receivable against $70.9 million in accounts payable, $82.7 million in accrued liabilities and $3.1 million in short-term debt due within a year. If the company spends nearly $30 million in cash this quarter, those numbers start to look very tight.

The fourth quarter is shaping up to be more of the same in terms of cash outflows. Given that retailers are typically the most profitable in the fourth quarter - and Overstock has historically had lower losses in the fourth quarter - its guidance of "modestly positive" retail Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was particularly depressing. I would expect a further capital raise to be required by the end of the year or early 2020 at the latest.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OSTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.