Hypera Bounces Back After Operation Car Wash

Hypera SA (OTCPK:HYPMY) is the largest pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The stock has performed poorly for a good reason: its top brass got caught bribing high level political leaders in Brazil. Since then, the stock has recovered and many have more room to go. Sales have been growing, the company is very profitable, and the stock trades at a reasonable valuation.

From the company's website

The company has 630.5 million shares, the stock trades for 33.74 Brazilian reis, and the market cap is 21.27 billion reis. Earnings per share are 1.89 and the stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 17.85. The dividend is BR 1.06 and the dividend yield is 3.14%. Seems like a pretty nice valuation considering the S&P is at 21.3.

Sales grew from BR 2.96 billion in 2015 to BR 3.7 billion in 2018. Nice top line growth! Earnings grew from BR 560 million to BR 1.13 billion. Operating margins are 21.85% and return on equity is 14.75%. Very profitable. Free cash flow is BR 937 million and the free cash flow yield is 4.4%. That’s a nice valuation on free cash flow.

The balance sheet shows BR 1.3 billion in cash and BR 1.4 billion in receivables. The liability side shows BR 184 million in payables and 564 million in debt. That’s an incredibly strong balance sheet. Standard and Poor’s gives the company a Global BB+ rating and the company, on a national basis, AAA. It’s pretty safe to assume S&P gives the much lower rating based upon the volatility of the currency and the economy. Five years ago, $1 bought only 2.45 reis. Now, 4.15. That's quite a drop shows how risky Brazil can be.

According to an investor presentation (in Portuguese) Brazil accounts for 44% of sales, Mexico 19%, Argentina 13%, Colombia 9%, Chile 5%, and other countries 13%. Of that, 36% is Consumer Health, 43% drugs, 9% skin care, and 12% generics. Hyper has 300 brands sold across Brazil, the top ten accounts for 38% of sales.

Hypera’s number one drug is Addera D3. The drug contains Colecalciferol which is a form of Vitamin D. It accounts for 7.1% of sales. The number two drug is Benegrip which is used for colds. Benegrip has been around since 1961. My guess is that it’s been off patent for many years but consumers know the brand. Torislax is an anti-inflammatory. It’s been around since 1999 and accounts for 4.3% of sales. My guess is that Hyper has a lot of consumer drugs, used for everyday health issues. Most are over the counter and have been off patent for many years.

From the company's website.

Hypera launched 70 drugs in 2018, had 300 plus projects in the pipeline, and is the number one pharmaceutical company in Brazil. Management has a goal to continue to distribute cash as dividends, use funds from operations to finance growth, and keep net down at zero.

Morgan Stanley had a target price of BR 33 which has been reached. The research report released at the end of July noted that revenue was up 6% year to date and that Hypera released 25 new drugs in the first quarter. The report has an interesting chart comparing large pharma (Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi, etc.) to Hypera and other Latin pharmaceutical companies. For 2018 to 2020 (estimated) Hypera is expected to grow revenues 10% and large pharma only 4%. Ebitda margins are expected to be 42% in 2019 versus only 35% for large pharma. The price to earnings ratio (as of the report) was 15.8 versus 21.8. You can see that Hypera is putting up greater growth at a more reasonable price. With Hypera growing, maybe Morgan Stanley should life its target price. The stock can move on valuation alone--perhaps trade at a price to earnings ratio of 20. Assuming it can get the bribery probes behind it.

Controlling shareholder, Joao Alvez de Queiroz, and former CEO Claudio Bergamo, were indicted for paying bribes for tax benefits. Another director was caught up in the famous Operation Car Wash, Nelson José de Mello. De Mello had paid 26.4 million reis in bribes to lawmakers for laws that could favor the company. It’s amazing how this still goes on in Brazil. The good news is that the people won’t stand for it anymore. I hope we see much less of this in the future.

I found Hypera by perusing FPA International’s holdings. The fund has an eclectic (some might say diversified) portfolio of holdings. The Fund did poorly in Brazil and had to sell off a number of its holdings. We've had luck in the past mining FPA International for holdings not widely followed in the U.S.

In June 2016, the stock reached its nadir at 23.34 reis. The stock has recovered in three years but may have more room to run. Hypera sells at a pretty nice discount compare to other pricey stocks across the globe. Of course, there are many issues with investing in Brazil. The currency has been weak and bribery schemes don’t exactly engender confidence. As time goes on and if the bribery news subides, the stock should do well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.