Texas Roadhouse: Everything's Good, But Future Growth Will Be Difficult

The strategy that made the name popular could also be the one to burn them.

This article has been written by Olivier Gelinas and Mike Heroux.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has been around for 26 years now and the values behind its creation are still a big part of the 500-plus restaurant chain. Whether you’re craving for a juicy steak, perfectly grilled ribs, or a simple burger, this might be the place to go. If your portfolio is hungry as well, you might want to get a taste of it before it goes bad. As the stock price keeps going down for the past 12 months, you might be tempted to have a bite.

If you look closely to their performance since inception in 1993, you may be surprised. The key to success is successful restaurant openings and the inherent risks are failed openings.

Understanding the Business

TXRH was founded in 1993 in Indiana, which today operates an impressive fleet of more than 580 restaurants. The company made a name for itself with its unique seasoned and aged steaks, hand-cut daily. The whole menu is, obviously, meat oriented, with many in-house specialties. This full-service chain operates in 49 states, and even nine foreign countries, under the banners Texas Roadhouse (555 locations), Bubba’s 33 (25 locations) and two others. TXRH places itself in major cities, where its goal is to become the go-to of locals. Multiple locations are expected to open throughout 2019, with 25 to 30 being the initial target.

Although the company may seem like “any restaurant chain,” TXRH likes to be involved in local communities and give back to them. The company committed to giving $50,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation every year through 2021. Sustainability also is an important aspect of its everyday operations.

Source: Texas Roadhouse’s 2018 Annual Report – Sustainability Update

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

I must admit growth in the restaurant business is getting hard to materialize. Management’s actions in the last few years have proved that adequate market studies can lead to successful growth, given the right location. Opening restaurants remain the main growth vector for the company. For a chain that counts more than 580 locations, I think it’s safe to say their analyses are yielding results. The first half of 2019 saw 10 openings, with possibly 15 more in the second half.

In addition to these valuable locations, TXRH needs to keep track on its menu and offerings. It has built an incredible brand for itself with the unique hand-cut meat and other grilled meals. Keeping supplies fresh, readily available, and of the highest standard for a family-friendly dining place is considered a must and contributing to overall growth. In its most recent quarterly release on July 29, the company posted organic growth of 4.7% at company restaurants and 4.3% at domestic franchised outlets.

Latest Quarter in a Flash:

On July 29, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $0.63, a 1.61% increase from 2018 Q2.

Revenue of $689.83M, beating estimates by $1.72M.

Declared dividend of $0.30, an annualized $1.20.

TXRH’s CEO, Kent Taylor, commented on those figures:

“We are pleased with our continued top-line momentum highlighted by positive comparable restaurant sales of 4.7%. While restaurant margins continue to be pressured by higher labor costs driven by increasing wage rates and other inflation, the additional pricing we put in place at the beginning of the quarter provided a significant benefit.”

The 2019 revenues increased by 9.6%, a result of a 5.2% increase in-store weeks, and a 4.4% increase in average unit volume. Restaurant margin dollars grew 6.5% to $120.8M. The EPS increase can be attributed to higher restaurant margin dollars and lower income taxes. Q2 was characterized by delays in TXRH's development pipeline due to permissions around site preparation and bad weather during spring. TXRH opened three company and two franchise restaurants during the quarter. The company remains on track to open 25 company restaurants this year. It repurchased $112M of common stock during Q2. TXRH reiterated positive comparable restaurant sales growth for 2019.

Dividend Growth Perspective

TXRH is now in its eighth consecutive year of dividend increases and will soon become a dividend achiever. Annualized payouts now stack to $1.20, with 2019 recording a 20% increase from last year. Although increasing the dividend doesn’t figure as management's top priority, TXRH also wishes to give back to its shareholder, following its recently good financial record.

Source: YCharts

On a dividend yield perspective, TXRH doesn’t stand out from any other restaurant. Industry shows an average yield of 2.02%, and the company stands pretty much on it. Of course, the inverse relation between yield and price made it drop in the latest years, but on the other hand, the dividend boost in 2019 helped the company to get back on track.

Source: YCharts

Once again, TXRH stands on the industry average. Numbers show a 44.53% figure, while the company hovers around 48%. Cash payout ratio is not to be worried about either. 38% of its available cash is given back to investors while the rest is kept to sustained daily operations.

Potential Downsides

Restaurants face multiple risks throughout their normal operations: A mix of food safety, customer safety, international regulations, food supplies and so on. One of the main concerns with TXRH is the management of its own growth and their ability to deliver on it. Growth in recent years was mostly linked to the openings of new profitable restaurants, extending shareholder value. But as the industry consolidated, competition applied pressure on the said profitability. As mentioned earlier, the goal of 2019 was between 25 and 30 openings. This includes multiple factors: Location studies, personnel, construction terms, licenses, and simply, the economy. Tapping into this “growth generator” could quickly become a money pit.

Aside from the mentioned risks above, TXRH also has a particularly “large” exposure to the state of Texas and its economy (“large” meaning around 14%, since 67 of the TXRH units are located there). Management needs to keep a special monitoring over Texas because something as simple as bad weather could negatively affect the profitability of a quarter. With operating margins that were standing at 7.7% in 2018, there’s not a lot of room there.

Valuation

After reviewing the TXRH business model, I was tempted to look at how its PE fares with Cracker Barrel (CBRL), another restaurant chain with similar market cap.

Source: YCharts

TXRH has always showed a higher multiple than CBRL. Recently, while Cracker Barrel is getting positive attention, Texas Roadhouse seems to be on the opposite trend. Is there a possible opportunity here? Let’s dig deeper and use the dividend discount model.

Considering the company doubled its payout in the past five years, I thought it was justified to use a double-digit dividend growth rate for the next 10 years.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.20 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $70.89 $52.56 $41.59 10% Premium $64.98 $48.18 $38.13 Intrinsic Value $59.08 $43.80 $34.66 10% Discount $53.17 $39.42 $31.19 20% Discount $47.26 $35.04 $27.73

Unfortunately, even considering a generous dividend growth rate, the company seems overvalued. This is often the case when you use the dividend discount model with lower yielding stocks.

Final Thought

When I looked at the company’s revenue and EPS trend over the past 10 years, I was quite excited to learn more. Unfortunately, the hype that has been around this stock lasted until late 2018, but the recent drop isn’t enough to convince me to move my money.

The restaurant chain has built a solid brand in the past 10 years, but its limited growth vectors (besides opening new restaurants) will eventually slow it down.

Disclosure: We do not hold TXRH in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article has been written by Olivier Gelinas and Mike Heroux

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.