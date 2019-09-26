Upgrading Alibaba To Strong Buy

BABA continues to climb up my Best Stocks Now rankings.

As I continue to watch my Best Stocks Now rankings over the last month, one name continues to ascend, Alibaba (BABA). 12-months ago, BABA was at #3,103 and it sat at #1,304 just a month ago. Fast forward 30 days and Alibaba now sits at #15 out of a possible 5,339 securities.

I finally could not hold off any longer and I recently took a position in the stock once again. I consider Alibaba to be one of the cheapest growth stocks out there. What has changed?

As my previous readers know, my Best Stocks Now rankings blend Valuation and Momentum analysis. I assign a weighting to factors across both disciplines and those stocks scoring the highest make up the upper echelon of my rankings.

Historically as an industry, financial analysts have looked at Valuation and Momentum characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. In my 20+ years of experience, I have found that incorporating both into my models allows me to better avoid “value traps” and stocks with great momentum, but no earnings in sight. Alibaba is now performing well on both fronts.

Alibaba’s move up in my Best Stock Now rankings can be most attributed to their continued growth in earnings per share (EPS). EPS improved by a whopping 134% last quarter and over 57% during the last 12 months.

Analyst forward looking 1yr estimates continue to predict improvement in EPS with a consensus mean of $8.67/share, an improvement of almost 60% over fiscal year 2019.

Alibaba continues to show top-line strength across both their Core Commerce (44% YoY revenue growth) and Alibaba Cloud (66% YoY revenue growth) verticals.

Current and forward-looking earnings suggest a 32.65 P/E Ratio and a 21.05 Forward P/E Ratio. Both metrics seem cheap to me relative to their peer group.

Often referred to as the “Amazon of China”, in terms of “relative value”, Alibaba is no Amazon. Amazon (AMZN) currently has a P/E ratio over 74, while BABA has a tame 32.65. At a glance, BABA has room to run in terms of P/E expansion.

Like Amazon, Alibaba continues to expand into other verticals, with plans to target over 1 billion “active users” by FY 2024 (currently 800MM users as of 6/30/2019).

Alibaba recently announced (9/24/19) it has completed a deal with Ant Financial (Alipay), giving BABA a 33% equity interest in the Chinese payments/micro finance company valued at around $150B.

Ant Financial has plans for a possible IPO in the foreseeable future. The potential for a big payoff for Alibaba similar to the Ebay/PayPal deal of the past, seems very attractive. In the interim, the Ant deal raises BABA’s active user count to 960MM in China.

As mentioned earlier in the article, “Momentum” also plays heavily into my Best Stocks Now rankings. The 1yr chart for Alibaba has certainly been a bit choppy. My thought is that a majority of the volatility and weaker momentum over this period has been primarily due to the continuing US vs. China trade war.

But, the stock broke out through its resistance level last week before the Chinese trade delegation went home early.

In my opinion, BABA has been unfairly treated in respect to US/China Trade War exposure. Alibaba currently has an estimated 960MM active users based in China. According to Forbes, “China has more than 500 million middle-class consumers – twice the population of the entire United States”.

This group of Chinese consumers continues to grow, and is spending more and more online. Improving Chinese demographics and consumer behavior will continue to drive revenue for the foreseeable future. In addition, BABA continues to focus efforts in Southeast Asia and on further diversifying its’ business units (i.e. medical devices, cloud services, etc…).

The ability for BABA to grow revenue and earnings close to home sets it apart from the vast number of stocks directly affected by a tariff war with the United States.

Alibaba, continues to outperform the S&P 500 regardless of the chosen time period. And is doing so with the US/China Trade War as a backdrop.

Based on the analysis above, BABA is one of the cheapest growth stocks in the market today. My 5-year price target of $353.96 is feasible given Alibaba’s ability to continue growing EPS at a brisk pace, BABA’s relative P/E versus its’ peer group, and the possibility of an eventual successful IPO for Ant Financial.

Domestically, Alibaba continues to grow “active users” and revenues. Any reduction in rhetoric or resolution to the US vs. China Trade War would only add an additional tailwind to the improving fundamentals and momentum of BABA.

Alibaba (BABA) is a Strong Buy, and is now a new positions in our Large-Cap Growth Portfolio at my firm.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my new CFA, Barry Kyte on this article. I am not sure how I go about adding him to my article credits.