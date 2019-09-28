Broadcom's Strong Financials And Acquisitions Will Lead To High Dividend Growth

When looking for dividend stocks, we might not think about the technology sector as fertile ground to find a decent dividend-yielding stock with high dividend growth potential. That perception has changed over the years, but tech stocks are still well behind REITs, consumer staples, and other sectors better known for either high dividends or dividend growth policies.

But in my efforts to maintain a well-diversified portfolio, and one that isn’t too concentrated in some of those historically known as the dividend-paying variety, I navigate all sectors looking for income opportunities even in the unlikeliest of places.

Some time ago, I wrote about Microsoft (MSFT) as being one of the best dividend-paying stocks in the tech sector, and more recently touched on how Apple (AAPL) can be used as a dividend stock as well – despite its relatively modest dividend yield.

There's another company that has made the news quite a bit recently but tends to "play" in the shadows of some of the better-known tech companies. It has a decent dividend yield but it's the potential growth in that dividend that I find interesting.

Acquisitions enabled robust growth in revenues and margins

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products. Its product portfolio serves the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets.

The company is a product of the Avago Technologies acquisition of Broadcom back in 2015, strengthening Avago Technologies’ patent position significantly in sectors such as mobile, data center, and the Internet of Things, and making the company the ninth largest holder of patents among top semiconductor vendors.

The acquisition is part of the company's strategy for growth, which has helped it to widen its reach through an expanded product portfolio, even after the Qualcomm deal failed to materialize due to national security concerns. Broadcom also acquired CA Technologies in November 2018 for $18.9 billion and in August 2019 initiated a deal to acquire Symantec Corporation’s enterprise security business for $10.7 billion in cash. The acquisition of networking company Brocade in 2017 and mainframe solution provider CA technologies in 2018 together have created a substantial software business within Broadcom.

The software segment alone is expected to contribute 22% to revenues in 2019 and the acquisition of Symantec - the enterprise security system - would enable the firm to further expand its market share with the software business. As per management, the acquisition would boost Broadcom’s software solutions revenues up to 29% of total revenues and reduce the semiconductor business contribution to 71% from 78%, on a pro-forma basis.

Source: Company presentation

Source: Company presentation

Acquisition of CA - buying a free cash flow business

The acquisition of CA Technologies was a way for Broadcom to diversify its semiconductor business into infrastructure software along with buying a company generating free cash flow that Broadcom could reallocate to its key technology verticals. Prior to the acquisition, CA was generating free cash flow of about $1.1 billion and has paid 70% of FCF in dividends including share buybacks. Furthermore, at the time of the acquisition, CA had 1,500 issued patents and more than 950 pending applications in the US and abroad – patents that now belong to Broadcom.

Symantec acquisition to add value

Broadcom is now in the process of acquiring Symantec's Enterprise Security Business for $10.7 billion in cash and the deal is expected to close by first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Symantec's product portfolio includes product lines across endpoint security, web security services, cloud security and data loss prevention. The acquisition would expand Broadcom’s infrastructure footprint with a best-in-class suite of integrated enterprise security solutions making Broadcom one of the world’s leading infrastructure technology companies. The acquisition would give the company entry into a $161 billion enterprise security market, which creates a huge opportunity from a future growth perspective.

The value of the acquisition of Symantec isn’t just in the immediate business the company buys nor the entry into a large addressable market the company previously did not have access to. It also would expand the company’s product portfolio to mission-critical security solutions that are deeply embedded among its core customers. Moreover, the firm also would be able to cross sell opportunities with Brocade and CA Solutions as well as leverage revenues from Symantec’s core clients.

Symantec currently has a leadership position across six Enterprise Security Products and 99% of top 500 customers have at least a three-year relationship with the company. The deal opens an opportunity to leverage existing global customer relationship through Broadcom’s portfolio licensing agreement as well - PLA. PLA reduces complexity and provides customers with maximum choice, flexibility and value, thus enhancing and strengthening customer relationship on a long-term basis.

Source: Company presentation

In financial terms, the acquisition is expected to drive more than $2 billion of sustainable revenues and 1.3 billion Pro Forma EBITDA including synergies. The transaction is expected to generate more than $1 billion of run rate cost synergies within 12 months following its close and expected to deliver double-digit cash on cash return on investment.

Source: Company presentation

Symantec’s standalone security business is expected to earn EBITDA of $350 million for FY19. Thus, the acquisition value is more than 30x FY19 standalone EBITDA. But from a synergies perspective, which is expected to earn pro forma EBITDA of $1.3 billion, the valuation is a little over 8xFY19 EBITDA – a much more reasonable valuation.

Patent wise, company has a total 2,400 patents of which 1,700 would transfer to Broadcom while the remaining 700 patents will be kept by Symantec. However, there will be a cross license agreement established between the two parties for use of all 2,400 patents.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises provides a significant growth impetus for the enterprise security market. The frequency of security breaches has increased over the past five years. Organizations have increased their IT security investment to ensure protection against advanced threats.

Strong client portfolio

Broadcom currently sells its product to leading wired and wireless communication manufacturers like Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies, Apple, Pace, Arris, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Thomson, Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), and ZTE, among others. The firm’s top five customers contribute more than 48% to revenues while Samsung alone contributes more than 21%. Apple is second with 13% of revenues.

While the client portfolio is broad, it's heavily weighted on the top five customers and could be a risk. However, the company has received new launches and repeat business from key customers. The company also received strong demand from Apple for it’s iPhone 11 launch.

Strong Financials

Broadcom grew its revenues from $4.3 billion in FY14 to $20.9 billion in FY18, while gross margins improved from 56.2% to 66.8% in the same period. Operating income has increased from $1.5 billion in FY14 to $10.4 billion in FY18 while operating margin increased from 35.3% to 50% in the same period. EPS has increased 4x to $20.82 in FY18 vs. FY14. During this period, free cash flow grew 10.8x or a CAGR of 81% to $8.2 billion. As of August 2019, the firm had $69.76 billion worth of assets compared to $50.12 billion in November 2018. Liabilities rose to $48.26 billion as compared to $23.46 billion.

Source: Company presentation

Good dividend payout history

The company also has a strong history of dividend growth which is how they ended up on our radar. The dividend yield has improved from the mid 1% range to a current dividend yield of 3.7% and the increase was due to aggressive dividend boosts not a decline in price.

Source: The Income Strategist

At a current quarterly dividend payment of $2.65, the company is expected to show dividend growth of 48% in 2019 and the dividend is expected to increase further in 2020 to $11.46 – another 10% increase.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company also paid $7.3 billion in FY18 toward share repurchases and $4.8 billion in the first 1HFY18.

3QFY19 highlights, beats market expectations

Broadcom delivered better than expected results with an adjusted EPS of $5.16 on sales of $5.52 billion for Q32019 against the consensus estimates of $5.11 on sales of $5.5 billion. It also reported a 8.9% year-over-year rise in revenues and 3.6% year-over-year rise in EPS. Operating margin (non-GAAP) was at 53% while free cash flow was at $2.3 billion, rising from 8% YoY. The company also spent $5.8 billion for buybacks on 22.4 million shares by the end of the third quarter.

Reaffirmed Fiscal Year 2019 Revenue Guidance

During the 3Q2019 call, Broadcom reaffirmed its fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance of $22.5 billion, with $17.5 billion from semiconductor solutions and $5 billion from infrastructure software despite concerns over the US-China trade war.

Source: The Income Strategist

Risks and concerns

Uncertainty due to US – China trade war:

The ongoing trade war between the US and China provides major uncertainty to the company's semiconductor business and the blacklisting of Huawei Technologies could affect the company's sales. Last year Huawei accounted for $900 million in Broadcom’s sales and approximately half of Broadcom’s chips are either used in China or sent through factories in China on the way to becoming part of electronic devices sold around the world.

Overall, the trade war between the two nations could be a major hurdle for topline growth going forward and I feel that this could hamper results for FY19 even though management thinks demand for semiconductors has bottomed out.

Heavy concentration of top clients

There's an uptick in current demand for phone parts due to planned launches by its clients. For instance, the launch of the iPhone 11 on Sept. 20, 2019, drove order buildup currently. However, the future demand for these parts will determine sales sustainability. Apple and Samsung sources the majority semiconductor needs from Broadcom and it is the leading supplier of networking components used by data center operators like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). A pullback in demand from any of these clients could cause revenue growth to slow or fail to meet current forecasts.

My Take

I like the aggressive dividend growth policy for the company and the fact that its free cash flow is growing fast enough to continue to fund a growing dividend. FCF per share reached $18.95 per share, making the dividend payout to FCF just 40% - the highest it as been but still well within a comfortable range.

Source: The Income Strategist

The payout ratio on more traditional metrics relative to EPS looks even safer, at just 23% in 2018.

Source: The Income Strategist

From a valuation perspective, my valuation models all result in a wide range of potential price targets and the results are hyper sensitive to the input assumptions such as dividend growth, discount rate, etc. My best guess is that the stock is at least 20% undervalued given its growth prospects and shareholder friendly dividend growth policy. My best guess is a price target of around $475 based on a discount rate of 6.9% and a long-term growth rate of 5% after 2021. I rate the stock a Strong Buy based on the attractive valuation and the potential for very aggressive dividend boosts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.