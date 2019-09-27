How To Earn 15%-Plus Annual Returns With Super SWAN Realty Income

Patient investors who buy Realty Income opportunistically, meaning near fair value or better, are likely to enjoy double-digit total returns over time from one of the safest high-yield blue chips on Wall Street.

Just be prepared for Realty Income's short-term returns to be far less rosy than the impressive rally we've seen since it bottomed in early 2018.

No one has the kind of scale that Realty Income enjoys, which allows it to spread out administrative costs over so many properties in every part of the country.

Like many income investors, We LOVE Quality REITs, especially Super SWANs (sleep well at night) names like Realty Income (O). There's nothing quite like a 11/11 quality company that pays a generous and steadily-growing dividend in all economic and market conditions, and also happens to have a stellar track record of market smashing total returns to boot.

Realty Income Total Returns Since 1995

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1= O

Over the past 24 years, this dividend champion (25-year dividend growth streak) has delivered mind-blowing 16.3% CAGR total return, nearly doubling the market's annual returns.

What's more, it did that with 72% less volatility over time, resulting in 34% better volatility adjusted total returns and achieved a 57% better reward to risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility).

Realty's returns also have been remarkably consistent, with its average rolling return significantly beating the S&P 500 over every time period.

But of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results. But believe it or not, there's still a way to earn sky-high long-term returns on Realty Income, potentially up to its historical 15%-plus. (FYI: we remain overweight net lease REITs, in light of a more favorable rate environment).

So let's first take a look at what makes Realty Income one of the highest-quality high-yield dividend growth stocks in the worlds (the definition of a Super SWAN) and then how patient investors can earn not just rivers of exponentially rising dividends but truly spectacular long-term total returns as well. Photo Source

Realty Income Is The Quintessential Super SWAN Dividend Stock

We don't use the term "Super SWAN" lightly. We classify dividend stocks based on a three-factor, 11-point quality scale based on dividend safety, business model (competitive advantages, "moatiness") and management quality/corporate culture.

Quality Score Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk Example 7 (average quality company) 2% AT&T 8 (above average quality company) less than 2% Walgreens 9 (blue chip quality company) about 1.5% AbbVie 10 (SWAN) less than 1.5% Exxon 11 (Super SWAN, as perfect a dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) about 1% Realty Income

There are currently 47 Super SWANs on the Dividend Kings master list. In a few years, there might be 49 (Dominion and Philip Morris are on track to eventually get perfect scores- and Dividend Sensei is monitoring closely).

To achieve a perfect quality score requires 5/5 dividend safety, a 3/3 business model and 3/3 management quality/safe dividend growth-friendly corporate culture

What Earns Realty A 5/5 Dividend Safety Score

Metric Realty's Metric Safe Level (Industry Specific) AFFO Payout Ratio (2019 consensus) 82% 90% or less AFFO/share trend over time 5.3% CAGR over the last 12 years (positive growth 10/12 years) FFO/share growth positive in 22 out of the last 23 years stable or growing Debt/Capital 44% 60% or less S&P Credit Rating A- BBB- or better Dividend Track Record 25 consecutive years of growth (dividend champion) - 104 dividend hikes since 1994 IPO several years of consecutive dividend growth

(Sources: FactSet Research, F.A.S.T Graphs)

Realty's business model is fantastic that generating stable and growing cash flow with which to fund its very safe dividend. One that has now grown every year for the past quarter century.

(Source: investor presentation).

For one thing as a triple net lease REIT, its tenants pay virtually all maintenance, insurance, and tax costs (what Brad refers to as the three T's: no toilets, taxes, or trash). This is what allows Realty to enjoy 93.7% adjusted EBITDAre (REIT version of EBITDA) margins.

Realty Income's property portfolio before the recent $1.25 billion 454 property acquisition was 5,951 properties in 49 states, Puerto Rico and the UK, and that number now rises to 6,405. No one has the kind of scale that Realty Income enjoys, which allows it to spread out administrative costs over so many properties, in every part of the country, and cash flow is generated from 265 tenants operating in 49 industries.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Realty is mostly a retail-focused REIT but don't let that scare you. The company is NOT facing down a "retail apocalypse" thanks to its focus on strong e-commerce resistant tenants.

(Source: investor presentation)

Thanks to its commitment to quality tenants, as well as management's mastery of selling properties whose companies fail, Realty Income's occupancy has never fallen below 96.6% since its 1994 IPO. 96.6% occupancy is a number most REITs can only dream of at the top of the economic cycle. That's the lowest Realty suffered during the worst Recession since WWII.

Given that management estimates just 4% of rent comes from economically or e-commerce sensitive tenants, it's fair to say that Realty Income's business model is one of the most defensive in corporate America.

Realty also benefits from the lowest costs of capital, not just among triple net lease REITs, but some of the lowest in REITdom. That's what allowed the REIT to just announce a $1.25 billion deal to buy 454 new properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust (a private REIT) at a generous 7% cash yield (cap rate).

7% cap rates are not particularly high for this industry BUT the difference is that Realty is focused on quality over yield. The properties come with 9.7 weighted years on its leases, and 58% of them are leased to investment grade tenants (high for this industry).

(Source: Realty Income press release)

The vast majority of these new properties are not being leased to struggling retailers but strong convenience-oriented ones, like dollar stores, Walgreens, and 7-11.

According to CEO Summit Roy, this deal is "immediately accretive on a leverage-neutral basis," meaning AFFO/share (what funds the dividend) will immediately go up. The deal is being financed with the $2.8 billion Realty has on its credit facility which highlights the important capital advantage it has as one of just eight REITs in America (out of 292) with A- or better credit ratings from two rating agencies.

(Source: investor presentation)

In the S&P 500 just two REITs, SPG and PSA, have stronger credit ratings. Realty's debt is 99.7% fixed rate, with an average bond duration of 8.1 years and average borrowing cost of 3.9%.

Realty is now guiding for about $3.3 billion in acquisitions this year, which outside of major acquisitions of other REITs, would be its largest growth year in history (nearly double 2016's record amount).

(Source: investor presentation)

What's more, over time Realty's scale has allowed it to consider buying ever-larger amounts of potential properties yet it remains as disciplined as ever, with 89% of deals coming from private deals (better terms) that management's decades of experience allow it to find.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the past decade, Realty's focus hasn't just been in growing its property base but in improving its quality. Not just do the top 15 tenants now make up 6% less of total rent, but the percentage of its top 15 tenants that are investment grade has risen nearly 10-fold.

(Source: investor presentation)

Thanks to great property management, Realty's exposure to more than 7,500 store closures this year is under 1% of rent. The modest built-in lease escalators are about 1.5% and thus will replace that lost cash flow within about eight months.

Just how long could Realty continue ramping up its property purchases?

it sources an average of $30 billion in potential acquisitions each year since 2013

US and European triple net lease eligible real estate market $12 Trillion

Realty's 2019 $530 million triple net lease deal with Sainsbury's made it a global REIT and now the proven management team has an entirely new continent on which to pursue growth, which should extend its 4% to 6% growth runway by several more decades.

(Source: investor presentation)

The Sainsbury deal had a 6.6% cap rate, and 6.3% is what Realty has achieved in the first half of 2019. Yet thanks to its bulletproof balance sheet, and massive access to low-cost borrowing and accretive equity issuances during periods of overvaluation, Realty's cash cost of capital (the only one that matters to income investors) is just 3.8%.

This means Realty is enjoying one of the industry's best investment spreads (cash yield on investment minus cash cost of capital) while taking some of the least amounts of risk with what it's buying.

Management estimates that the UK alone has $1 trillion in triple net lease properties ripe for acquisition ($11 trillion in the US). Continental Europe has another $7 trillion, ready for Realty to conquer when management decides to deploy its mountain of low-cost capital in that direction.

The bottom line is that when it comes to quality, it's tough to beat Super SWAN Realty Income. And when you combine one of the world's highest quality REITs with a fantastic valuation then true investing magic can happen.

...Plus Exceptional Valuation = Unbelievable Results

In order to know how to achieve 15%-plus long-term total returns with a slow-growing blue chip like Realty, you need to understand two fundamental facts.

First, long-term total returns (since 1956) have tended to follow the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which is yield + long-term cash flow growth + valuations (on stable companies) reverting to their historical averages.

Achieving sensational total returns as Realty has isn't possible in most market conditions, only in times of valuation extremes. So let's take a look back at history to see how patient contrarian value investors were able to lock in such amazing returns off a super safe 4% to 5% growing REIT.

Realty Income Annual Returns Since 1995

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1= O

Realty Income's first full trading year was red hot, with the stock 46% in 1995. But notice that during the tech mania of the late 1990s Realty, like many value stocks (including Berkshire) massively underperformed.

1996: Realty 14.7% S&P 500 22.9%

1997: Realty 14.7% S&P 500 33.2%

1998: Realty 5.6% S&P 500 28.6%

1999: Realty -9.1% S&P 500 21.1%

Mind you Realty didn't actually decline during this four-year stretch, it merely ended up treading water while steadily growing cash flow and dividends, while income investors went nuts over growth stocks, specifically technology names.

(Source: Ycharts)

Realty's share price from 1996 to the tech bubble peak fell 8%, but dividends resulted in 30% total returns.

For many years Realty investors looked on with frustrated envy at the insane returns tech stocks were enjoying. "What's the matter with Realty!?" was the question many investors had, including during the terminal phase of the tech bubble, when Realty actually fell into a bear market while the Nasdaq was rocketing higher.

(Source: Ycharts)

This chart shows precisely what was wrong with Realty Income from 1996 to early 2000. Absolutely nothing! FFO/share rose an impressive 31% over this time, the dividend grew 16% yet the share price ended up 8% lower.

Just as midstream/MLP investors or shareholders of Tanger Outlets (SKT) have spent years frustrated by years-long bear markets, so too were Realty Income investors' patience tested during the tech mania.

(Source: Ycharts)

When Realty finally bottomed in April 2000, falling into a bear market during the greatest bull market in US history, many thought "my god can you imagine how low it could go during a market crash?"

But guess what? Realty's valuation had become absolutely fantastic thanks to strong growth that the market had totally ignored.

7 times FFO vs 15.6 historical

11% yield vs 4.6% historical

What did that bode for investors over time? Fantastic total returns and rivers of exponentially rising income, courtesy of the market ignoring objective fundamental facts for four years when investors became convinced that "value is dead, long live tech stocks!"

(Source: Ycharts)

During the tech crash investors who ignored valuations for so many years suffered massive losses, including in Cisco (CSCO) which at one point in 2000 was the most valuable company on earth and traded at over 200 times earnings.

Realty, a wonderful company trading at an absurdly great price, would up more than doubling during the tech recession of 2001 and 50% broader market crash (not factoring in dividends).

But more importantly than Realty (and many other value stocks) roaring higher during the tech bubble bursting, was what kind of long-term returns smart income investors who bought Realty in early 2000 enjoyed.

Realty Income Total Return Since 2000 (bottom of the great tech bubble value bear market)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = O

Over the next 19 years, Realty Income has continued to prove that a potent combination of super quality, safe and steadily growing yield and excellent valuations can deliver total returns on par with the greatest investors in history.

$10,000 invested at the most extreme undervaluation in the REIT's history would have grown to $223,000 and would be paying $7,600 per year in safe and exponentially rising dividends (76% yield on cost) today. For context, according to a 2019 Transamerica Center For Retirement Studies study, the median retirement account for Americans in their 60s is $172,000.

In other words, had you bought $10,000 worth of Realty when it was most unpopular, and then never invested another penny (other than DRIPing dividends) today you would have a bigger nest egg than most actual retirees.

Realty Income's performance since 2000 is the ultimate example of why quality + valuation + time/patience = financial success.

Of course, we present this historical analysis not because Realty Income is poised to deliver 15%-plus long-term returns from here, but merely as an example of how Buffett's saying that "you're not right because others agree with you. You're right if your facts and reasoning are right" will always be vindicated in the long term.

But Today Valuation Is Rich, So Realty Income Is A "Hold" But Here's When You Should Buy It To Generate Monster Returns

We just saw what Realty Income's total returns look like when it's about 50% historically undervalued. What kind of long-term total returns can you expect from today's levels?

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price (2019) Historical Fair Value (2020) Discount To 2019 Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Realty Income 3.6% $76 $58 $62 -31% 3% to 6%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Our fair value estimate on Realty Income is based on its 2019 dividend and consensus estimates that we apply to the average multiple that investors have paid for the REIT's yield, EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, EBIT, and EV/EBITDA during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates.

Thanks to 7% expected growth next year Realty Income's fair value will climb from $58 in 2019 to about $62 next year. In 2021, it should hit about $66. But notice that Realty is today trading at $76 and 23.5x FFO.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

4% to 6% is how fast Realty Income tends to grow over time, which is on the higher end of REITs (3.6% is the CAGR sector growth rate). But even in our ultra-low rate era (lowest interest rates in human history) a Realty Income growing at this rate is worth 18.7x cash flow.

The only time in history when Realty Income was more overvalued was in late July 2016, when the 10-year yield bottomed at 1.36% post-Brexit, and the "yield chasing bond alternative" crowd went nuts paying 25.2x FFO and buying Realty at a 3.4% yield.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

REITs then fell into a three-year bear market that just ended with new all-time highs in August 2019. Realty fell 31% over 18 months before it bottomed in late February 2018, after it became about 10% historically undervalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Notice how fickle investor sentiment on Super SWAN REITs like Realty can be.

Mid-2016: "Rates will fall forever! Safe 3.4% yield is totally worth it!"

Early 2018 (after stronger economic growth pushed up long-term yields but didn't hurt Realty's growth in any way): "Rates are going up forever! Safe 5.4% yield growing about 5% per year ISN'T worth it!"

Late 2019: "Rates are going to fall forever! Safe 3.6% yield is totally worth it! Look at Realty's momentum and charts!"

Realty Income's realistic growth potential is 4% to 6.4% CAGR over the next five years. FactSet reports an analyst consensus of 4.3% and Reuters 6.4%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Realty Income's realistic five-year CAGR total return potential is 3% to 6%, as you can see from the best case realistic scenario, 6.4% CAGR FFO/share growth that Reuters is reporting.

You might think that's OK, given that the S&P 500 is likely to deliver just 5% to 7% CAGR total returns over that time period (per most asset managers and the Gordon Dividend Growth Model). Why not park your new savings into Super SWAN Realty and collect a still decent 3.6% yield while earning market-level returns?

That's actually true IF you realize that this 6% annual total return is the BEST case outcome for buyers of Realty Income at these valuations AND if you remember that any increase in interest rates (such as if we avoid recession, a 58% probability according to the bond market) could trigger another REIT bear market.

Realty Income Peak Declines Since 1995

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = O - total returns include dividends

It's absolutely true that Realty Income is a great low-volatility defensive stock that USUALLY outperforms the S&P 500 during corrections and bear markets. It's also absolutely true that, like any stock, it can experience painful declines and multi-year bear markets.

Note that the Great REIT bear market of 2016 to 2019 was the second-worst in the REITs history. That 26% peak total return decline was created purely due to the highest valuations in the Realty's history and had nothing to do with its fundamentals or the state of the US economy.

SO now that you know what Realty is likely worth over the next few years, and what kind of total returns you can expect (as well as very high volatility risk) how about our promise to tell you how you can earn deep value style 15%-plus CAGR long-term total returns on this high-yield Super SWAN.

Here are the approximate valuations that are required to allow Realty Income to realistically deliver 10% to 30% CAGR total returns over five year periods, using the Gordon Dividend Growth Model and only assuming a return to historical fair value.

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Historical Undervaluation P/FFO 2020 Share Price Dividend Yield 10% 4% 18.1 $64 4.4% 15% 24% 14.2 $50 5.7% 20% 40% 11.2 $40 7.1% 25% 54% 8.6 $30 9.3% 30% 61% 7.3 $26 11.0%

By no means are we saying that we expect Realty Income to crash to $26 anytime soon, or ever. That would take it back to 2000 level valuations when a much younger Realty Income was not such a proven dividend growth dynamo.

The actual valuations required to achieve these target returns over a five-year period are also likely far higher, simply because all stocks tend to go from undervalued to overvalued. Remember that in July 2016 Realty Income was a Wall Street Darling, 18 months later one of the most hated stocks on the street, and today once more income investors can't get enough of it.

The point with this historical valuation analysis isn't to say that Realty Income is a screaming sell today (I consider it a hold though). It's to point out that we've seen this kind of "low rate/there's no alternative/bond alternative" rally before.

Don't be surprised when Realty Income eventually corrects again, and be ready to buy opportunistically near fair value. We consider a Super SWAN REIT like Realty a "reasonable buy" at even 4% above next year's fair value

Classification Stock Price Reasonable Buy (near 2020 fair value) $65 Good Buy (fair value) $62 Strong Buy (10% below fair value) $56 Very Strong Buy (20% below fair value) $50

Bottom Line: Realty Income's History Shows The Power Of Buying Super SWAN Dividend Stocks At Good To Great Valuations

Don't get me wrong, we are not saying you should fear an imminent crash in Realty Income shares and run out and sell your entire position today. There's no question that Realty Income is one of the finest high-yield dividend growth stocks in America, if not the world.

At current valuations, near the highest the REIT has ever traded at, Realty Income is offering just 3% to 6% CAGR total return potential over the next five years. The valuation and volatility risk are very high as is the risk of a correction in the share price. An eventual trade deal, improved economic outlook and a modest increase in 10-year yields could serve as a catalyst for that.

If your looking to potentially rebalance your portfolio than trimming up to 50% of your position in Realty Income and redeploying that capital into a similar quality REIT that's undervalued and offering superior income and total return generating potential (like Simon Property Group), is a reasonable and prudent decision.

FYI: Brad Thomas has trimmed around 20% of Realty Income over the past six months and reinvested in CyrusOne (CONE), now Brad's No. 1 holding (see blogpost HERE) and Realty Income remains his No. 2 holding.

Or you can choose to just hold onto Realty Income and avoid buying more at these frothy levels. Just be prepared for Realty Income's short-term returns to be far less rosy than the impressive rally we've seen since it bottomed in early 2018 at 10% below historical fair value.

Patient investors who buy Realty Income opportunistically, meaning near fair value or better are likely to enjoy double-digit total returns over time from one of the safest high-yield blue chips on Wall Street.

On rare occasions, like during broader stock bear markets, even 15%-plus long-term returns will be available. Remember the words of Roman philosopher Seneca:

(Source: AZ quote)

