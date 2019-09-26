Phillips 66 Partners: This Growth MLP Is One To Avoid

Phillips 66 Partners does well in the scorecard over-all however 5.75% is low for an MLP yield and there are better options.

I got interested in MLPs as I continue to look for yield and income opportunities. Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) is an interesting case as it bills itself as a “growth oriented MLP” in its 10-K. Like most midstream MLPs, PSXP transports crude oil, refined petroleum products, and NGL through its pipelines, and is engaged in terminaling and storing crude oil, refined petroleum products, and NGL at its storage facilities. PSXP is a subsidiary of Phillips 66 (PSX) and is largely integrated to the wider PSX portfolio.

As of last August 2019, PSX announced that it will eliminate all of its incentive distribution rights (IDRs) and general partner (GP) economic interests in PSXP in exchange for 101 million newly issued PSXP common units. In a transaction that is expected to be accretive to PSXP distributable cash flow by 2020. PSX currently owns approximately 75% of PSXP’s outstanding common units.

Source: Philipps 66 integrated portfolio including PSXP pipelines

As mentioned in my previous articles, I view MLPs as bond or preferred shares substitutes based on the business structure of paying out the majority of its cash flow. Therefore, the top consideration when evaluating an MLP is the safety of its yield and when it comes to evaluating if a company can meet its obligation a credit-related methodology works best. I will be using Moody’s Methodology for evaluating Midstream Energy companies.

Source: Moody's Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's Corporation (Registration required)

Philips 66 Partners is one of the smaller MLPs

Scale is the first factor evaluated in Moody’s methodology and is deemed to be important as the size of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of the distributions paid.

Size typically plays an important role in gauging the credit strength of a midstream company, because it influences many of the core attributes that drive its resiliency to stress. These attributes may include, among other aspects, operational and financial flexibility, economies of scale, and the breadth of a company’s product and service offerings, customers and market reach. Operations of larger midstream companies tend to weather temporary disruptions better, owing to a generally broader mix of product and service offerings, geographical spread and exposure to producing basins

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, and data for global capital markets (Registration required)

Moody’s evaluates Scale in two ways 1) Based on Net PPE and 2) based on EBITDA. Reviewing the company’s latest financials. PSXP has a Net PP&E of $3.0 billion and $3.2 billion (in 2018 and 2019 respectively) an EBITDA of $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion (in 2018 and annualized 2019 respectively) giving the company a score of B and Baa/Ba respectively. This is not too surprising as the company is a smaller MLP.

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, and data for global capital markets (Registration required)

An argument can be made that while PSXP is a smaller MLP it is has a lot of growth projects that would help would its scale. Therefore I wanted to see what the effect of PSXP’s projects would have on the scale rating. Doing a simple calculation based on Gross Capital and PXSP ownership, we can see that these growth projects would increase Net PP&E by $2 billion (I am assuming that all of the capital would go to building these pipelines). Even adding this to PSXP’s existing Net PP&E, the Moody’s equivalent score would still be roughly unchanged moving from B to between B and Ba.

Source: PSXP Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

Source: Author's calculations

Philips 66 Partners has mixed volume risk

According to the Moody's methodology, the business profile of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of its distributions. Along the Midstream Energy value chain, certain types of businesses carry higher risks. Different types of business operations within the midstream sector are affected by varying degrees of business risk. Historically, the pipeline segment of the Midstream supply chain where PSXP operates has been the lower risk because the pipeline segment is not heavily exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices as they primarily rely on fee-based/ volume-based revenue.

An interesting thing to note is that PSXP generates a substantial portion of its revenues from to Philips 66 which is its majority shareholder. There are pros and cons to this arrangement as on the one hand it means that PSXP has a ready and willing customer in Philipps 66 but on the other, it is exposed to the latter’s fluctuation in the business. Any event that materially affects Phillips 66’s financial condition will affect PSXP as well. All things considered, I think PSXP does well in this regard and gets a rating of A with regard to its business profile.

Financial Analysis

In the MLP space when evaluating distributions, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the EBITDA/Interest Expense, Debt/EBITDA ratios and (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distributions.

I’ve decided to use the average of 2018’s actuals and 2019 forecasts to get the appropriate ratios. Using the available company data and disclosed information, the average ratios for 2018A/2019F are 10.9 for EBITDA/Interest Expense, 2.7 for Debt/EBITDA and 1.3 for (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distributions. Based on Moody’s methodology, PSXP has an A rating on both EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio and Debt/EBITDA ratio and a Baa rating for the (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distribution ratio. These are solid financial ratios for the company.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion

Going through each of Moody's factors, we arrive at a final score for PSXP at 8.3 indicating a Moody’s rating of Baa. Looking at the scorecard, the company does well in its financial metrics however given the relatively smaller size of the company is riskier than it seems. The market has a tendency of overweighting financial metrics when assessing the risks of MLPs which is one of the pitfalls we can avoid by using Moody’s Methodology. Given that PSXP currently yields only 5.75%, I feel your capital is better served elsewhere.

Source: Author's calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.