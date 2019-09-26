MacroGenics: Decent Data, Strong Cash, Upcoming Catalysts, One Risk

I usually begin my research on a company like MacroGenics (MGNX) by reading bearish articles first. In my experience, bearish articles are usually more exhaustive. So, I read one from 2014 first, then followed up with a more recent article from this year. The 2014 article gave me deep background, that this company had an unsustainable valuation in those post-IPO days, and the author wanted more data before forming a conclusion. The 2019 article had that data, and analysed it, and an issue he raised is interesting.

MacroGenics offered the following regarding survival, "the trending for OS has been positive in the direction of margetuximab. But we just don't have enough events to be able - to have significance here, so we'll continue to follow that." The logical follow-up question to this is, "How many events have occurred?" No one on the call bothered to ask. This is important because the trend in survival may be driven by a very small number of events - CEO Scott Koenig hints as much in his response - and therefore very subject to change. Breast cancer chemotherapy is notorious for creating improvements in progression free survival that fail to result in improvements in overall survival. I summarized several examples of studies in metastatic breast cancer patients that improved mPFS. Note that the improvements in mPFS were in some cases profound and highly statistically significant. Also note that these studies failed to produce improvements in overall survival.

First, a little background: MGNX released positive PFS data for margetuximab in February and more than doubled overnight. This was from the phase 3 SOPHIA trial evaluating margetuximab in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients. This is 3rd line BC where there is an unmet need. Data was as follows:

Patients in the margetuximab arm experienced a 24% risk reduction in PFS compared to patients in the trastuzumab arm (HR = 0.76, p = 0.033). Notably, approximately 85% of patients in the study were carriers of the CD16A (FcγRIIIa) 158F allele, which has been previously associated with diminished clinical response to HERCEPTIN and other antibodies. In this pre-specified subpopulation, patients in the margetuximab arm experienced a 32% risk reduction in PFS compared to patients in the trastuzumab arm (HR = 0.68, p = 0.005).

Now, compare that with Perjeta's approval data in HER2+ MBC:

"The study met its primary endpoint at the time of primary analysis. A statistically relevant improvement in IDFS, corresponding to a 19% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death, HR 0.81 (95%CI 0.66; 1.00, p=0.446) was demonstrated."

Note the HR figures; Perjeta is 0.81, while margetuximab whose population is 0.76, while for the 158F allele population, which is a major target of margetuximab, HR is even better at 0.68.

Moreover, as to lack of OS, the CHMP had to say the following re Perjeta:

Overall survival data was immature. As patients with recurrent disease have several treatment options, the overall survival is not expected to be affected before the time of the final analysis (10 years after last patient randomized), occurring in the year 2023. Moreover, it is not considered an issue with regard to the B/R assessment of the present application. Having in mind, that in the HERA trial of adjuvant trastuzumab, OS was not statistically significant until 8 years had passed, the submitted results are considered acceptable and as could be expected at this point in time. Importantly, the available data on OS and other endpoints did not raise any concerns.

I think that quite clearly answers the bearish case against OS data from margetuximab.

With that long intro, let us move on to an IOMachine analysis of MGNX.

Catalysts

Second interim overall survival analysis and BLA filing due 4Q 2019 for margetuximab SOPHIA study in metastatic breast cancer.

Phase 2/3 trial to be initiated 3Q 2019 for margetuximab in combination with checkpoint inhibitor in gastric cancer.

Phase 2/3 trial to be initiated 4Q 2019 for enoblituzumab and MGA012 in solid tumors.

Pipeline

Trials

MacroGenics announced positive results from the Phase 3 SOPHIA study of margetuximab in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have previously been treated with anti-HER2-targeted therapies.

Design: SOPHIA was a randomized, open label study evaluating margetuximab plus chemotherapy compared to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. This was in 3rd line or higher MBC, and all patients had previously received both trastuzumab (herceptin) and pertuzumab (Perjeta), with over 90% receiving ado-trastuzumab emtansine (KADCYLA).

There were 536 patients randomized 1:1 across the two cohorts. Margetuximab dose of 15mg/kg was more than double trastuzumab dose of 6mg/kg.

"Primary endpoints are sequentially-assessed PFS, determined by centrally-blinded radiological review, and OS. Key secondary endpoints are PFS by investigator assessment and ORR. PFS and ORR were assessed according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1 (RECIST 1.1)."

Efficacy:

The study met its first sequential primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). The median PFS of patients treated with margetuximab and chemotherapy was 5.8 months compared to 4.9 months in patients treated with trastuzumab and chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR]=0.76; 95% CI: 0.59-0.98; P=0.033). Among the approximately 85% of patients carrying the CD16A 158F allele, a pre-specified exploratory subpopulation in the study, PFS was prolonged by 1.8 months in the margetuximab arm compared to the trastuzumab arm (6.9 months versus 5.1 months; HR=0.68; 95% CI: 0.52-0.90; P=0.005). The objective response rate (ORR), a secondary outcome measure in the SOPHIA study, was 22% in the margetuximab arm (95% CI: 17.3-27.7%) compared to 16% in the trastuzumab arm (95% CI: 11.8-21.0%). At the time of the primary PFS analysis, overall survival (OS) data based on 158 events were immature. The median OS at that time was prolonged by 1.7 months in patients treated with margetuximab and chemotherapy compared to patients treated with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. For the exploratory subpopulation of patients carrying the CD16A 158F allele, the median OS was prolonged by 6.8 months in the margetuximab arm compared to the trastuzumab arm. Safety: Margetuximab with chemotherapy had an acceptable safety profile, generally comparable overall to that of trastuzumab and chemotherapy. Grade 3 or greater adverse events occurred in 138 (52%) patients on the margetuximab arm compared to 128 (48%) patients on the trastuzumab arm. Serious adverse events occurred in 39 (15%) patients on the margetuximab arm compared to 46 (17%) patients on the trastuzumab arm. Infusion-related reactions were more common with margetuximab treatment than with trastuzumab (13% versus 4%) and were mostly Grade 1 or 2 and associated with the first dose.

Discussion: In this severely metastatic BC patients, where all patients have literally already tried every option, to show any improvement at all is a big deal. To show even higher improvement in a subpopulation of patients (those carrying the CD16A 158F allele) makes this study even more important. Yes, the PFS p-value is a little too close. However, the FDA has never rejected a drug citing such an excuse, especially when the drug had no trouble achieving the safety benchmark at par with an approved drug, trastuzumab.

Financials

MGNX has a market cap of $629.748M, a 52-week range of 9.87 - 32.32, and is currently trading at around $13.

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2019 were $272.1M, compared to $232.9M as of December 31, 2018. With an annual burn of about $150M, the company is funded through 1H-2021, by which time the first product is expected to be commercialized. However, since nobody wants to live at the end of their tethers, expect dilution before that.

7.12% of the company is held by insiders. However, there have been no insider purchases in the last two years. Insider sales in the same period have all been option exercises except for two sales totaling 5,068 shares. The aggregate volume of sales was 73,729 shares for a total value of 1.798M.

% Held by Institutions 78.27%

Q2 2019 All Institutions Hedge Funds Filers who had this stock in their top 10: 1 0 (0.0%) 13F Filers holding this stock: 130 24 (2.48%) Aggregate 13F shares on 06/30/2019: 46.879 Million 7.064 Million Aggregate 13F shares on 03/31/2019: 44.18 Million 7.073 Million Percent change: 6.11% -0.12% Funds creating new positions: 16 6 Funds Adding to an existing position: 54 7 Funds closing out their position: 38 12 Funds reducing their position: 37 9

Source: whalewisdom.com

Shares Short (August 15, 2019) 4.42M

Short Ratio (August 15, 2019) 10.15

Short % of Float (August 15, 2019) 9.36%

Short % of Shares Outstanding (August 15, 2019) 9.04%

Full Time Employees: 364, US-based company.

Market/Competition

Margetuximab will have no approved competition in 3rd line MBC. As this latest report says,

To date, there is no standard of care treatment for patients with advanced HER2-positive tumors following treatment with trastuzumab, pertuzumab and T-DM1. Treatment options at this point include lapatinib plus capecitabine, combinations of trastuzumab with other chemotherapies (such as vinorelbine or gemcitabine), or dual-blockade combinations without chemotherapy, such as trastuzumab with lapatinib or endocrine therapy with either trastuzumab or lapatinib in patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive disease.

The treatment options it mentions are ad hoc, non-FDA approved. The report goes on to discuss dozens of pipeline drug candidates, and concludes by saying:

On the other hand, the new TKIs, such as neratinib or tucatinib, are being explored with capecitabine and may demonstrate activity in the third-line setting, though may be associated with increased toxicity relative to trastuzumab. And finally, margetuximab plus chemotherapy is being compared with trastuzumab plus chemotherapy also in the third-line setting in a registrational study.

The authors have no affiliation to MacroGenics. Note the prominent position given to margetuximab in the third line setting. Puma Biotechnology's (PBYI) neratinib is the nearest pipeline competition, but it is a TKI and has a different mechanism of action. PFS data was comparable. However, neratinib has safety concerns not present in margetuximab.

As to the market, here's some reference,

"Eighty-six percent of the SOPHIA patients were carriers of CD16A/158F, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) say this statistic is reflective of real-world distribution. It has long been suspected that patients with this genotype have an inadequate response to Herceptin."

This is a multi-billion dollar market, and MGNX has strong collaboration in Asian markets as well; however, we are unable to provide more specific data for the third line setting.

Risks

The closely matched PFS is something of a concern, given the patent expiry and biosim availability of Herceptin. This may not actually dampen chances of approval. However, the market and pricing power may be under stress.

Opinion

MGNX has a strong pipeline, major upcoming catalysts, decent data from a registrational trial, strong cash position, and is trading near 52-week lows. All these make it a solid buy before PDUFA late next year.

Thanks for reading. The Total Pharma Tracker is offering a double discount for October. REITs-focused income investors with an interest in biopharma will find this interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.