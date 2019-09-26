Cinemark Shares A Solid Buy After 2nd Quarter Pop Fizzles

Shares of Cinemark Holdings (CNK) popped 4.5% on August 2nd after announcing better than consensus second quarter earnings and revenue. However, the shares have since drifted back below the August 1st closing price. This regression in price presents an opportune entry point for dividend oriented investors, with the added attraction of potential capital gains beyond what can be derived from the company’s normal earnings growth.

Cinemark, along with AMC Entertainment (AMC), is one of the two largest publicly traded U.S. theater operators. The company has 549 theaters and 6,086 screens in the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. Headwinds such as weak industry attendance, pricing model disruptions, and the so-called ”Netflix Effect” are adversely impacting Cinemark’s growth potential. In the midst of these difficulties, a bullish Cinemark investment thesis critically depends on the price multiple paid for shares, the dividend yield, and cash flow available to grow dividends.

Price Multiples

An analysis of price multiples at the recent price of $38 reveals divergent signals for Cinemark shares. While the current TTM PE is above the 5 year average, the operating cash flow (“OCF”) multiple and free cash flow (“FCF”) multiple are materially below their 5 year averages.

The TTM PE at 21.8x is above the 5 year average of 18.8x and is at the highest level in the past 5 years. This elevation of the PE ratio is due mostly to weak Q119 EPS ($0.28 vs. $0.53 Q118) as a result of revenue which declined 8.4% from Q118 while SG&A expense actually increased 1.8% from the previous year. The largest factor which was cited by management in its 10-Q filing was the impact of a 7.1% increase in U.S. salaries and wages as a consequence of increases in minimum wage rates in “many states” and increased staffing levels for new theatres and in-theatre consumer events. Q219 EPS rebounded to $0.86 from $0.70 the previous year but TTM EPS of $1.74 is well below the $1.83 earned in 2018.

TTM P/OCF at 7.6x is 12.6% below the 5 year average and is the lowest in the past 5 years. Relative to their historical averages, the current OCF multiple is more attractive than the current earnings multiple because OCF increased 8.5% in the first half of 2019 despite a 6.3% decline in operating income and a 7.3% decline in net income (specifically the 22.2% decline in Q119 net income year over year). This outperformance by OCF was primarily due to Cinemark’s management of working capital.

In addition to the improved OCF during the first half of 2019, capex was down 29.2% yr/yr in Q1 and Q219 combined which drove an increase of 60.6% in FCF for the period. At 15.7x, the TTM P/FCF is 42.7% below the 5 year average of 27.4x.

The price multiples taken collectively indicate undervaluation of Cinemark shares as depressed cash flow multiples and the rebound in Q219 EPS suggests that the currently elevated level of the PE multiple may be reversed in coming quarters via improved EPS.

Dividend Analysis

With price to cash flow multiples currently attractive due to improved working capital and lowered capex, it follows that the dividend yield would be elevated.

Cinemark’s dividend yield has ranged between a minimum of 2.2% and a maximum of 3.75% since 2013. The average yield has ranged between 2.64% and 3.35% while the maximum annual yield has been in a range of 3.16% to 3.75%. Annually since 2013 the minimum yield has been in a range of 2.20% to 3.07%.

At around $38, shares currently yield 3.6% which is at the high end of the range. Share price weakness (shares are about 13% below the 52 week high) and dividend growth (the quarterly dividend was raised by 6.3% to $0.34 in February) have both contributed to the elevated yield.

The dividend ($1.28/share in 2018) has been increased on average by 6.6% annually since 2009 (when it was $0.72/share) and by 6.8% since 2013 ($0.92/share). Dividend growth continued in Q1 and Q2 2019 with the 6.3% bump to $0.34 from $0.32 quarterly.

The earnings payout ratio is currently elevated at 0.78x compared to the average of 0.58x since 2013 due to the decline in EPS for the first half of 2019 ($1.14 vs. $1.23). The OCF payout ratio is currently 0.27x which is right at the average of 0.28x since 2013. And unlike the earnings and OCF payout ratios, the current FCF payout ratio at 0.56x is well below its average of 1.04x since 2013.

The historical FCF payout ratio near 1x indicates that Cinemark has managed its dividend to its FCF through periods of higher and lower capital spending. The currently reduced FCF payout ratio is a result of the reduced capex (and elevated FCF) in the first half of 2019 ($115.2M capex) compared to the first half of 2018 ($162.6M capex). The company guides full year 2019 capex to $300M-$325M from capex of $346.1M in 2018 and $380.9M in 2017. This will boost FCF going forward and leave room for increasing the dividend closer to the typical 1.0x FCF payout ratio.

Cinemark’s dividend is a significant component of its total return potential. Based on the current high yield and low cash flow payout ratios (especially FCF), shares appear poised to rebound if earnings recover in the second half of 2019 and/or the quarterly dividend is raised in upcoming quarters.

Cash Flow Analysis

Adopting dividend yield as the basis for an investment requires confidence in operating and free cash flow to sustain the dividend. When industry revenue growth is being challenged, as is the case in the cinema business, a company must exhibit profitability, working capital efficiency, and capital expenditure management to provide the cash for dividends.

As alluded to, Cinemark’s revenue growth has been weak at less than 4% annually since 2013. It has also been inconsistent with years of declines followed by years of rapid growth driven mainly by the ups and downs of the movie industry box office.

Cinemark has succeeded in diversifying its revenue stream with Concessions now comprising more than 35% of revenue and Other Revenue comprising more than 9% of the total which are up from less than 32% and 5%, respectively, in 2013. Admissions revenue has declined to slightly less than 56% of total revenue from just under 64% in 2013.

In terms of profitability, Cinemark has had an improving gross margin but also a worsening operating expense percentage since 2013.

Combining the rising gross margin and rising operating expense percentage has resulted in a fairly consistent operating income margin since 2013 between 14.3% and 15.5%. The TTM operating income margin is only 13.7% due to a significantly weak 9.3% in Q119 which recovered very well to a very strong 17.8% in Q219. Results for the Q319 summer season will be critical for the full year 2019 results to stabilize to the roughly 15% level.

Cinemark is in the enviable position of having a negative cash cycle due to its minimal commitments to accounts receivable and inventory while having significant cash inflow from accounts payable and accrued expenses. The nature of the business is that customers pay with cash or in advance via subscriptions, memberships, and loyalty programs while vendors (film rentals, advertising, and concessions) do not require payment for some time after the delivery of their services or products.

Since 2013 the operating cash cycle has averaged negative (13.6) days within a range of (9.0) days to (17.4) days. Cinemark aggregates payables with accruals in its quarterly filings thus a true comparison of the TTM cash cycle is not available. However, we can reasonably surmise that the cycle at Q219 is consistent with 2018, or even better, from the fact that the sum of A/P and accruals at Q219 is $12.2M or 2.9% greater than at the end of 2018 while A/R days is up just 1 day and Inventory days is up a mere 0.5 days.

The final cash driver which impacts Cinemark’s dividend capacity is its capital expenditures. Since 2013, capex has averaged 10.9% of revenue within a range of 9.3% and 12.7%. As a percentage of OCF, capex has ranged between 53.8% and 83.9% since 2013 with an average of 69.5%.

As noted above, first half 2019 capex was down 29.2% and on the Q219 earnings call CFO Sean Gamble told investors,

For the full year, we continue to anticipate spending between $300 million to $325 million of CapEx of which approximately one-third is designated for new builds, both domestically and internationally, another third is for core maintenance including certain expenditures to satisfy varied regulatory requirements and the remaining third is budgeted for cash flow generating projects that include additional luxury lounger theater conversions, and varied food and beverage initiatives...”

This guidance is greatly reduced from capex of $346.1M in 2018 and $380.9M in 2017 due mainly to the slowing of its theater reseating efforts. The first half results confirm the reduction in capex with Q119 capex at 8.1% of revenue and Q219 capex at just 6.0%. As a percentage of OCF, Q119 capex was 55.2% and Q2 capex was just 28.9%.

Strong free cash flow is the basis for sustaining dividend growth and yield. The first driver of cash flow, revenue growth, has been inconsistent and unspectacular. Profitability, which is the second driver, has been consistently good but has slipped and recovered in the first half of 2019 and operating income should stabilize at around 15% of revenue on average. The industry business model allows Cinemark to routinely generate cash (rather than consuming it as is normal in many industries) from the third driver, management of its A/R, Inventory, and A/P & Accruals. Finally, capex is a consumer of cash and Cinemark’s management indicates that going forward a lower level of capex will generate higher FCF which will positively impact the company’s ability to reward shareholders with dividends.

These trends taken together indicate that Cinemark’s cash flow will be sufficient to sustain the dividend.

The Takeaway

Cinemark shares currently appear undervalued despite the well received results in the most recent quarter. At the $38 share price level, total return investors have several ways to win: share price gains from increased EPS and/or improved revenue growth, expansion of the PE multiple back to the historical standard (perhaps driven by improved EPS), and possible increase of dividends and yield to return the currently low cash flow payout ratios to historical norms.

Given Cinemark’s solid leverage position (operating income more than 4x interest expense) the risk/reward is heavily tilted toward reward if revenue, earnings, or dividends improve. Cinemark shares are now a buy for both the income investor willing to accept dividend income as a major portion of their total return and the patient investor willing to harvest capital gains when the PE multiple expands to a more normal level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.