IRSA: The Crown Jewels Of Argentina's Real Estate Are Selling At A Steep Discount

Buenos Aires was once defined as "the capital of an empire which never existed" by the French novelist André Malraux, to put in context Buenos Aires' architectural grandeur with its comparatively weaker economic stature. As the largest real estate company in Argentina, owning some of the best-known and most valuable properties in the country, IRSA (NYSE:IRS) is therefore in possession of quite peculiar "crown jewels", which would certainly strike global asset-minded investor as extremely valuable. However, the seemingly ever-perplexing nature of the Argentine economy must be taken into consideration before jumping in to buy into the substantial weakness, which has been shown by all classes of Argentinean financial assets. In particular, the debt situation, the currency risks, and the expected investor's cash flows should be analyzed carefully.

With the shares of IRSA and IRCP (NASDAQ:IRCP) trading at historical lows, I believe a qualitative assessment of the assets and the company's situation is required, rather than any sort of investment calculus.

IRSA's debt

Let's start with the elephant in the room, which in the real estate business is debt. IRSA does have a non-trivial amount of it (USD 330 million), which is denominated in USD (and since more recently also in Chilean pesos). As a holding company, it is crucial for IRSA to be able to roll over its debt, a fact at which it has excelled historically: the company even avoided default during the Argentine 2001 crisis, where, after a rapid negotiation with its bondholders, it restructured its debt at an approximately 20% haircut in net present value, much below the sovereign haircut of 66%. During this turbulent FY 2019, the company has succeeded at rolling over its short-term debt at a cost that ranged from 8.75% to 10.5%. However, most of their debt now matures in 2021.

US properties: a potential collateral for IRSA's debt

The fact that the company owns significant properties in the US should be perhaps highlighted, as those properties could act as a collateral of IRSA's debt, or should, generally speaking, contribute to consolidate IRSA's credit rating. In addition to its properties in Argentina, IRSA owns 18.9% of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR), which is about to sell for USD 29 million (see slide 7 here), and 49% of the Lipstick building in New York (the property, not the land which is leased, though). Considering that the Lipstick building has an NOI of USD 27 million, that property by itself should be able to provide sufficient backing to a non-trivial portion of IRSA's debt.

During the turbulent 2019 FY, IRSA also took a loan from its subsidiary IRCP, which motivates the following remarks.

IRCP is more valuable to IRSA than to its minority shareholders

IRSA has a listed subsidiary, IRSA Commercial Properties (IRCP), a pure-play Argentinean commercial real estate company which owns shopping malls and office buildings, in which IRSA is the controlling shareholder with 82.3% of the shares. Using this controlling interest, IRSA was able to strike deals, which, while acceptable to IRCP as a separate company, were nevertheless designed to meet IRSA's financial obligations and have been clearly sub-optimal for IRCP.

The reason is that, with construction costs in USD in record lows, and with share prices in record lows, it would have been far more convenient for IRCP to develop its existing land bank (with double digit ROICs) and/or buy back its shares than what it had to do in order to support its parent company financial needs. In addition to lending money to its parent, one example of this sub-optimal capital allocation has been the purchase of large chunks of land with no immediate prospects of development; the recent purchase (IIQ of FY2019) of 45% of interest of an A+ office building at USD 4,200 per square meter (see slide 6 here), which is in line with market prices, and in which an acceptable cap rate of around 8% was obtained, but which is nevertheless below what could have been obtained in the development of the existing land-bank or in a share repurchase program.

In any case, it is clear that IRCP is far more valuable to IRSA than to its minority shareholders. This implies that, while IRCP has opportunities to allocate capital at double-digit ROICs, it will sometimes allocate capital sub-optimally at 7-8%, which is nevertheless a high rate of return. For a more detailed view of IRCP, written a year ago, see this article (where I thought the share price could slide further to $15 or so in a rather extreme scenario - the stock is trading in the $12-14 range)

Trading at an EV/sqm below USD 1,000, while even the cheapest pieces of very low-quality commercial real estate in Buenos Aires trade at minimum values of USD 1,600 in the local real estate market, speaks of how cheap IRCP is trading at.

Sheraton and Llao-Llao hotels: a small but solid hedge

When former US president Barack Obama visited Argentina in 2016, he stayed in the Llao Llao hotel, a property of IRSA.

In relation to IRSA's ownership of 5 star hotels in Argentina, it should be noted that those businesses (and the tourist sector in general) have not been very profitable during the last few years. However, the recent spike in the ARS/USD exchange rate has made the Argentine tourist sector more competitive internationally, and this has helped IRSA's business, a help which is much needed during the present times of distress. As IRSA's hotels actually represent a small portion of its total property value, I believe these should be regarded as a small hedge, providing somewhat of a USD exposure, which come in very handy during bad times for IRSA's main business, which are IRCP's shopping malls, as it is the case at present times.

IRSA's land bank: a store of value with an untapped potential

In addition to the last "hedge" we have discussed, IRSA has a few "call options" under its sleeve. Its most significant one is a very large land plot strategically located by the riverside in Buenos Aires: "Solares de Santa María". However, the land plot cannot be developed as the luxurious real estate project envisioned by IRSA as the legislature has to approve the legal reconfiguration of the area, a highly controversial matter, a situation that has led to a two-decades long stalemate. Additionally, IRSA owns several more land plots in various areas (such as in the downtown Retiro area for the development of office buildings) which it could sell to quite likely to IRCP, or to third parties.

Banco Hipotecario: a bet on financial normalization

In Argentina we pay for sneakers on credit and for Real Estate in cash. Anonymous Twitter joke about Argentina's financial madness.

In the crazy financial environment we have in Argentina, Banco Hipotecario (Spanish for "Mortgage bank") is actually making money on consumer loans, in an absolutely subdued mortgage market, which, in most countries, is one of the main reasons to run a bank. The Banco Hipotecario, and actually the whole Argentinean banking sector, is thus a bet on financial normalization: the kind of normalization which was expected to take place with an orthodox administration such as Macri's and did not materialize but has actually worsened. The book value of Banco Hipotecario is there, and the second "call option" on financial normalization, remains in place as well, far "out of the money".

Israel investments: becoming a global holding or burning cash?

A small number of Argentinean companies have succeeded in going global, most notably, the unicorn tech companies MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Globant (NYSE:GLOB), OLX, Despegar (NYSE:DESP) and a few others. When it comes to listed, non-technology companies, the most successful examples are the brainchilds of an Argentinean-Italian family of business moguls, Paolo Rocca's Tenaris (NYSE:TS) and Ternium (NYSE:TX). The Rocca family started their first steel plant in Argentina in 1954, and six decades and two generations later, they lead a global steel empire worth more than 30 billion dollars.

Paolo Rocca, CEO of Tenaris. The Italian-Argentinean Rocca family started reinvesting money they made in Argentina into Mexico and Italy during the 1990s, and later became a leading global steel industry giant. By doing so, they made their minority shareholders quite wealthy.

Mr. Elsztain seems determined to re-invest a large portion of the cash that his premium real estate holdings in Argentina generate, in a highly-distressed holding company he bought in Israel (IDB Development Corp). Is he burning cash, or is he on the path put forth by the Rocca family, where an Argentinean non-tech company succeeds in going global? The question is hard to answer, but significantly, the market reaction to the latest news that IRSA will need to inject 60 more million dollars in IDB within the next 2 years (on top of the USD 500 million already committed) seems already to be pricing in a negative answer.

Are Mr. Elsztain's investments in Israel putting IRSA on the same path of success as the Rocca family did for the predecessors of Tenaris and Ternium, or is he burning money?

It is also important to note that IDB's debt is non-recourse to IRSA, so the only risk to IRSA is the continued cash burn, should Mr. Elsztain's attempts to stabilize IDB continue to fail.

Final remarks

IRSA is a complex holding with a non-trivial amount of debt and a number of valuable assets, most importantly its Argentinean Real Estate properties, and also with a number of hedges, call options, and potential for enormous development. Its debt level seems reasonably manageable in relation to the value of its assets. It is also true that an Argentinean real estate company intending to go global by committing ever increasing sums of capital into a distressed holding in Israel must seem quite an oddity to Wall Street. It is very likely that - the so far - failure to bring the distressed holding to a more manageable position, which in particular does not require further injections of capital, is probably making IRSA look quite bad in Wall Street's eyes and justifies the present price, which is extremely subdued. In order to assess that, regardless of the usual multiples or simplified valuation models, it suffices to check that IRSA is trading even below the 2002 historical lows when adjusting for inflation, and slightly above the 2008 all-time lows at which it traded during the global financial crisis - which had an epicenter in the real estate sector.

In relation to IRCP, the pure-play Argentinean commercial real estate company, it should be noted that, even though the present valuation of around USD 1,000 EV/sqm is also extremely subdued for any sort of commercial real estate in Buenos Aires (let alone the "crown jewel" properties in IRCP's portfolio), the complex relation that the company has with its parent creates a longer-duration asset that one might expect from a pure-play Buenos Aires Commercial Real Estate Company - which should simply build more real estate, pay cash dividends to its investors, repurchase shares, but not always does so, and gives loans to its parent company or buys more land from it at market prices but financially inconvenient times. However, at the present rock-bottom prices, the potential rewards probably more than justify the risks, but IRCP and specially IRSA are still rather tough "deep value" calls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IRCP, IRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice, please conduct your own due diligence regarding any stocks mentioned in this article.